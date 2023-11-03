Let’s play 20 questions, shall we?
(Video version below is suitable for sharing, with additional commentary on my 20 questions.)
1. Where was the IDF when Hamas attacked?
2. Why did it take several hours for the response?
3. Is Israel actually able to defend itself? How? The IDF demonstrated how incapable it was of defending the Israeli population on Oct 7.
4. Do you, Netanyahu, take any personal responsibility for this massive failure of the IDF to protect the Israeli population?
5. How can Israelis trust the IDF now?
6. How can soldiers want to serve in the IDF knowing how easily they were overcome by Hamas?
7. What are you planning on doing differently this time?
8. You say that war is the answer. Israel has already been involved in 18 wars since the Israel declared statehood in 1948. How many more wars are necessary? How do you know that? What will be different this time?
9. You say there will be unintended civilian casualties. Why? Why will civilians be targeted?
10. You say that you know Hamas has its headquarters and weapons in mosques and hospitals. If you know that, why not send in your secret elite IDF forces to take out the Hamas leaders rather than resorting to wide scale bombing?
11. Who has more military power, Israel or Hamas?
12. Who has the power in Gaza, the people or Hamas?
13. You said you were warning the civilians to leave the combat zone. Where are they supposed to go? How do they get there? Will it be like the forced “Trail of Tears” American Indian exile? Where will the displaced Palestinians stay? Is the Red Cross/Red Crescent handing out money like they did in Lahaina? Are they going to be put up in hotels paid for by FEMA? Oh, tents? Refugee tents? What about all their personal property? What do they do with that? How long will they be gone on this excursion/field trip? When will they return? Will it be safe to return? Or will Israel occupy these Palestinian homes?
14. Why are you punishing the Palestinian people instead of Hamas?
15. How does cutting off access to food, water, energy, power hurt Hamas?
16. You said Hamas has Israeli hostages in Gaza… these are Israelis that your government failed to protect. If these Israelis, which were not protected by you and your government are now in Gaza, why are you bombing Gaza? Are these the “civilian casualties” you are speaking of?
17. Would you agree to a cease-fire in exchange for the release of the Israelis you failed to protect? Or would you refuse the cease-fire and allow those Israelis you failed to protect to be killed by Hamas?
18. You said the world must stand against barbarism, which is extreme cruelty and brutality. How is bombing innocent children in revenge for an attack you failed to prevent not also barbarism? Or are you exempt?
19. You said “Israel will fight until this battle is won.” How do you define won? Is there a number of dead bodies that is the key indicator? Or the number of miles that you have cleared out? Or the number of refugees you have created? How come the previous 18 wars of 75 years have not resulted in peace?
20. You say that “Israel has a right to defend itself…” but Israel did NOT defend itself on Oct 7. And you still haven’t explained why. And if you weren’t capable of defending yourself on October 7, how are you able to carry out your military attack on Hamas now? What has changed? Why are you using the Oct 7 attack, which you failed to prevent, as a justification for genocide?
Bibi, you can email your answers to: support@thehealthyamerican.org
If you liked my video above, you’ll want to see the press conference with my analysis from the previous day that prompted my 20 questions. Note: If you don’t like snark, you won’t like this video, because I dish out plenty.
Remember to join me and the supportive Healthy American community daily at 4pm pacific on my youtube channel here.
Thank you for being a subscriber to my substack. All content is free to all readers. Those who are supporting me with a paid subscription are invited to my private monthly live webinar where you can get your questions answered personally from me as we discuss current events and how to stop the tidal wave of tyranny from taking you under. This month’s webinar is Saturday Nov 4, 2023 at 4 pm pacific. If you’re a paid supporter but not sure you’re on the invite list, please email support@thehealthyamerican.org for help.
Read Next:
WE ARE ALL GAZANS NOW! Peggy Hall's commonsensical reasonable and logical ONE STATE solution is the only thing that can actually work!
Can't say this often enough! STOP BEING PLAYED - TARGET THE PUPPETMASTERS WHO WANT US AT EACH OTHER'S THROATS - ALL WARS ARE BANKERS WARS AS THEY PROFIT FROM DEATH AND DESTRUCTION! What is happening in Gaza is the globalist WEFFERS plan for the entire world!
THEY want you dead or a slave every which way from Sunday and actual kinetic warfare ops are major components in THEIR arsenal.
ISRAEL: A pox on both their houses! Recommend Scott Ritter's detailed and incisive essay: https://www.scottritterextra.com/p/why-i-no-longer-stand-with-israel
THIS STINKS OF PSYCHO GLOBALIST PARASITE FALSE FLAG OPS TO KEEP THE PROLES KILLING EACH OTHER WHILE THEY (THE RULING SCUM) PLOT TOTAL SLAVERY. AND THEIR MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX GROWS RICHER AND RICHER!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant parasites are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you.
My loathing of THEIR POISONS, AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
Kudos to Peggy Hall's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (68) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. https://virustruth.net
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
https://wrenchinthegears.com
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
https://pandemicfacts.info
https://wearehumanwearefree.org/7-days-campaign/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/covid-19-roadmap-12-step-plan-to-create-a-totalitarian-new-world-order-were-on-number-8-headed-towards-number-9/
https://questioningcovid.com
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1581-james-corbett-breaks-down-the-great-reset/
http://www.stopcp.com/GlobalResetPSYOP/GlobalResetPSYOPMindMap.html
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/09/04/breaking-major-investigative-report-by-association-of-french-reserve-army-officers-finds-covid-19-pandemic-to-have-a-hidden-agenda-for-global-totalitarianism-nanotech-chipping-of-all-5g-irradia/
Pam Popper: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com
Del Bigtree: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
https://www.technocracy.news
Naomi Wolf: https://dailyclout.io
www.nojabforme.info
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-must-awaken-from-corona-coma-reject-great-reset-robotic-technocracy-assert-common-humanity/5745213
Netanyahu can't be trusted at all. He jabbed his nation, on purpose.