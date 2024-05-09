Are you tired of navigating life's challenges alone? Have you felt the weight of betrayal and loss, unsure of where to turn for support?

I want you to reflect on the struggles you've endured over these past few years.

Many of us who have been awake and aware have felt the crushing weight of betrayal, experiencing a loss of innocence that shakes us to our core. From government to medical professionals, and the media to even our inner-circles of friends and family, the sense of trust we once held has been shattered, leaving many of us feeling vulnerable and alone. These feelings of betrayal cut deep like a physical loss, making it challenging to accept the harsh reality of being deceived and let down.

It's natural to find solace in denial, hesitant to confront these painful truths. The heaviness of these emotions, coupled with the continuous challenges we face, can feel overwhelming — and navigating these complexities on our own can feel even more overwhelming.

It's essential to recognize and validate these emotions, understanding that they are all valid.

Sometimes, well-meaning individuals may try to rush us through our grief, encouraging us to put on a brave face and push forward. However, true healing comes from acknowledging and embracing our losses, and learning how to integrate these losses into our new and different life.

This process isn't about forgetting or abandoning our past; it's about leveraging these experiences to evolve into a more resilient and empowered version of ourselves.

I understand what it’s like to be in the depths of despair. And while I may not know the details of your circumstances, I empathize with the pain and anguish you're experiencing. Seeking support is not a sign of weakness but rather a courageous step toward healing.

Our Life After Loss program, developed by my husband Pastor David and me, is here to guide you towards true hope and healing. This program, which we've taught over several years, is designed to provide support and guidance to individuals grappling with various forms of loss. Whether you've lost a loved one, faced health challenges, experienced financial setbacks, or endured strained relationships, our program offers a safe place for healing and growth.

We understand that everyone's journey is unique, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach. That's why our program emphasizes individualized support and practical tools for self-care. From processing emotions to rebuilding relationships, we're here to walk alongside you every step of the way.

I’ll be there to listen to your story (if you want to share) and be right by your side as you take each step toward creating a new and different life.

May 9-30, 2024

Thursdays (90 minutes)

1 pm Pacific/4 pm Eastern

What you can expect:

A caring group of supportive individuals grieving and healing from losses.

Anonymity if you prefer.

You do not appear on camera (unless you request it).

You can share your story (or not) in our private written chat, or request to come on screen for a brief time.

Specific strategies and tools to help you with:

acknowledging and accepting your losses

processing and releasing anger, sorrow, regret, frustration

dealing with what if’s, guilt and blame

improving your own self care

embracing the gifts of grief

integrating your losses into your new and different life

finding purpose and meaning as you create your own life after loss

If you're feeling overwhelmed and in need of support, I encourage you to consider our Life After Loss program. Visit our website to learn more about enrollment and scholarship opportunities. Remember, you don't have to navigate this journey alone. Together, we can find healing, hope, and life after loss.

