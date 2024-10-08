Friends, if you’ve followed me for any time, you know I am not a fan of the well-funded multi-million-dollar big name organizations (Red Cross, anyone?) that pay their CEOs hundreds of thousands of dollars and have a miserable track record when it comes to donations actually helping those who need it most.

I personally look to support LOCAL, know, trusted groups over the bloated, national ones every single time. If you're looking for ways to support the victims of Hurricane Helene, take a look at our list of vetted, boots-on-the-ground organizations, along with local farms and animal shelters that were devastated by the storm. These groups and individuals are working tirelessly to provide aid and rebuild, and your donations can make a direct impact.

In times like these, it's unfortunately common for fraud and grift to surface, with some trying to take advantage of people's generosity. That's why we've done our best to vet and compile a list of trusted resources. While we encourage everyone to do their own research before donating, we're confident these groups are providing real aid and support to those in need.

Places to Donate

Mountain Mule Packer Ranch

Hearts with Hands

Avery County, NC Cleanup (I know this wedding photographer personally and she has a large following)

REVOL Church Western NC Hurricane Relief Amazon Wish List Here

Generation Church in Asheville: Donate here

Pet Rescue

🙏Mountain Pet Rescue in Asheville

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue

🙏Forsyth Humane (They assisted in the evacuation of all animals from Asheville Humane and need help caring for all of the animals)

🙏Wild Heart Farm and Sanctuary

Support Local Farms Devastated by Helene

Mountainside Family Farms in Swannanoa, NC: Donate here

Montgomery Sky Farm

*I have personally donated to these organizations marked with “🙏” for Hurricane relief and recovery

👉 Please email us any LOCAL groups that you personally have experience with so we may consider listing them as well, thank you!

P.S. I’m currently on the East Coast of Florida, and while we’re not in the expected direct path of Monster Milton, everyone here is preparing. I've got an upcoming video and substack about some prepper tips that I hadn’t considered before.

