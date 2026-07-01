If you carry a smartphone, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling just gave you a smidgen more protection for your privacy:

In a massive end-of-term ruling (Chatrie v. United States), the Court took aim at what the police have been doing for years: the geofence warrant.

What is a Geofence Warrant?

Historically, if the police wanted to search your property, they needed a warrant naming you specifically based on probable cause.

But a geofence warrant flips that on its head. Yep — anyone within a radius of a crime (or suspected crime) being committed can be included in what’s basically a digital dragnet.

Imagine a bank robbery happens. Instead of looking for a suspect, the police draw a virtual circle around the bank, go to Google, and say: “Give us the location history of every single smartphone that was in this circle during the hour of the crime.”

Google complies, serving up a list of anonymized devices. The police filter through them, track their movements, and force Google to unmask the identity of the person they deem suspicious.

In the Chatrie case, police scooped up the private data of 19 entirely innocent people—shoppers, commuters, and bank tellers—just to catch one robber.

The Supreme Court just ruled that this is unconstitutional. From now on, police cannot treat an entire geographic zone of innocent cellphone users as an open crime scene. They need a specific warrant for a specific person.

Jeepers, who woulda thunk something as simple as protecting your privacy could be so difficult. 🤦‍♀️

Think back to the (ahem, cough-cough) Charlie Kirk incident, or the (ahem, cough-cough) “attempted shootings” of Donald Trump. Law enforcement officers were practically bragging that they had already gotten their mitts on data from cell phones and cell towers and other “digital surveillance tools.”

Hmmm… am I the only one bothered by this?

Apparently not. But there, is a catch.

The ruling only stops the police from forcing Google to hand over data. It does not stop free smartphone apps—like your weather app, games, or social media—from tracking your GPS coordinates and selling them to private data brokers.

We saw this play out in Butler, PA.

Remember, these events result in what I call a preconceived plan, one that inflicts the desired outcome. In this case, one of the narratives was to make it seem logical and even necessary to allow law enforcement to dig into your private cell phone data.

Because you technically “opt-in” to location tracking when you download these apps, private companies can legally harvest your life and sell it to the highest bidder. And guess who buys data from those brokers? Law enforcement.

The Supreme Court just closed the front door on government high-tech surveillance. But until Congress passes comprehensive digital privacy laws, the backdoor remains wide open to anyone with a checkbook.

I’ll be doing a couple more videos on other Supreme Court Rulings, including controversial ones like boys competing in girl’s sports, Trump’s “birthright citizenship” controversy, mail-in ballots, and more!

As always, I appreciate you being a reader of this substack, and I look forward to reading your comments!

Tell me, do you have a cell phone, flip phone or other? I’m seriously thinking of ditching my iphone for a flip phone. I want to go back to simpler times, but I have a feeling even flip phones can be tracked.

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