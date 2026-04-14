The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Mark Kirin's avatar
Mark Kirin
2d

100% Peggy - Thank you.

Here are some additional videos that support everything Peggy has stated. Some of them also delve into the Synagogue of Satan / Freemason influence in this entire money laundering hoax.

BUT...folks have to be willing to open the curtains of cognitive dissonance for just a couple moments and objectively consider this content. The videos really present Truth that the Bible supports.

https://rumble.com/v78epmk-eric-dubay-exposing-the-sick-satanic-nasa-artemis-ii-photo-and-video-fakery.html

https://rumble.com/v78858e-nasas-artemis-moon-mission-hoax-powered-by-a.i.-takes-us-where-no-green-scr.html

https://rumble.com/v78b4je-the-artemis-april-fools-joke-upon-us-all-2026-kjozborne.html

https://rumble.com/v786c0y-lucifer-has-a-nasa-moon-mission-named-artemis.-heres-what-theyre-hiding.html

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Britt Lind's avatar
Britt Lind
2d

You actually do go "boldly where no man/woman has ever gone before!" We count on you to keep doing that!

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