The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vanessa Paradis's avatar
Vanessa Paradis
1d

Definitely a waste of time to pay attention to, although I appreciate your article telling it like it is and moving on to better things. Let's go!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Peggy Hall
David Dresden's avatar
David Dresden
1d

It’s all a show and my advice is don’t pay attention to any of it. You will be healthier if you ignore all of this nonsense.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Peggy Hall
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peggy Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture