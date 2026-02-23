The video I have for you today recently aired on my second Youtube channel called Living Swell with Peggy Hall. That’s where I bring you practical tips and positive encouragement every Friday at 5 pm pacific — hope you’ll join me then!

Friends, can you relate to that feeling of frustration when you’re trying to change something, or someone, and nothing seems to budge? I know I have. I get irritated too. Agitated, even. And when that happens, I’ve learned to pause, take a breath, and remind myself there are only a few things we actually have control over in this life.

Sadly, many people are kind of sleep walking through life and they aren’t aware they have power in certain areas of their life and they are trying to exert power in the areas where they actually don’t have power.

So let’s talk about what is within your control, and how you can use it to build a better life.

The Power You Do Have

Your Thoughts Your Feelings Your Actions

That’s it! We can’t control the naysayers, evildoers, or public serpents. We can only control ourselves.

You own your thoughts

Now yes, I know there are plenty of people, the government, and even institutions that want to hijack those thoughts, manipulate them, or shame you for daring to have a questioning mind. And yes, many of our thoughts were never ours to begin with. They were handed to us—by our families, our teachers, society, the media. Over time, we internalized those messages. We start to believe them. We repeat lines like, “I’m so inept,” or “I can’t do anything right,” or “Why am I always messing up?”

And we say these phrases about ourselves out loud.

It’s like people have a broken soundtrack on repeat. “I’m so stupid.” “I always do this wrong.” “I’m not very good at this.”

And what saddens me is that some of this is not just negative self-talk, but sometimes a subtle way of fishing for encouragement. For example, someone says something self-deprecating, and someone else rushes in with, “No! You’re not stupid! You’re so smart!” And for a moment, that person feels better because someone reassured and approved of them.

But, that’s not empowerment. That’s outsourcing your self-worth.

If you catch yourself saying things like “I’m so dumb,” “I always mess up,” or “I’m the worst,” just pause. Would you say that to a friend? Then why on earth are you saying it to yourself?

Now, if you’re doing it unconsciously because it’s a habit or you simply never noticed that’s fine. The good news is that it’s fixable. Start listening to yourself and become aware of it.

However, some people do this intentionally. They speak ill of themselves to get others to encourage them. And if that happens once or twice, fine. But when it becomes a pattern that’s not healthy.

What these people are often really saying is: Please affirm me. Please tell me I’m good. Please notice me.

That makes my heart ache. No one can fill that well for you except God.

Not your spouse. Not your children. Not your coworkers. Not your parents.

You have to encourage yourself. You have to know your worth.

The thoughts you think and say about yourself have power. So become aware of them and replace them.

Choose thoughts that support the feelings you want to feel.

You want to feel confident? Choose thoughts that say, “I’m learning.” “I’m improving.” “I’ve done hard things before, and I can do them again.”

Thoughts create feelings. And yes, feelings can also shape thoughts.

Your Feelings

All feelings are valid. I’m on the record about that. I believe in grieving deeply. I believe in righteous anger. I believe in crying, mourning, and taking time to feel every bit of your loss or your joy or your confusion. You are not a robot, and I will never tell you to “just be positive” all the time.

But feelings, while valid, are also signals and messages.

So if you’re overwhelmed, ask: What thought preceded this feeling? What belief am I carrying that created this inner storm? You don’t have to stay stuck. Yes, feel it, but then choose how long you want to live there.

Your Actions

What you do, or choose not to do, is in your control.

We cannot change the way another person thinks. We are not responsible for their feelings nor are we responsible for their actions.

I know society likes to make us believe that we are responsible for those things. For example, “Make someone happy.” We can’t make anyone happy.

They may enjoy being around you and you may have a positive influence on them, but they have the choice and their happiness (or lack thereof) is up to them.

Now that we’ve clarified what’s truly within your control (your thoughts, feelings, and actions) let me suggest a way to approach your life with this trifecta of self-awareness.

Choose Your Action → Identify the Feeling → Create the Thought

Ask yourself: what do you want to do?

Next, ask yourself: How do you need to feel to move toward that goal?

And then ask yourself: What thought would help me generate that feeling?

Sometimes we feel stuck not because we can’t take action, but because we don’t know where to begin. Why? Because we feel overwhelmed. Why do we feel overwhelmed? Because we’ve told ourselves, for example, “I’m so disorganized.”

Now, it wouldn’t be very helpful to suddenly declare, “I’m so organized!”

That would feel like a stretch, and not very believable.

But what is helpful is to shift your self-talk in a more realistic and encouraging direction. For example, you could say:

“I’m learning how to become more organized.”

“I’m looking forward to finding techniques that work for me.”

These thoughts are still true and they can generate feelings of motivation, hope, and even excitement.

The point of this example is to show that you don’t have to flip your mindset with fake or phony positivity.

Let me give you a personal example. I’ve been teaching water exercise classes for many years. I remember one particularly cold and rainy day, driving to the pool, thinking “Ugh, it’s so cold. I’m going to be miserable.”

That single thought triggered feelings of reluctance and even resentment. I started thinking things like, “Why do I have to stand out in the rain? Why can’t the class be canceled? Why do they get to be in the warm pool while I’m freezing on the deck?”

As you can imagine, those thoughts were setting me up to teach a class with low energy, low motivation, and a bad attitude. I’d be counting down the minutes until it was over. What a miserable state of mind and all of it came from one thought I chose to believe.

Now, I couldn’t control the weather. The cold and rain were facts—a circumstance I couldn’t change. But I could change how I thought about it.

So instead, I chose to think: “I’m grateful I get paid to teach this class. This is going to be an adventure. I’m going to try to stay as dry as possible under the lifeguard umbrella and I’ll find creative ways to teach so that everyone has a good time.”

That shift in thought led to feelings of enthusiasm, creativity, and even empowerment. Suddenly I was thinking, “Okay, I’ve got this.” And the resulting action is that I showed up fully, with energy and purpose and I actually enjoyed the experience.

Now, you might be thinking, “There you go again, Peggy — the ultimate optimist. God just made you that way.” Maybe so. And I thank God for that gift. But I’ve also trained myself in this. Your way might be different than mine. You don’t need to copy my thoughts. You get to choose thoughts that feel authentic, sincere, and helpful to you.

This is really an experiment. Not every thought you try will generate the feeling you want. That’s okay — try another. You’re learning how to lead and encourage yourself.

You are capable of choosing different thoughts. You are capable of creating better feelings. You are capable of taking more empowered action.

And that is how you will change your life. That is how you create a better way of interacting with the world.

Leave a comment