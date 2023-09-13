Friends, I have been covering the Maui disaster since the day it was inflicted on the unsuspecting population (See my Maui playlist here.)

My heart and prayers are with all those suffering this horrendous devastation, and I will continue to dig deep to uncover the nefarious actors and actions that are driving it.

I recently did a little digging into Hawaii’s Director of Public Housing, Hakim Ouansafi, and given that he will most likely oversee the rebuilding in Lahaina (after the intentionally inflicted disaster) I think his background bears some deeper digging, what say you?

Hakim Ouansafi is the ninth Executive Director of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority, one the largest Housing Authorities in the nation, responsible for billions of dollars of Federal and State housing assets and programs and Cabinet Member of Hawaii's Governor, Josh Green.

Moroccan-born Ouansafi serves as the Muslim Association of Hawaii's volunteer chairman and as a member of Hawaii's Friends of Morocco (HFOM), an organization that fosters business and charitable relations between Hawaii and Morocco.

The recent catastrophic earthquake in Morocco occurred roughly one month after the fires in Maui, which is just one of several odd correlations I've identified between Morocco and Hawaii — both of which appear to be making progress toward the UN's sustainable development objectives.

It's interesting to see another non-Hawaiian selected to such a prominent position in Hawaii especially considering a person in this role ought to have empathy and knowledge of Hawaiian culture and history. Are these outsiders strategically selected to railroad certain projects and fall in lock step with the “new world disorder” goals? This has nothing to do with Moroccan people specifically; I would feel the same way if someone from any other state or country had been chosen. Again, an outsider with no real ties to Hawaii is attempting to make long-lasting changes, and it raises questions about whether or not these public serpents are acting in the best interests of the Hawaiian people.

Keep in mind that three weeks before the fires, Hawaii's governor, Josh Green-New-Deal, conveniently declared a housing emergency, suspending dozens of laws, making it easier to expedite development projects without regard for things like environmental impact and historical preservation. This emergency proclamation called for the appointment of a state lead housing officer and the establishment of a Build Beyond Barriers Working Group to lead the aggressive charge on these housing projects. Ouansafi represents the Hawaii Public Housing Authority as a member of this BBB Working Group.

Although he was appointed as the Public Housing Director in 2011, it appears that any sort of progress has been painfully sluggish. When stumbling across the Hawaiian Public Housing Annual Report, one might think this is a real picture and they are making waves of change, but it’s actually an artist rendering.

Here are some real images of the public housing Ouansafi is in charge of:

Mayor Wright Homes / Honolulu projects

The residents of this same public housing complex have been given the runaround for years. The state originally began discussions about redeveloping the public housing property in 2014, and in 2017, they signed a master development agreement with a development team led by Hunt Companies, Inc. Nearly six years after choosing the Hunt Cos. to redevelop the dilapidated 364-unit Mayor Wright Homes public housing project near Downtown Honolulu for $1.3 billion, the Hawaii Public Housing Authority led by Ouansafi terminated its master development agreement with the company last year. Click here to view the plans.

“Eight years after the ambitious redevelopment was announced, Mayor Wright Housing looks pretty much like it did when it was built 70 years ago. The dream for 2,500 homes for all incomes never got much beyond the pretty renderings. The Hawaii Public Housing Agency terminated its agreement with hunt development 27 months ago, citing costs overruns, missed deadlines and design disagreements. Housing expert Ricky Cassiday, who did a required market study for the project, said he feels the state and Hunt could have worked out their differences and had people in new homes by now.” — Hawaii News Now

Eight years of standard government b.s. consisting of broken promises, lost time, and wasted tax-payer money. Now in 2022, Ouansafi is bragging about his $4.6 million housing project in West Oahu called Kamaoku Village, which consists of only 37 tiny units supplied with a bed and some empty shelves, but where inhabitants must use shared bathroom, shower, and laundry facilities and pay a monthly rent of $500.

