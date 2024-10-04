With compassion and heart-ache over the devastation of Hurricane Helene, I'm sharing my own story of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina by way of showing that even though I personally did not experience any loss of home, loved ones or animals, I'm still affected by the trauma nearly 20 years later! It's not about "me" -- it's about the universal suffering we experience in the unfathomable devastation wrought by these disasters (natural or not). My heart and prayers are with all those affected, and as we expose the evil agendas benefiting these immeasurable tragedies, may the light of truth extinguish their evil plans!

Exactly 19 years ago, I landed in Louisiana, my heart heavy with the images of Hurricane Katrina playing on a loop in my mind. I flew into New Orleans amidst the chaos, having witnessed countless news reports detailing the desperation of those stranded in their homes reaching for out for help. I can still see the haunting images of people perched on rooftops, waiting for rescue. It was horrifying to learn about the countless animals left behind during the evacuations, abandoned as their owners fled to safety. At that time, evacuation centers, including the Superdome, wouldn’t allow animals inside. Thankfully, laws have since changed, allowing families to bring their pets with them during emergencies.

New Orleans was under martial law; only rescue workers were permitted entry. The aftermath of Katrina was staggering, with nearly 1,400 fatalities, and it became one of the most intense hurricanes to strike the United States.

Although I’m not a regular listener of the news, the heart-wrenching stories of animal rescues ignited a fire within me to help. Thousands of people from across the country flocked to Louisiana, and I found myself stationed at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzalez, Louisiana, just outside Baton Rouge, volunteering to assist in animal rescue efforts.

The hurricane hit at the end of August, and I was finally allowed to help at the end of September. We were tasked with rescuing animals that had been left behind.

Below are my photographs (cell phones back then did not have the high-quality camera capabilities as we do these days).

The absence of cell phones and navigation systems added to the challenge; we relied on paper maps. I remember the eerie silence of the streets in New Orleans, a city devoid of its usual life. It was just us, the animal rescuers, and the first responders. The entire area was like a war zone.

Most nights, I slept in my rental car subsisting on snackbars, cheese and crackers. There was still no electricity. FEMA did set up a camp, and I stayed in three different ones briefly as I traveled from New Orleans to Mississippi, where the devastation continued and more homeless animals needed help.

The scenes I witnessed were a mix of heartbreaking and heartwarming. We broke into homes with crowbars, desperately searching for any signs of life. The images of despair, the abandoned pets, and the countless animals we couldn’t save linger in my mind, creating a kind of PTSD that’s hard to shake.

Many animals found refuge at the Expo Center, where they received care. Some were joyfully reunited with their owners, while others, like the little dog I pulled from a crumbling building, weren’t so lucky.

I rescued several cats as well during my time in New Orleans, including my beloved Itty Bitty and Elsie, who passed away just a few months ago. It was heartbreaking to witness the scale of the devastation but uplifting to see the outpouring of support from volunteers across the country.

The image below shows Itty-Bitty and Elsie (safe in CA) who were months-old kittens set to be euthanized — not on my watch! Through mounds of redtape, I brought them (and others that I found homes for) back to California.

Looking back, I urge anyone who wants to help during crises to connect with local rescue organizations making a real impact in their communities. In the noisy world of nonprofits, it’s crucial to know where your contributions go. Personally, I prefer to support smaller organizations doing meaningful work rather than larger entities like the Red Cross. I’ve delved deep into this topic before, and I encourage others to do the same.

My journey through Hurricane Katrina has forever changed me. It opened my eyes and for those who lost homes, businesses, or loved ones during Helene, my heart aches for you. Your pain is unimaginable, and my thoughts and prayers are with you.

Leave a comment

Share