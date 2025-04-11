Do you remember the Brady Bunch?

I watched this show when I was a child, and it looks like in their very first season, they had an episode about measles. All of the kids got the measles, and there was that famous quote where Marsha, the oldest girl, said, "If you have to get sick, sure can't beat the measles."

I heard this episode was taken down, but I do have a very short clip that I played in yesterday’s video here:

I had measles, mumps and chicken pox as a child — and I’m still standing!

How about you?

Below, mom Carol Brady kept track of all these deadly childhood “diseases” — with a spot for their dog, Tiger, too!

Which if these did you get as a child?

There is evidence showing that these childhood diseases conditions actually pay a role in making you more resistant to other, more deleterious conditions in adulthood. I covered that in a previous video here.

In my latest, very short (5 min) Brady Bunch video here, I also share Bob Kennedy’s atrocious statement that the MMR vaccine is the “best way” to prevent the spread of measles.

I ask: Why do you want to prevent the spread of measles anyway??

Strangely, people are still trying to defend Bob’s statement, saying he didn’t recommend children get the vaccine, he just is stating a fact.

A fact? What about the other facts that he conveniently left out — facts such as the fatal harm these shots cause?

Beb (oops! that’s a typo, but a cute one) supporters also conveniently ignore his very clear statement in his Senate confirmation hearing where he unequivocally said: “I recommend children follow the CDC vaccine schedule.”

Others says, “Just give him time, Peggy! He can’t do everything on his first day!” Well, he’s been there for weeks — and last I checked, chainsaw-wielding Pres. Musk has whacked everything in sight, with no concern as to stepping on anyone’s toes.

But suddenly, Bob can’t stand up to Big Pharma??

I thought that’s what all y’all said he was going to do — after he lied to get the jab er, job, I mean.

Others said, Bob is compromised! He’s been blackmailed! He doesn’t really mean it! Or this: “He switched sides!”

Bob actually didn't change his spots, and didn't change his tune. He’s said that he was "fiercely pro-vaccine" all this time. Watch the dozens and dozens of videos I have of him here, in his very own words.

I don't buy the latest smokescreen that Bob's being blackmailed. That just doesn't make sense to me. That's an easy and convenient way for his followers to have yet another excuse to dismiss what this man has been doing all along which is BAMBOOZLING his followers!

Here's what he said: "... I think most people don't know what my stance on vaccines is. I've never been anti-vaccine, and I've said that hundreds and hundreds of times… but it doesn’t matter!" CLIP: 02:05

But it doesn't matter! When I first showed the video clips where he said he was "fiercely pro-vaccine," you said: "Peggy, you're twisting his words! He never said that! You're taking it out of context! You're cherry-picking!"

And then when I showed you in his Senate confirmation hearings that he said, "I support vaccines, I want an increase in vaccines, I want to protect vaccines, and children should follow that CDC schedule" you all told me (well, not you ALL, but all Y'ALL that didn't realize what was going on)—you said, "He just had to say that to get the job."

Well, he GOT the jab job all right, and he could not be any more clear than this: "The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine"—Secretary Kennedy, April 6th, 2025.

Gee whiz, I hate to say I told you so, but…

Now one of my Healthy Americans, Caroline Chang, who lost a daughter to these jabs (and she's actually been on my show before in the private webinar), sent me this email that she sent to Mary Holland of the Children's Health Defense that Bob used to be the chairman of.

What say you, friends? Do you think Bob will go visit that family as well?

Now just imagine what will happen when the United States declares its next emergency... how many will roll up their sleeves in unity and submission to what Bob tells them to do, and get the all-new-and-improved-safe-effective-and-necessary Junior Jab!

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Bob Junior is the right man for the JAB!

Be sure to read these next:

Share

Leave a comment