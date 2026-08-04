In light of the Fauci senate hearing clown show (which I covered here), let’s take a little walk down memory lane, shall we?!

(For those who have been with me from the beginning, you’ll remember me with shorter hair!)

This video starts with my recent commentary about those who purport to be “Freedom Fighters” but who went along with all the hogwash anyway.

Then I share a video flashback from 2021 where I really flip my lid and go on a righteous rant.

I call out those who were digging their own grave by complying with tyranny.

As for myself?

I never even picked up the shovel.

Can you relate? Somehow I think you can:

This is one of those substacks that is better seen as video… so click on the image above to watch (you can always click on the gear icon to select faster playback speed to save time).

And then you tell me…

I want to hear all your stories of how you dealt with people that went along with the government oppression willing, excitedly and eagerly — and who shamed you for not living in fear and for never giving in, giving up and giving over your freedom.

And to those of who you have stood strong through this tidal wave of tyranny all these years, I applaud you and appreciate you, more than you’ll ever know.

YOU are the reason I am able to persevere in defending truth and freedom.

Let’s keep marching this all the way to heaven, shall we?!

~ Peggy

P.S. The best way to support my work is to support my small skincare business. You can learn more here: YouthSerum.com I appreciate all my loyal customers!

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