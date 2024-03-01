A major tenet of the New World Dis-Order as defined by the United Nations is the management of “human settlements.” Yep, that’s exactly what the evil-dewers call it. Not cities, communities, towns — but human settlements. I guess to distinguish us from animals, or AI?

These unelected serpents want to create a world government to control you, your movements, your possessions, your words, your thoughts and your freedom.

It’s those living outside of cities who are the greatest threat to their plans. That’s because independent, self-sufficient, common-sense, clear-thinking, rational people do not need to depend on the government (or slave drivers) for their survival. Isn’t it interesting that many city-dwellers are those who are left-minded and in favor of more government, more regulations, less individual responsibility and less freedom?

Medium-size cities like Amarillo are under the spell of this New World Dis-Order — and so are those near you: look around, you’ll see it: the tell-tale signs of UN-footprints like more round-abouts to shut off road access more easily; stack-em-and-pack-em rabbit hutches to house the humans; ugly, blight-on-the road green lines painted for bike lanes (I’ve seen about 3 bicycle-riders in the past 5 years on the roads near me) and all this happening conveniently near railroad tracks so the humans won’t have to have cars; and for those who do, miles-long expressways that you can enter but can’t exit.

I live in Central Texas and KNEW immediately that this was extremely unusual. The weather had been crazy abnormal: days before the fire, very high humidity and temps up to 95F (100 at our joint use airport here), then the extreme winds that were blowing incessantly for two days and an entire night, then temps down to 40 and bone dry. No rain at all even though it had been in the forecast. It's the classic geo-engineering weather whiplash. I KNEW it would be about trying to force cattle Ranchers out to buy up land cheap and never give it back. People still do not care. They don't give a crap, as long as it doesn't affect them, they don't care, but say "pray for Texas." We are all doomed because the dumb and ignorant (by choice) will destroy us all. It's down to the city regimes now, the Agenda 2030 shite. In my city, too, but no one cares. Believe me, I've been trying and engaging with the DEI city council and got nothing but being blown off and no one is responsible for anything, of course. With half the population with their heads in the sand and refusing reality/fact, this will all come to fruition. My city has proudly unveiled a Comprehensive 2040 Plan IAW SDGs by the Agenda 2030. The Evil Ones, including Nasal Schwab, are NOT stupid - they're pulling this massive operation of deception and depopulation and total control off perfectly. This is like Lahaina, but most won't even make any connection. I haven't trusted Abbott at all, in many years, because I KNEW his connections with the WEF and his decisions have been wishy washy and vague. Only now has he "taken a stand" about the border which I found very strange. Felt like a publicity stunt or psyop to me. People are falling for it everywhere, especially in the so-called "patriot" community. Why are we not prepared? Because we CANNOT! Water restrictions ongoing which will lead to almost guaranteed rationing come summer. The dry brush, by the way, burns like tinder in a flash. A fence contractor in my area sparked a huge wildfire last year during the drought with a welding torch - the dry brush, little plants, really do burn so fast it's frightening. NO, they don't burn stone or lamp posts or entire homes…yet again, homes here are built with wooden sticks, drywall, and fiberglass insulation (the latter because it's much cheaper than rock-wool which doesn't burn) which melts very hot and ignites other materials next to it like wood, drywall, styrofoam etc; water lines are plastic or PEX so they melt, as well. I am NOT finding excuses but I am sticking with building science. I am CERTAIN that the fires weren't spotted on time (on purpose?) nor immediately addressed so that it would not be able to burn so many acres. Yes, you are right about insurance, too - I will probably have to cancel mine because it has been going up drastically each year "because you live in an area where state of disasters and emergencies have been declared" (quote from the insurance).

Remember: these bad guys operate on the principle of incrementalism which means they are putting things into place slowly but surely, like a chess game. Many horrible presidents have set the destructive policies that have been eroding our freedom literally for centuries. It’s up to us to be detectives to uncover — and expose the evidence of their evil plans.

Watch my video linked below about Amarillo and its Smart City plans, how the fires play into it, and how the people of Amarillo are pushing back.

