Friends, I stand before you in VICTORY!

Let me just say from the outset that I do not need a judge to tell me that the truth is on my side.

I do not need a judge to confirm the impact I’ve had on thousands of people’s lives in terms of helping them understand their rights and how to stand up for them, and the impact I’ve had on defending freedom for the last three years.

And I certainly don’t need a judge to affirm that my legal action is right and just.

REALITY tells me all of this.

Yet: I have engaged in legal action for a reason:

Because I told the public serpents that I was going to take them to court.

And I am a person of my word.

I stand in dignity and integrity, regardless of what “the world” throws at me.

I present a vivid re-telling (with a hint of snark) in my latest video, which you can watch here: I Predicted this Would Happen.

My (frequently re-scheduled) hearing for my lawsuit against the Orange County Board of Supervisors was set for January 30, 2023.

This is when the attorneys for the County were ordered to demonstrate to the judge (it’s called an “Order to Show Cause”) that the Board of Supervisors were following the law – or, why they did not have to follow the law (LOL!).

Here are the facts of my case:

California Health and Safety Code 101080 states that a local county health officer can proclaim a LOCAL health emergency (for up to seven days) in the event of a toxic spill, hazardous waste - or at the BEGINNING of an outbreak of an infectious disease.



After 7 days, the Board of Supervisors must either ratify (approve) or terminate the LOCAL health emergency.

At least every 30 days thereafter, the Board must continue to receive updates and information to either EXTEND the emergency or TERMINATE the emergency at “the earliest possible date that conditions warrant the termination.”

The Board was NOT '“reviewing the conditions” publicly (required by the California Brown Act) until I informed the county attorney of this violation.

After I brought this to the attention of the county attorney, the Board began to receive updates from the health officer, Clayton Chau, during the Board’s public meetings (as required by law).

Thousands of people showed up at these meetings over the next year, voicing their strong opposition to the “emergency” and the unnecessary shut-down measures harming businesses, jobs, schools, medical settings, and people.

At one particularly jam-packed board meeting on June 22, 2021, then Chairman Andrew Do, visibly exasperated, looked around at the other board members and said: “If we end the emergency, we won’t get any more covid money. We are not going to end the emergency until the governor tells us to, and we are not going to discuss this at any further meeting.” Then he took a vote, and ALL board members agreed to NOT DISCUSS the “emergency” any further. And the agenda item for receiving updates from the health officer in order to determine whether or not there are conditions that warrant an emergency was NEVER put back on the agenda. This is a clear violation of CA HSC 101080 (and other laws).

I gave the board notice in July 2021 that I was going to pursue legal action against them if they did not follow their statutory duties of reviewing the conditions for the “local health emergency” as required by law. They gave no response. The lawsuit was filed September 14, 2021.

You can read all my previous lawsuit updates here, here, AND here!

What is a Writ of Mandate?

An order of the court to compel a government agency (or public official) to do something or stop doing something, in accordance with law.

When the law requires or prohibits an action, the law MUST be followed. There are no exceptions.

TIMELINE FOR my WRIT OF MANDATE PETITION

Petition for Writ of Mandate filed in Superior Court on 09/14/2021 and assigned to Judge Richard Lee. Click here to read/download our lawsuit: Hall v. Orange County Board of Supervisors.

The first hearing happened on September 22, 2022 and Judge Lee issued this ruling: “the Court GRANTS the Application for an Alternative Writ of Mandate.

IT IS ORDERED that an Alternative Writ of Mandate issue commanding Respondents to review local conditions to determine whether there remains the need for continuing the local health emergency and/or local emergency as required by Health & Safety Code section 101080 and Government Code section 8630(c), and to proclaim the termination of the local health emergency and/or local emergency should conditions warrant as required by Health & Safety Code section 101080 and Government Code section 8630(d), or in the alternative, to show cause why Respondents have not done so on the date and time set forth below. The Order to Show Cause is set for 12/1/2022 at 1:30 p.m. No later than 5 court days before that hearing, Petitioners and Respondents may file a status report, not to exceed five pages, detailing whether the Code mandated review hearings

have occurred, the outcome of such hearings, and when the next hearings are scheduled, if any.”

Prior to the hearing for “Order to Show Cause” on December 1, 2022, the case was removed from Judge Lee and was transferred to Judge Nathan Vu.

Judge Vu booted the case to a third judge: Derek Hunt. At the hearing to show cause on December 1, 2022, Judge Derek Hunt said he had just gotten the case “that morning” and was not prepared to have the county show if it had been following Judge Lee’s orders. Hunt said he was retiring, and would set a new hearing for January 20, 2023 so he (or someone else) would have time to read the case. He also said that he normally stopped reading after a few paragraphs or when he “got bored.” He also said he would prefer to have been on a tropical beach instead of in the courtroom.

The case was then re-assigned to Judge #4, Judge Thomas McConville. Even though he received the case PRIOR to January 20th, he informed my attorneys that he did not have enough time to review the case so he continued the case to January 30, 2023 (10 extra days).

Yesterday was the 30th and I attended the hearing, but there were several cases on the docket that were being reviewed prior to our case. When my case was called, Judge McConville stated once more that he DID NOT HAVE TIME TO REVIEW THE CASE and was unable to receive information from opposing counsel or read about Judge Lee's previous order to show cause. He slipped up and said he was “acting on behalf of the county” and then set the case to be heard on February 27, 2023… conveniently the same day Newsom plans (and has published his plans) to terminate the eternal covid state of emergency in California…

…but guess what? It DOESN’T matter. There is a simple question in front of the court:

Does the legislative body have to follow the law that tells them what to do during an emergency DURING AN EMERGENCY??

This is the crux of the matter, and it will be settled.

For now, I hold no grudge, anger or vengeance related to the county attorneys.

After all, they are “just doing their job” (each earning approximately $250,000+ annual salary).

In fact, I pity them — and I pray for them.

And I forgive them for their ignorance, their incompetence – and even for their intentional deception.

Because in the end, God will settle the score.

For now, I focus on a vivid vision I had the morning of the hearing:

In this vision, each of the county attorneys, all the revolving judges on the case, each member of the board of supervisors, and even health officer Clayton Chau all apologized to me.

They thanked me for fighting for THEIR freedom and that of their children and grandchildren. They admired my astute understanding of the law and how I conducted myself throughout all the legal proceedings. They commended me for my perseverance and dedication to the truth. Each one of them told me how grateful they were for the impact I had on hundreds of thousands of people who were able to save their jobs, their businesses and their lives because of my education, encouragement and empowerment. They admitted that they were wrong, and that I was right. They vowed to focus on truth and justice and to turn from evil.

This vision brought me immense peace and confidence.

This vision is what I am focused on, and whether or not I hear these individuals say these words out loud, I know that in their heart, mind and soul, that is the truth that will be revealed, if God has not hardened their hearts.

In my “Prayer for Activists”, I ask that “no soul be lost to God’s love.”

Because when people turn from what is good, right, and true, and they choose to separate themselves from God and instead serve evil, there is no worse fate than that.

Remember, I am marching this all the way to Heaven!

And for those who can support my work financially, I am eternally grateful.