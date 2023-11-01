“Once we have a free Palestine, a free Gaza, you can do...the same thing,” says European Union Ambassador to Palestine Sven Khun von Burgsdorff, who took to paragliding along the Gaza coast to bring focus to the blockaded Palestinian enclave” — Al Jazeera

Friends, this story just keeps getting weirder… and weirder!

As soon as I streamed my coverage on the paragliding Ambassador to Palestine (see my video below for details) several of you emailed me with additional strange “coincidences” including the cover of the Economist magazine with paragliding Israeli and Arab fighters — and there is even suspicion that this paragliding story with Sven was shot in Syria, not Gaza!

After the attack on October 7th, Forbes Israel reported the following a few days later:

“Just three months ago, EU's envoy to Gaza, Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, took a provocative paraglide flight over Gaza, despite Israel's efforts to prevent the use of such equipment due to fears of terrorist attacks. "This is the first flight in the history of Gaza," declared the European envoy, a statement that in hindsight appears both prophetic and shocking. "We are showing you the way forward... You too can do it! Free Palestine! According to reports, a spokesperson for the European Union delegation to the Palestinians also participated in that paragliding flight. The equipment was likely smuggled into Gaza under diplomatic immunity enjoyed by the organization’s envoys to the region. For years, Israel has been trying to prevent the import of goods and equipment that might be used for terrorist activities against it. In hindsight, it is clear to what extent Hamas activists and commanders used these civilian products for terrorist purposes.”

Some are saying that Sven’s stunt is what gave Hamas the idea to paraglide into Israel for the surprise attack…

And others are saying that the idea that para-gliders could outwit the Israeli Defense Forces is as ludicrous as the idea that terrorists armed with boxcutters could take down massive airliners.

Sven’s paragliding event just adds more questions to my list about this “unprecedented” attack Israel — the same Israel that is regarded with having the most sophisticated surveillance and security systems in the world.

Either the Israeli Defense Forces failed miserably; or they were NOT so advanced, trained and prepared as previously held; or they fell asleep on the job, or they were infiltrated, or — the other option is apparently so distasteful for some to even consider, but it must be stated: it was allowed to happen, to justify “revenge genocide.”

I predict we will never get these questions answered honestly by those in power — but it’s important to keep asking them, so we can avoid being duped by the dupers.

Let me know what you think in a comment below: was this paragliding promotion predictive programming? Or a mere coincidence? Keep reading below for more about predictive programming, along with some examples that are too crazy to be mere coincidences.

What is predictive programming?

This is when the media, through various forms of entertainment and communication, subtly shapes our thoughts, beliefs, and even future events.

Think back to 2020, and how just prior to the shutdowns and “cooties scare,” there was a conference called Event 201, which actually played out nearly everything we experienced over the last 3+ years. That was predictive programming.

Think back to February of 2023, with images of a train derailment in East Palestine Ohio. That’s right — East Palestine… oddly pronounced by newscaster as Palesteeen. Of course, Palestine in the Middle East is now in the headlines and likely will be for some time.

Speaking of East Palesteeen, there was a movie about a train derailment and toxic blast called “White Noise,” which was filmed in — you guessed it — East Palesteeen! Using locals as actors for the film! Wow! Nothing to see here, folks. Nope, not predictive programming — how in the world could it be?!

If you are as awake as I think you are, you could probably add to the list lots of predictive programming, including music videos about surgical masks (prior to 2020), movies about contagious diseases… and of course, tons of “hints” provided way before 9/11.

What’s even weirder is when you think way, way, WAY back to the Great Fire of Rome, when in the year 64 A.D. Emperor Nero “let Rome burn” and then quickly built it back in the style that her preferred, including his own new palace.

You might think this is far too far back to be predictive programming for the hundreds of other fires we’ve seen “allowed to burn” — such as in California, Canada, and of course most recently Lahaina…

And don’t forget about all of the other “great fires” in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, New York… there is a lot to dig in regarding those events and how cities were rebuild afterwards.

One goal of predictive programming is to plant an idea, image, possibility and/or circumstances into the mind of the receiver in advance. That way, when the desired event is inflicted, it’s almost as if the defenses are down, critical thinking is shut off, and the mind is more open to accepting what is shown because it’s familiar, even at just a subconscious level.

There's little doubt that subliminal messaging can impact human behavior, or at the very least desensitize or familiarize vast groups of individuals when it is also combined with the hypnotic approach of repetition. Such approaches have broad ethical consequences, especially when used by powerful entities with their own agendas.

One of the eerie aspects of predictive programming is its ability to “foreshadow” future events through popular media. Instances abound where movies, television shows, and even books seemingly predict events that unfold years later — or even just a few weeks prior. Skeptics may dismiss these connections as mere coincidence, but as many critical thinkers argue… these instances go beyond chance, suggesting a deliberate effort to prepare the masses for what lies ahead.

Take, for example, the classic novel "1984" by George Orwell. Published in 1949, Orwell's dystopian masterpiece envisioned a future surveillance state where privacy is nonexistent. Fast forward to the present day, and it's chilling to see parallels between Orwell's fictional world and our own increasing surveillance society.

Some would argue that even Orwell was a puppet of the power elite, as he intentionally presented images, ideas and concepts — as repugnant as they may be — to the masses so that once these atrocities were inflicted, resistance would be weakened because the masses were already expecting something like this could be possible.

That’s what you call making the unthinkable, thinkable.

Coming fill circle back to my earlier example of East Palesteeen…

What are the chances that the scenario in the film "White Noise" where a tanker truck carrying toxic goods smashes into a train in a tiny Ohio town, generating an airborne toxic catastrophe… and then we are shown on the media that yep, there actually was a toxic train wreck in a small Ohio town actually occurred…. called East Palesteeen!

So in early 2023, the disaster in a place named Palestine was thrust into the spotlight of the media, and now, there is a very real conflict between Palestine and Israel.

With this in mind, whether you regard predictive programming as a legitimate phenomenon or dismiss it as mere coincidence, it prompts us to question the media's influence and serves as a reminder to approach things with a discerning mind, seeking a balance of healthy skepticism and open curiosity about the subtle forces that shape our perceptions and influence our attitudes and beliefs.

I'd like to know about any other examples you've found ↓

