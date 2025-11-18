Welp, the FDA and CDC are at it again! Warning about “deadly” cheese and organic produce (which is actually good for you) while still promoting the poison darts. Glad ya’ll can “read between the lies” -- and thanks for keeping me laughing with your hilarious, cheesy puns! 🤣 😂

Let’s see if I’ve got this straight: cheese (particularly raw and unpasteurized) and organic parsley are being recalled because they could possibly be life-threatening…

But the poison darts containing deadly ingredients are still available?

Okay, got it. Yup!

Welcome to the FDA/CDC inverse universe.

Watch my short video for all the details:

Let me give you the punchline right off the bat:

The following food companies have voluntarily recalled some products due to the slight possibility that perhaps, maybe, just-in-case, you never know, let’s be on the safe side, we don’t want to cause any harm…

But pharmaceutical companies are still pushing the jabs at an alarming rate, with no slowdown in sight?

And the FDA and CDC are WARNING consumers about organic parsley and raw milk and cheese — and further flu-mongering fear about the bird flu being present in CHEESE??

Yet the 100+ doses of childhood poison are left in place?

Ya gotta be kiddin’ me!

FDA and CDC Fear-Peddling Produce and Dairy Products

Let’s first look at the unassuming parsley plant.

Here is the FDA announcement:

Salinas, CA (October 28, 2025) - Pacific International Marketing (“Pacific”) is recalling 474 cases of bulk Italian Parsley because it may be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Who Cut the Cheese?

The FDA announced a voluntary recall of certain cheeses from the Twin Sisters Creamery of Ferndale, WA, which were made from raw and unpasteurized milk that may be contaminated with E coli, which causes several abdominal cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

What will become of this small family farm?

Next, more cheese problems! Newsweek says cheese is a “THREAT-to-LIFE” 🤦‍♀️ 🙄

Finally, we’re told that the BIRD FLU “virus” is found in some cheeses 😆

From Newsweek, article October 2025: Bird flu can survive in certain raw milk cheeses for months—even after the aging process that’s supposed to make them safe—researchers have warned. But there’s a twist: highly acidic cheeses, like feta, did not show any traces of the virus. This suggests that acidity could be a key factor in keeping cheese safe. In their study, the team from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, looked at how the virus behaves in cheeses made from contaminated unpasteurized milk. The scientists found that in many cheeses the virus remained infectious even after 60 days of aging—the minimum period required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—and in some cases even lasted for 120 days, suggesting that the standard aging period may not fully eliminate viral contamination. “In this study, we were specifically looking at the stability or persistence of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 in raw milk cheese products,” said senior author and virologist professor Diego Diel in a statement. “This research was initiated due to previous work demonstrating high levels of virus shedding in milk from infected cows and the fact that we have previously shown that the virus survives in refrigerated raw milk for extended periods of time.” The research also included experiments using ferrets, which are highly susceptible to H5N1. Some ferrets that drank contaminated raw milk became infected, but those that ate contaminated raw milk cheese did not.

Whaddaya think, friends?

