The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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consuelo's avatar
consuelo
1d

When (and if) you reach a certain age you will be scheduled by your doctor to have a yearly office visit wherein you will be asked to remember 3 words for a period of time during the visit and then repeat them back AND you will be asked to draw a clock face with the numbers and hands and make the hands indicate a particular time on the clock you drew AND you will be asked some other things about your health AND it is for our evil government workers to record somewhere. The doctor will be very insistent that you comply with this (I assume the doctor gets penalized in some way if he/she can't get your compliance). The doctor might even get real nicey-nice when asking you to go along with her/him on this. But why? Why does Big Brother want so badly to know if you're starting to lose your marbles? To facilitate your demise before you cost them Medicare money? Just to put you toward the front of the line for offing? There could be many possibilities. I have begun refusing. My doctor/shot-pusher does not like that.

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Sassy Goatherd's avatar
Sassy Goatherd
1d

Similar to this are the questions your med tech asks when checking you in at a doctor’s appointment. Do you smoke, drink alcohol, feel depressed, etc.? This is not private info. It is entered into your online medical record, and it eventually gets accessed by private companies and govt agencies that analyze health data. Could it be used against you? Very possibly.

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