I call my community The Healthy American for a reason. A few years ago, we were labeled as unhealthy and dangerous—even without knowing it. But let me tell you, I’m proud to be an American, and I’m far from alone in my disappointment with what’s happening in our country, especially within the public school system.

That’s why today’s message is all about what I’m calling the Public School Exit. Now, I didn’t coin that term, but it perfectly captures the heart of what I want to share with you today: an alternative path for those who feel stuck in the failing public education system.

I’ve spoken about this a lot on my channel, and I know that not all kids struggle in public schools—some even thrive. I was actually one of them. I loved school so much I stuck around for a master’s degree and wanted to become a professor. But now, my “classroom” is here, with you. I aim to educate, encourage, and empower you to read between the lies, think critically, and boost your powers of discernment—skills that are sadly no longer priorities in government public prison schools.

The public school system itself is fundamentally flawed. That said, there are incredible teachers doing their best to shield kids from the indoctrination and agenda-driven curriculum infecting our schools.

I’ve got compassion for parents who feel like public school is their only option. Maybe you're a parent feeling frustrated because your spouse insists on public school, or perhaps your children actually want to stay in the system. You might be a grandparent feeling powerless to influence your grandkids' education. Whatever the case, don’t lose hope. Even if public school is still part of the picture, the resources I share will help you reduce the potential harms and guide your child toward a more empowering educational path.

The Public School Exit

(note: I am not sponsored by this organization. The organizer, Dran Reese, doesn’t even know I’m doing this video — although I will definitely share it with her and try to get her on the show!)

In my video above, I introduce you to a freedom fighter, a woman of faith, and a friend who’s been on the frontlines for years. She’s created PublicSchoolExit.com, a resource to help parents get their children out of public schools.

Whether you’re frustrated or unsure of where to start, this website offers guidance, forms, and answers to common questions like “Is this even legal?” (Spoiler alert: yes, it is!) Even if your kids are staying in public school, this resource can help you minimize the damage.

Just because your child attends public school doesn’t mean you’re powerless.

There are strategies you can implement on weekends or evenings to counteract what’s happening in the classroom.

Let me start by sharing a few tips right off the bat, especially if you’re feeling frazzled, overwhelmed, or stuck with children who want to stay in public school. I’m going to go through some of the most common obstacles and roadblocks people face when considering pulling their kids out of the system:

Breaking Free Doesn’t Have to Be All or Nothing

Life itself can be the most natural way of learning.

I often hear parents say, “I’d love to homeschool, but I have to work” or “I don’t have the time; I’m too busy.” But honestly, it’s more about prioritizing — and guess what? There are ways to think outside the box. For instance, you could join a community group where other parents help teach. And who says school has to be Monday through Friday? Learning can happen any day of the week.

Natural learning happens organically—everything you do throughout your day can become a learning opportunity. For example, if your kids are helping with laundry, you can turn it into a learning activity: sorting clothes by color, estimating the size of a laundry pile, converting inches to centimeters, and predicting outcomes. It's all about using everyday tasks to engage their minds. And remember, it doesn’t always have to be you doing the teaching—others can pitch in too. Grandparents, neighbors, friends, older siblings etc. may love to help.

If you’re worried about having kids of different ages at home, remember this: kids can learn together. They can help each other, and older kids can even take on teaching roles, which actually deepens their own understanding.

You Don’t Have to Be a Teacher to Teach

“I’m not a teacher,” is something I hear a lot, too. But guess what? You already are! You’re your child’s best teacher. No one knows them like you do, and you don’t need a degree to guide their learning. In fact, Freedom Learning—what I like to call my approach—takes less time than traditional schooling because it’s more focused and tailored to your child’s interests and pace.

The Socialization Myth

Worried about socialization? Let’s get real. How much socializing is really happening in public schools these days? In the past few years, kids have been isolated, partitioned off, and separated based on arbitrary rules. Not to mention the rise of learning and socializing through screens. Real socialization happens in real-life settings—sports teams, faith-based groups, and community gatherings. Plus, you can create learning groups outside of school that include your child’s friends.

Overcoming the Fear of Falling Behind

Some parents worry, “Will my child fall behind?” Let me tell you, they’ll soar.

Without the limitations of age groups, grade levels, or rigid schedules where subjects are crammed into one-hour blocks, their learning will take off. We learn best holistically, and freedom learning taps into that. Parents who have embraced this approach—and remember, homeschooling isn’t about recreating school at home, but rather engaging in lifelong, natural learning—have seen their children thrive far beyond traditional grade levels.

Another frequent question is, "How will my child get into college? What about a high school diploma?" Time and again, colleges actually prefer homeschooled students because they are resourceful, independent learners who are often more advanced than their public-schooled peers. Homeschooling is far from a hindrance—it’s an asset.

My Best Advice: Give it a Try

You don’t have to go all in right away. Try homeschooling for a semester, frame it as an exciting adventure for your child. If they don’t like it, they can always return to public school. But trust me, many kids find they prefer the freedom and flexibility of learning outside the system.

If you’re looking for more resources, visit PublicSchoolExit.com, where you’ll find everything from forms and legal advice to curriculum options. You can also review the Homeschool Legal Defense Association for legal information and more support on every stage of the homeschool journey.

I also recommend checking out Freedom Learning, a program I developed to make education accessible, flexible, and most importantly, fun.

This isn’t about rejecting education; it’s about reclaiming it. We need to break free from the public school indoctrination machine. By doing so, we’re not just helping our children—we’re shaping a future generation that will question authority, stand for freedom, and think for themselves.

