You know the phrase “political theater”?

Welp, that’s exactly what we’ve got going on here with the Fauci Senate Dog-and-Pony Show.

No offense to dogs or ponies 😂

This was actually a video that I didn’t want to make.

What can I say? I took one for the team all right.

Note that I am not replaying any of the media footage from this reality show, as I don’t want you to have to fill your vomit bucket.I don’t really want to have to subject you to seeing or hearing anything more from this despicable man.

Welcome to the grand theater of Capitol Hill, where the government is currently performing its favorite magic trick: “Look at the shiny object, please ignore reality.”

While your grocery bill is skyrocketing, inflation is eating your savings, and the drums of war are beating in Iran, what is Congress doing? They are staging a reality TV show starring Fauci and Rand Paul.

Fauci sat there and invoked his Fifth Amendment right 111 separate times. His droning, contemptuous tone was so nauseating — and intentionally so. I interpret that monotonous response as an attempt to hypnotize the viewers.

And the thing is, Fauci was pardoned by Biden (in advance of future crimes?! 🤦‍♀️) to protect him from 2014 to 2025.

Pundits are shouting that this pardon prevents Fauci from invoking the Fifth.

But his attorneys hold that the pardon doesn’t protect him from what they are basically calling “new perjury traps.”

The Diary SideShow

Then there’s the weird (and in. my opinon staged and manufactured) “Diary” sideshow.

I mean, come one, maaan!!

Who keeps a detailed diary on company computers?

It doesn’t make any sense at all.

Except as a convenient distraction.

It’s truly a bizarre subplot basically designed to keep people riveted to the screen and debating on social media.

I for one am not falling for it — and I have a feeling you’re the same.

This diary storyline is nothing but a filler to make the hearing sound like a spy thrilled, ensuring cameras keep rolling to distract the public from the collapsing economy, the Iran war (who knows if what we’re told about that is even true) runaway cost of living, and increasing surveillance and digital prison cells.

Gain of Function SideShow

Now I might be in the minority here, but I don’t even believe in this whole story line of “gain-of-function” research on viruses.

Are there “scientists” in “labs” conducting “research”?

Oh sure, I don’t doubt there are researchers in white lab coast fiddling around with petri dishes.

But the material is all MAN-MADE.

Or they are tinkering with computer models.

But there is no actual virus because there is no actual evidence of any “virus” ever being isolated or found or seen.

Yup. Them’s the facts 😂.

So I see the whole charade of “gain-of-function” as just a fear-mongering ploy to make people live in terror of some sort of “bioweapon” being created and released on the unsuspecting population.

I mean, that could be possible I guess… but I’m not going to lose sleep over it.

But that’s exactly what the bad guys want to have happen:

Push the scary (invisible) virus narrative; then you live in fear; stay riveted to the telly; argue with people on social media; and give your life away worrying about these things that you have no control over anyway.

Making it LOOK LIKE Justice is Served

People are legitimately outraged by what they went through over the last several years.

They want justice; that’s understandable.

So the government provides them with the Fauci Fall Guy (yes he is a despicable serpent, no doubt about it, and I hope he burns in hell forever…) but nothing i really going to happen to him based on these senate hearings.

Instead, this entire circus is designed to make it look like justice is being served.

The powers-that-shouldn’t-be have to show the people that “something is being done about it.”

Reminds me of the Lahaina fires and the Palisades fires that were blamed on everything and everyone except for the true cause (Burn Back Better brigade as I coined it).

I mean think about it: for years Sen. Ron Johnson and Rand Paul have been holding hearings about Covid. But what has really come of it? Nothing of note: no arrests, no legal action, no policy changes to emergency laws.

Nothing but bloviating.

“Hey, look at me! I’m holding another hearing!”

What Happens Next?

Rand Paul and the committee are voting to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress, ensuring this drama gets dragged into court for months.

Expect endless headlines, spicy soundbites, and absolute legal gridlock.

The bottom line: Nothing structural will change, no one is going to jail, but the media gets months of distraction material to keep your eyes off the real crises. Stay skeptical.

P.S> Unless there is some sort of authentic bombshell news, I really don’t plan on wasting any more time covering this. I suspect you’ll get plenty of info from other commentators, but I personally don’t have the stomach to swim in this sea of evil with these serpents.

I want to focus on bringing you positive, practical strategies and solutions to help you live freely and fully, without giving up, giving in, and giving over your precious life energy and rights.

Who’s with me?

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