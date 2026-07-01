The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
2d

Since when did the technocrats ever follow the law anyway?

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CAE's avatar
CAE
2d

I find it very amusing that all this technology that we're introduced to over the years, (we didn't ask for it and didn't want it by the way) ends up being a "tool" used against us.

Says the government , "Hahaha... Look we can make "them" prisoners, addicts, collaborators, with their own phone and they're even paying for it! What a perfect setup!"

If cell phones went away tomorrow, I might have withdrawal symptoms for a while, but I'll get over it. And I'll find a way to continue.

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