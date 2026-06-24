Imagine getting this letter from the CDC. A Healthy American subscriber, Sofia, sent this to me as evidence of the government once more sticking its big, fat nose into our private health affairs.

What bugs me the most about this letter is that some people will think they are required by law to provide the information.

After all, look at the official CDC logo and US Census logo on the document, giving the reader the (false) sense that these agencies have the authority to coerce you into giving away your private, personal medical information.

How do you like them apples?

The very agency that tried to get the entire population to become human pin cushions now apparently is taking a survey to see what health conditions people are experiencing.

Ya just can’t make this stuff up! 🤦‍♀️

I break everything down for you in detail in my latest video for you here:

Tricky phrases the CDC uses to trap you:

The biggest concern is medical privacy. Take a close look at the strange wording on the document:

“We are not permitted to publicly release your responses in a way that could identify your household.”

Most people will stop reading after this phrase:

“We are not permitted to publicly release your responses…”

And they miss the punchline, which is this: “…in a way that could identify your household.”

Didja catch that??

In other words, the CDC can indeed publicly release your responses — as long as they don’t use your name or address and anything that could identify your address.

Pretty rotten apples indeed.

Here’s another tricky phrase they use to trap you:

“The NCHS and CDC are required by law to protect your information.”

Some people will skim through this and their eye catches the phrase: “are required by law…” and they construe it to mean that these agencies are required by law to collect your information, not “protect” it.

Also, in the second paragraph, the letter states “The survey is conducted by…the US Census Bureau.”

That is known as “borrowing authority” — meaning, a reader could construe this letter as an official requirement to give answers because it is from the US Census Bureau.

Now, I have not clicked on the QR code (and I hope you don’t either), but my understanding is that this survey is asking for information not only about a person’s health, but also requesting information about the household, demographic, insurance, disability, employment, or medical-access.

Ugh! And all of this is supposed to be turned over to a federal agency?

That would be a big N.O. in my book.

Revisiting a previous intrusion into your privacy

This video is a two-parter, where I share my previous coverage of yet another slimy tactic by the US census, called the American Community Survey. Again, the feds are trying to pressure people into completing a “survey” — not the same thing as the census, but they try to make it appear so.

Did you know that the “American Community Survey” is sent out to over 3.5 million households annually? It’s a massive effort by the Census Bureau to “gather detailed information about our communities.” And being a business owner, I got one of these surveys too. They kept bugging me for info and so just for fun, let’s just say, I provided some creative answers. But even after I completed it, those pesky letters kept flooding in. So rest assured, this is a giant bureaucracy and it’s highly unlikely someone will come knocking on your door.

This survey isn’t your run-of-the-mill census that is just grabbing a headcount of how many people live in your household – it’s an invasive inquiry into your personal business, asking everything from your family tree to your monthly bills and health status.

Click here to read the ACS survey.

This survey is unbelievably invasive. They want to know about your health insurance, whether you’re paying for it, or if you receive tax credits. They’re prying into your marital status, asking if you’ve been married, widowed, or divorced. It’s absolutely stunning! And it doesn’t stop there… They want to know random health information like if you or anyone in your household has difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions due to physical, mental, or emotional conditions? It’s endless!

Does the government really need all this information? They’re digging into your military history, asking about your grandparents... Do they have anything about pets? They’re asking about your employment status, whether you work for-profit, nonprofit, local government, state government, and the list goes on. They want details about your Social Security, retirement, income, wages, salary, commissions... Are you kidding me?

And they’re trying to scare you into thinking you’ll get fined or worse if you don’t spill the beans. But let me tell you, I did some digging, and turns out, enforcement penalties for non-compliance are rare.

The main difference between the US Census and the ACS survey is the frequency. The ACS is conducted on an ongoing basis, surveying a smaller portion of the population every year.

In short, getting fined or punished for not participating the U.S. Census or surveys is more like an empty threat. The Census Bureau’s primary focus is on promoting participation through educational campaigns and outreach efforts, rather than resorting to punitive measures. If someone doesn’t respond, the Census Bureau typically estimates their information using other data — and we all know they already have access to most the data they need to fill in the blanks anyway.

I must say, some snarky comments are flying, so be sure to check it out and let me know how you personally handle these intrusions into your own confidential information.

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