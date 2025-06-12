The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

cg
3h

Or just read Epictetus.

Kenneth J Hinnenkamp
12m

We own our thoughts and beliefs. Therefore it behaves us to learn the nature of our reality. Spirituality, kharma and truth all play a role in the ontological view of reality. It's a departure from what we have been brought up with.

If you are curious about how the ontological view differs from the Einsteinian or grit view, also known as bumping particles,, follow Ken Wheeler on YouTube and Clif High's Substack channel.

Nikolai Tesla plays a major role in our understanding of reality. Tesla Motors and Space X, not so much.