On another note, former Hawaii Governor, David Ige, cut the Hawaii Public Housing Authority’s budget from $180 million to $5 million in 2015. Hawaiian news outlets were unable to get any answers as to why he decreased the funding so drastically, but his spokeswoman said the governor wants to put $100 million into the Rental Housing Trust Fund which subsidizes the development of low-income rentals.

Ouansafi also claims he is a volunteer board member for the Hawaii chapter of the federal law enforcement foundation. Curiously, within months of being appointed as the Director of Public Housing, the HPHA brought in a new security firm, a company whose employees all have formal law enforcement training either with federal, state, or county agencies including the Honolulu Police Department.

“HPHA will also be installing security cameras, putting up higher fences around the complex to make it more difficult for outsiders to enter undetected, issuing ID cards for residents, and instituting a curfew for visitors.”

Quansafi’s agency hired Matt Levi Corporation in 2012 and this corporation is still currently engaged in providing private security services on the island of Hawaii.

After a stint as an investigative journalist on television, Matt Levi eventually became a private detective in Hawaii and has been doing so for over 20 years.

“Little is known about Levi in the past two decades, and he is not shedding any light on what he has been doing. What is known is that he’s a fierce family man and has a burning desire to see wrongs righted, even if it means he has to come in from the cold. “He is probably the most discreet person I have ever met in my life,” says Lee, who worked with Levi on her two ice specials. “He is very busy and very private in his family life.” Source.

Here is a link to his Youtube channel.

I’ll let you draw your own conclusions on Matt Levi and his private police… I mean security company.

In addition to all the above, Ouansafi is suing the city of Honolulu for flood damage to his home, arguing that the damage would have been substantially less severe if the city had being doing its job. Oh, the irony.

One headline read: Class-action lawsuit alleges city negligence worsened East Honolulu flooding. The article stated “a group of East Honolulu residents are taking the city to court, saying its negligence contributed to historic flooding in April that did millions of dollars in damages to Oahu homes.”

One notable aspect of my mentioning of this is the involvement of attorney Lyle Hosoda, who has a track record of representing other public serpents in Hawaii. Hosoda not only represented Ouansafi, but he is currently representing former Honolulu managing director Roy Amemiya, who is facing prosecution for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to misappropriate government funds (an isolated incidence, I'm sure...)

Court documents reveal Quansafi got his settlement (around $250,000 to be exact) and all the other plaintiffs were left to fend for themselves after the class certification was denied.

“Ouansafi moved for class certification. But before his motion was decided, he settled on an individual basis with the City. The court denied class certification. After the denial of class certification, individuals affected by the Flood brought twelve separate actions against the City in the Circuit Court of the First Circuit. Seven of those actions were assigned to Judge Dean Ochiai. The City filed motions to dismiss in all seven. It argued the suits were barred because they did not comply with HRS § 46-72’s (2012) two-year notice requirement.” Hawaii State Judiciary

It’s interesting that the guy responsible for overseeing Hawaii's state housing programs and ensuring the safety and livability of these housing communities managed to secure $250,000 for the restoration of his flood-damaged residence. Meanwhile, individuals within these programs, under his supervision, are encountering difficulties in obtaining essential repairs and public housing units are sitting empty as Hawaii's homeless crisis worsens, largely because state policymakers haven't allocated enough funding and resources to renovate them.

Further, if we draw a connection between this flood lawsuit and the recent tragedy on Maui and accept the government's explanation that "climate change and global warming" are to blame then why wasn't Hawaii, and Maui in particular, better prepared for catastrophic weather events that cause flooding and fires? By that logic, the same government negligence in the wake of all this "climate change" exacerbated the historical Maui fires that destroyed thousands of homes in Lahaina and cost billions in damages. Do you believe the Lahaina locals whose homes were damaged or destroyed by this intentionally inflicted tragedy will be made whole?

Leave a comment

Share

Join me Monday-Friday at 4pm pacific/ 7pm eastern for my continued coverage of the corruption in Hawaii and more breaking news.

Recent videos:

Shocking Scandals of Hawaiian Public Housing Official

Lahaina Slated for Major Transportation Corridor in 2020

Bone-Chilling Comments from Hawaii Gov. Green

All my videos related to Maui are available here.