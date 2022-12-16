Breaking News out of Florida: Governor Ron DeSantis Petitions Florida Supreme Court for Statewide Grand Jury on COVID-19 Vaccines and Announces Creation of the Public Health Integrity Committee

The following medical professionals and scientists joined the Governor at the roundtable. Additionally, they will be the first members on the new “Public Health Committee.”

Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD

Martin Kuldorff, PhD

Tracy Beth Høeg, MD, PhD

Joseph Fraiman, MD

Christine Stabell Benn, MD, PhD

Bret Weinstein, PhD

Steven Templeton, PhD

I think it’s great that DeSantis has captured the imagination of so many Americans. However, I have heard from so many people that they believe the evildoers do not allow anything to happen that they don’t want to have happen — a thought certainly worth considering as we look into the news release about Ron DeSantis’s petition to the Florida Supreme Court and announcement of his creation of a “Public Health Integrity Committee.”

I'm not arguing that it shouldn't be celebrated that there is a state where freedom seems to be thriving, with minimal restrictions and no egregious shutdowns. While DeSantis does not fit the dominant narrative AND his actions to protect Florida have been fairly consistent over the course of his tenure as governor, I can't help but wonder if the "Public Health Committee" is the appropriate move.

The legal initiatives to hold responsible parties accountable are to be applauded, and I shall be praying for justice. I support individual accountability and responsibility, but my main concern is the announcement of the Public Health Committee. Let's take a closer look at this to see if you reach the same conclusion. According to what I understand to be fact, this "accountability" effort is just focused on the Covid mRNA vaccines.

My question is: Is Ron DeSantis moving in the wrong direction?

On the surface, this sounds great. There are, in my opinion, three distinct perspectives on this news:

It is precisely what it seems to be, so accept it at face value. They are merely going to take action and prosecute these criminals. There is no other goal but holding the guilty parties accountable. Everything appears to be in order at first glance, but there may be some unseen hidden intentions beneath the surface, the effects (and potential consequences) of which will become clear in the future. This may be a ploy to placate the populace and make individuals like us feel relieved and assured that someone is handling matters and as a result the public takes their foot off the gas because they feel secure in their position. The underlying goal is to gradually deflect attention away from this issue and lessen public pressure on it since people believe it is being dealt with.

“Establishing the Public Health Integrity Committee. The Committee will be overseen by the Surgeon General to assess federal public health recommendations and guidance to ensure that Florida’s public health policies are tailored for Florida’s communities and priorities.”

Let's examine two issues: The committee's name and purported purpose

“Public Health Integrity Committee”

What is public health? How exactly is it defined? What does public health consist of? How do you measure it? There is no one size fits all policy. It's time to seriously reconsider, if not completely discard, the concept of "public health."Let’s call it what it is: individual health. I will continue to harp on this and sound the alarm. Nobody has any control over your personal health. This crusade in the name of "safety and public health" must be categorically rejected as a justifiable endeavor because it is one giant slippery slope for individual rights.

The Committee is going to “assess federal public health recommendations and guidance.”

There is no legal requirement to follow a recommendation, nor does it have the same legal weight as a law. Why would any state or local government follow these ridiculous, outrageous, unethical, illogical, and immoral guidelines? The first reason is money, because money comes with strings attached, such as closing schools, enforcing suffocation devices, requiring nasal assault, vaccine clinics, and so on. The second reason is power, because evil seeks to gain power over good. The third reason is that some people just have a natural inclination to act or submit to evil. They are also attempting to reintroduce the idea that the role of the government is to protect your health.

I am on record as saying that I initially believed establishing some sort of oversight committee was a good idea. After consideration, I see some drawbacks. The health officers are unelected public servants (or, in some cases, public serpents) which means you did not choose that individual to represent you. These individuals are appointed.

I took issue with a non-elected health official providing directives, i.e. telling people what they should do with their own health. So, initially, I believed that a panel should be established to make policy decisions. However, why would that be any better or different? The panel would still be selected rather than elected. Do you think those appointed members will go against the governor's wishes? Isn't it likely that they were chosen because the governor wanted them to be there?

Imagine a "health integrity committee" in your state with ten people who all agreed on self-suffocation, nasal assaults, and becoming a human pin cushion... Wouldn't that be more difficult to combat than the one lone individual who was not elected whom we could dismiss? I would argue that having a whole committee on the same page makes it much more difficult, especially if the selected members happen to be corrupt. What controls are in place to ensure their integrity?