What is a Smart City?

“A smart city is a technologically modern urban area that uses different types of electronic methods and sensors to collect specific data.”

The "smart city" plan is nothing new. The United Nations has set this as one of its primary sustainable development goals (SDGs) for years.

Although this agenda has been in the works for some time, it was only after the first-ever U.S. Smart City Challenge, which was organized by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) and Paul G. Allen Philanthropies, that the concepts and momentum for turning cities into SMART cities truly took off.

I guess there is one silver lining… Agenda 2030 plans are getting pushed back.

Enter the UN’s Vision 2045 (that year is the UN’s 100th anniversary)

Amarillo, TX also has a Vision 2045 which ties in to theUN Sustainable development goals — it’s an update to Amarillo's comprehensive plan from 2010.

Why create a new plan?

“The City’s current long-range plan, the Amarillo Comprehensive Plan, was adopted over 14 years ago and this new long-range plan, City Plan — Vision 2045, will update the City’s adopted vision and growth policy framework to reflect the current needs and future hopes of the community. The new plan will be a tool to guide decision making for City Council and staff for the next 20 years.”

Notice anything similar?

Amarillo Vision 2045 Visual

UN SDGs Visual

In 2023, Amarillo witnessed a significant election year with the installation of a new mayor and city council. The mayoral and council elections occur every two years, with no term limits for the mayor and four council seats. While exploring the county website for information, I noticed this weird statement in on of the councilmember’s bios: "He [Josh Craft] has no agenda other than to serve his community to his fullest extent," which struck me as somewhat unusual. He’s also a firefighter and fire instructor.

I only scratched the surface of digging on the public servants (or serpents?) in Amarillo, but I was able to find some red flags surrounding a very contentious lawsuit.

Mayor Cole Stanley addresses allegations of receiving campaign contributions from Fairly.

Mayoral Candidate, Cole Stanley, bribe allegations: "During the meeting, Nelson stated an allegation (while claiming to quote an unnamed member of the public) that Cole Stanley, who received a donation of $40,000 from businessman Alex Fairly, took the donation in exchange for dropping the city’s appeal of a lawsuit won by Fairly last year. (Mayor Nelson further noted that the donation might be the “largest donation in the history of Amarillo local elections."

A primary concern associated with the implementation of smart city initiatives is the emphasis on digital connectivity, featuring promises of enhanced internet speed and the pursuit of "digital equity. This includes the incorporation of technologies such as facial recognition, intelligent streetlights equipped with cameras, and various other surveillance and data collection measures. The lack of sufficient exposure and transparency in the deployment of these technologies raises questions about the intended use of the gathered information. Despite the limited disclosure, substantial financial investments are being allocated to propel these initiatives forward.

I found a Amarillo "Digital Equity" internet plan with AT&T that appears to be laying the groundwork for just that.

The project is funded by a $20 million-plus investment from AT&T, with additional support from the American Rescue Plan. AT&T will lay fiber to connect homes, apartments, schools, government buildings, and businesses. The expansion involves a 5G network and aligns with broader smart city aspirations, with Amarillo being linked as a case study example in the deployment of the necessary broadband infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Petition to Halt smart city technology | Amarillo Texas

In my previous substack I mentioned the Ports-to-Plains Corridor connection. The Ports-to-Plains Corridor is the southern third of the Ports-to-Plains Alliance — an alliance between the US, Canada, and Mexico to expedite the transportation of goods and services. The problem with this is that there’s a lot of private property in their way which was one of the reasons the prior “Trans-Texas Corridor” failed.

The Ports-to-Plains is in progress and is one step closer to being named Interstate 27 as the bill passes the House.

The point is to help you zoom out and see the bigger picture. Look at where these fires are breaking out and what the hidden agenda is behind the aftermath of “Burn Back Better.” Now, they might not shout it from the rooftops, but Amarillo's nodding along with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They're on board with getting folks out of the rural areas and herding them right into the cities. Amarillo's not just following the latest trend; they're quickly implementing the Vision 2045 plan.

