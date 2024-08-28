In my recent two-part interview with Dr. Sam Bailey and Dr. Mark Bailey, we tackled some thought-provoking and controversial topics that I know many of you have been eager to hear about. In part one, we explored how Dr. Sam, after years of practicing mainstream medicine, broke free from the conventional medical establishment alongside her husband, Dr. Mark.

Dr. Sam and Dr. Mark have faced intense criticism, even within the "truther movement," because they're among the few voices speaking out against what can only be described as "the theory" of virology. Dr. Sam is a co-author of Virus Mania and has also been featured in several documentaries — in fact, both she and I were participants in the movie Terrain.

Part two dives deeper into the virus debate, with Dr. Sam and Dr. Mark answering the question: "Can you catch a cold?" They’ll also discuss some of the flaws in these studies on disease transmission and share some of their health tips.

These interviews are edited versions of a private webinar we held about a month ago, and have been carefully edited for Youtube due to censorship.

Every month, we gather for these private live webinars, which are recorded for those who can’t attend live. We’ve been doing this for nearly two years now. I’ve hosted Dr. Amanda Vollmer, and just last week, we had Dr. Chari (a holistic MD) on the program. We’ve had some fantastic guest speakers, and in some episodes, it’s just Pastor David and me discussing topics like healing broken relationships, reducing stress, and dealing with difficulty. There’s a lot we cover in an uncensored manner.

These private webinars are a special perk for all my wonderful Healthy Americans who are financial partners, helping me keep this ship afloat. Whether you are an active donor or a paid subscriber to the Substack, I want to thank you for your support — it helps keep these vital conversations alive.

As you know, Youtube isn’t too keen on the truth—apparently, it’s too hot for YouTube to handle—so I needed to be careful about what I presented in these interviews. Enjoy the edited versions, and know that the full-length versions are available when you become, or if you already are, a financial partner.

Learn more about my guests here: drsambailey.com