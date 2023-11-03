Let’s play 20 questions, shall we?

(Video version below is suitable for sharing, with additional commentary on my 20 questions.)

1. Where was the IDF when Hamas attacked?

2. Why did it take several hours for the response?

3. Is Israel actually able to defend itself? How? The IDF demonstrated how incapable it was of defending the Israeli population on Oct 7.

4. Do you, Netanyahu, take any personal responsibility for this massive failure of the IDF to protect the Israeli population?

5. How can Israelis trust the IDF now?

6. How can soldiers want to serve in the IDF knowing how easily they were overcome by Hamas?

7. What are you planning on doing differently this time?

8. You say that war is the answer. Israel has already been involved in 18 wars since the Israel declared statehood in 1948. How many more wars are necessary? How do you know that? What will be different this time?

9. You say there will be unintended civilian casualties. Why? Why will civilians be targeted?

10. You say that you know Hamas has its headquarters and weapons in mosques and hospitals. If you know that, why not send in your secret elite IDF forces to take out the Hamas leaders rather than resorting to wide scale bombing?

11. Who has more military power, Israel or Hamas?

12. Who has the power in Gaza, the people or Hamas?

13. You said you were warning the civilians to leave the combat zone. Where are they supposed to go? How do they get there? Will it be like the forced “Trail of Tears” American Indian exile? Where will the displaced Palestinians stay? Is the Red Cross/Red Crescent handing out money like they did in Lahaina? Are they going to be put up in hotels paid for by FEMA? Oh, tents? Refugee tents? What about all their personal property? What do they do with that? How long will they be gone on this excursion/field trip? When will they return? Will it be safe to return? Or will Israel occupy these Palestinian homes?

14. Why are you punishing the Palestinian people instead of Hamas?

15. How does cutting off access to food, water, energy, power hurt Hamas?

16. You said Hamas has Israeli hostages in Gaza… these are Israelis that your government failed to protect. If these Israelis, which were not protected by you and your government are now in Gaza, why are you bombing Gaza? Are these the “civilian casualties” you are speaking of?

17. Would you agree to a cease-fire in exchange for the release of the Israelis you failed to protect? Or would you refuse the cease-fire and allow those Israelis you failed to protect to be killed by Hamas?

18. You said the world must stand against barbarism, which is extreme cruelty and brutality. How is bombing innocent children in revenge for an attack you failed to prevent not also barbarism? Or are you exempt?

19. You said “Israel will fight until this battle is won.” How do you define won? Is there a number of dead bodies that is the key indicator? Or the number of miles that you have cleared out? Or the number of refugees you have created? How come the previous 18 wars of 75 years have not resulted in peace?

20. You say that “Israel has a right to defend itself…” but Israel did NOT defend itself on Oct 7. And you still haven’t explained why. And if you weren’t capable of defending yourself on October 7, how are you able to carry out your military attack on Hamas now? What has changed? Why are you using the Oct 7 attack, which you failed to prevent, as a justification for genocide?

Bibi, you can email your answers to: support@thehealthyamerican.org

Share

If you liked my video above, you’ll want to see the press conference with my analysis from the previous day that prompted my 20 questions. Note: If you don’t like snark, you won’t like this video, because I dish out plenty.

Remember to join me and the supportive Healthy American community daily at 4pm pacific on my youtube channel here.

Thank you for being a subscriber to my substack. All content is free to all readers. Those who are supporting me with a paid subscription are invited to my private monthly live webinar where you can get your questions answered personally from me as we discuss current events and how to stop the tidal wave of tyranny from taking you under. This month’s webinar is Saturday Nov 4, 2023 at 4 pm pacific. If you’re a paid supporter but not sure you’re on the invite list, please email support@thehealthyamerican.org for help.

Share

Read Next: