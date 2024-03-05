Many of you are asking to see my interview with Dane Wiginton (which aired in Jan 2024) so here you go! Some of you are skeptical of Dane and his position on climate change and his position that D-E-Ws are not the cause of these massive fires. You'll see in the interview that we respectfully disagree on a couple of points. Dane has done so much in bringing awareness of the milky skies into the forefront of the conversation as he's been broadcasting on this for many years. As you know, I remain optimistic and determined that we will be able to put an end to these chem-made clouds, and I don't spread alarmist messages.

Check out the interview I had with Dane linked below. I delve into various questions like: Who's behind this? Why are they doing it? How do you respond to those skeptical about chemtrails? And, most importantly, what actions can we take?