How could the Committee members be benefitting from this? How long will they be on the committee? How frequently will they meet? Is the public invited to the meetings? Will there be minutes? Is it recorded? Will the public have input?

Would you allow this committee to make decisions about your health?

Do you believe the creation of this is could be protecting the interest of big pharma under the veil of a “public health integrity committee?” Let’s take a look at the committee members and their statements from the roundtable discussion.

The Surgeon General will oversee the Public Health Integrity Committee, a committee of expert researchers charged with assessing federal decisions, recommendations, and guidance related to public health and health care. The Surgeon General would then receive input from the committee to ensure public health policies are tailored for Florida’s communities and aligned with state priorities. Members will include:

Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD

Martin Kuldorff, PhD

Tracy Beth Høeg, MD, PhD

Joseph Fraiman, MD

Christine Stabell Benn, MD, PhD

Bret Weinstein, PhD

Steven Templeton, PhD

Looks like Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is already anticipating another pandemic. It’s like they have a crystal ball? It bothers me that this is a "when" rather than a "if" statement, and it also bothers me that they apparently believe it is their responsibility to look after your health. NEXT.

It sounds like Dr. Christine Benn is in favor of SOME kind of vaccine. Maybe a “safer” one? Maybe she advocates for different ingredients in the cocktails? That doesn’t sit well with me either. Let’s go on.

"The vaccine should not be administered to healthy adults or children." Why did he include the word "healthy"? Does this imply that the vaccine should only be administered to sick adults and children? Many people and organizations continue to use the phrase "vaccines should not be used for HEALTHY children and HEALTHY adults.” It makes no sense to me. Why include that qualifier? Next.

It appears that Dr. Tracey Hoeg is in favor of vaccines if the benefits outweigh the risks, and if they can obtain vaccines that provide long-term protection. Furthermore, her reasoning for why vaccine “mandates” are unscientific and unethical is based on the vaccine's ability to provide protection. So, if the vaccine provided protection, would you support the mandates? What relevance does the "science" have in relation to your God given rights? Furthermore, if it did provide protection, why are you concerned about what other people are doing? That’s like telling me to put on a raincoat so you won’t get wet. It is ridiculous.

Never allow the precedent to be set that the government can violate your rights in an emergency. That slippery slope will lead you right down California’s path; it's been almost three years, and the state is still in a state of emergency due to the cooties. But don't worry, Newsom, like Dr. Jay, must have a crystal ball, because he declared that the emergency will end on February 28, 2023.

More data, research, experiments, etc. are always being promoted and pushed, and while I don't think that is necessarily a bad thing, the outcome is more government involvement, more committees, and more money. At the end of it all, I don’t care if the vaccine contains Hershey’s chocolate syrup or gives you super powers, I’m not going to take it.

Are you seeing what I am seeing? This committee member just said that OLDER people are high-risk. Older than what? a child? Is there a number? And he said for those “older high-risk” people, the vaccine benefits outweigh potential risks? Um… as a scientific director, surely he is aware of all the reports. Is he stuck back in 2020? He is really going to stick to that recommendation?

It appears Dr. Steve Templeton wants more people to take the cocktails!! He is insinuating that the reason people are not lining up to become human pin cushions is because they do not trust public health — and he wants to fix that. Are we still applauding DeSantis for putting together this “Public Health Integrity Committee” now that you know the people who are on it and their views?

and then we have the evolutionary biologist claiming that because the vaccine was so targeted, it allowed the cooties to spread further.

Is DeSantis simply misguided? Did he appoint these people on purpose? What do you think?

Don’t miss my video coverage of this topic:

Is DeSantis Moving in the Wrong Direction?

Beware of These Public Health WOLVES in Sheep’s Clothing

It ain't over till it's over! Still fighting the public serpents in court -- can you help? Prayers and financial support are SO appreciated! If you are able, please donate to help me keep fighting OR: Send checks, cards letters here:

Peggy Hall / 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681 / San Clemente, CA / 92674

Youtube: @ TheHealthyAmericanPeggyHall

Instagram: @ TheHealthyAmericanPeggyHall

Twitter: @ PeggyHall

Telegram: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall

Get your HEALTHY AMERICAN merch: The Healthy American Store