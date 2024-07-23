Now that Trump is enshrined as America’s Greatest EAR-o (yup, coined it first!) the democrats are scrambling to come up with someone who they think might be able to beat him in the 2024 EAR-lection (as my friend and truther Sofia Smallstorm calls it!)

But jeepers, it’s tough to go up against The Anointed One.

So who do you think will be announced as the presidential nominee at the Democratic National Convention (DNC)? We’ll find out just a few weeks from now, as the DNC takes place Aug 19 -22 in Chicago.

I know, I know… there are plenty of my subscribers who will say:

Republicans and Democrats are two wings of the same bird!

It’s all rigged!

Voting doesn’t matter!

They’re all corrupt!

And I would tend to agree. But since politics is a major form of entertainment for so many, I felt compelled to put out this poll, just for fun.

I guess for special consideration, we should add RFK Jr to the list, even though he is running as an independent. (You already know how I think of RFK Jr.)

Another wildcard could be Michelle Obama. (I already know what many of my subscribers think of Michelle!)

In my latest video here, I give some (disturbing) background info on these usual suspects, as a reminder of the types of people who are hogging the political headlines.

Let’s see… aside from New York, we’ve got governors in the running from the most shutdown states during the cooties hogwash: California, Illinois and Michigan.

Do you really think AmEARica would be willing to elect any of those tyrants?

We all know how horrible Newsom has been. Yes, he’s basically U-Haul’s Salesman of the Y’EAR, with so many residents fleeing the state. And don’t forget, he wants to impose an exit tax on those exiles — while rolling out the red carpet for the illegals!

He works hand-in-hand with the public serpents in the corrupt California legislature to pass horrid bills that strangle and suffocate our God-given rights, and especially focuses on harming innocent children. Remember the Bible Billboards he paid for in states that protect innocent developing babies in the womb?

Yep, this demon is telling you that Jesus Christ himself approves of murdering your innocent baby.

Next up is Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker comes from a wealthy family that made its money by founding and expanding Hyatt Hotels. Unless you live in Illinois, you may not realize how unpopular Gov. Priztker is.

Is it just me, or is he giving off major crime syndicate vibes here?

Ugh… you know how I feel about gesture, above 🤮

Government-approved Wikipedia tells us that:

The Pritzker family is of Jewish descent and based in Chicago, Illinois. The founder of the American Pritzker family, Yakov (Jacob) Pritzker (1831–1896), was the manager of a sugar factory in Kyiv Governorate, on the territory of modern Ukraine. At first he lived with his family in the village of Velyki Prtizky, then in Kyiv. At the end of the 19th century, escaping from Jewish pogroms in the Russian Empire, he emigrated to the USA with his family.

Well, at least Illinois Gov Pritzker got the part right about” abortion harming women.” Now if he’d only admit that abortion kills babies, too.

I wonder if Pritzker’s sibling “Jennifer” will be one in his inner circle of confidants?

No, that is not JB in drag. The picture above shows the Gov (right) and his sibling, uh… “Jennifer” (left)

Well, many of these potential candidates/public serpents do give off weird vibes… 🧐

Gavin here looks so sweet and innocent. He sure wreaks a lot of havoc for looking so gentle and girly.

Wow, the photo of Whitmer (from her just-released autobiography) resembles the deep blue sky that was in Trump’s iconic “Fight!” image. What a gorgeous shade of blue. It’s amazing that the sky was so clear and blue that July 13 day in Butler, PA… or, was it?

Did you see it? Witchmer has on a black leather jacket. Looks like one tough chick, if you ask me. Very aggressive, masculine energy there, Gretch!

Prominent policy changes enacted by Governor Whitmer since Democrats took control of the Michigan House and Senate — such as the undoing of an income tax cut enacted by her predecessor and repeal of Right-to-Work so that Michigan workers can once again be forced to join a union as a condition of employment — will be viewed as major victories by top Democratic Party donors, but will prove unpopular with voters in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and other 2024 battleground states that will determine whether Democrats maintain control of the White House and U.S. Senate.

As for me? Who do I think will be the nominee, you ask?

Well, being that I’m from California, I’ll have to say that the Gavinator is a likely pick. After all, his father was a public serpent, and his Aunt Joanna was married to Ron Pelosi, brother-in-law of Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. As mayor of San Francisco, Newsom accelerated the demise of that once-vibrant city, and then he cast his evil ways over all of California, parts of which still remain shutdown today, with residents loving their self-suffocation devices and Gavin’s fascist policies.

If Newsom is placed as president, some people will look back on Biden’s time with fond nostaglia, when society was “open and free.” Meaning, Newsom’s reign will be so oppressive, the Biden years will be regarded as a walk in the park. Wouldn’t that be something if Newsom names Whitmer as the VP pick?? (Kinda has the Bill and Melinda Gates vibe to it, if you know what I mean…)

Yep, as the saying goes… “all the world’s a stage…” and some of these are definitely players on that stage.

Remember to “vote” in the poll above!

