Oh this is a fun one, friends — definitely worth watching:

Before rolling your eyes and dismissing the evidence out of hand, hear me out…

When a premise is presented (such as the moon is a “planet”) that premise first needs to be established — or refuted.

Otherwise, everything that follows from this premise — like going to the moon, landing on the moon, walking on the moon — cannot be proven to be true.

So let’s take it back to the beginning.

We’ll look at both a Biblical and secular perspective.

For Bible-believing Christians, the beginning is the story in Genesis 1:16:

“And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night: he made the stars also”.

God made the moon as a light.

Not to “reflect the sun’s light” like I was taught in 4th grade.

The sun is a light, and the moon is a light. One rules the day and one rules the night.

No rational person could imagine landing on the sun (and hey — for that matter, how does “science” measure the distance from the earth to the sun anyway? Someone out there with an astronomical measuring tape?🤣) so why in the non-spinning world could they imagine landing on the moon?

Because movies, books and the media told them so, that’s why.

[Before going on, here’s the “scientific” explanation for measuring the distance from the earth to the sun: “Measurements are made by bouncing radar signals off Venus and analyzing the travel time.” Makes perfect sense to me 🤦‍♀️😆]

From a secular perspective (leaving the Bible out of it) try this experiment: look at the moon during the daytime and you’ll see it appears transparent. Like ah-hem, a light.

Hopefully at this point, I’ve aroused your curiosity and your intellect.

Of course, “science” will explain away the moon’s translucence as an optical illusion.

In other words, don’t believe your own eyes, folks. Believe the lies instead.

I get it, I really do.

“Going to the moon” can sound thrilling, adventurous, fantastic! We’ve been force-fed books, movies, media and all sorts of games, clothing, catch-phrases and more to hype up this otherworldly concept.

How could “they” have lied to us all this time!

Easy, when the lie is big enough and repeated enough times to make questioning it seem absurd.

Back in the 50’s, 60’s and beyond we’ve been inundated with moon and “outer space” things…



Let’s not forget TANG and Space Food Sticks — they supposedly went to the moon as well!

Speaking of TANG — remember the Coneheads laughing about “Astronots to the Moon?” Watch short clip here.

Mid-century motels followed the space-age theme

The point being… traveling to “outer space” and “landing on the moon” has been a huge part of our culture for decades.

And anyone (like you or me) who dares to question it is dismissed as a goof-ball conspiracy nut.

So be it.

All I’m asking you to do is to think.

And ask why.

I’ll get us started:

WHY are there no photographs of earth from space?

Remember, a photograph is an image or picture taken with a camera capturing light on a light-sensitive surface. When NASA shows images, animations, pictures, concepts — or any other drawing or image that is not identified as a PHOTOGRAPH, then rest assured, it is NOT A PHOTOGRAPH.

NASA admits to using artists and animators (often former or current Hollywood and/or Disney artists/animators) to create these images that are released to the public, pawning the images off as photos. Watch my video about that here:

All of the earth images are composites. NASA admits it, with all sorts of convoluted excuses.

As far as what we’re told on the Artemis 2 mission? Suddenly, off-the-shelf cameras are just fine for outta-space 🤣🤦‍♀️

WHY are the images we are shown from space (with Go Pro Cameras) crystal-clear, but those supposedly take here on earth are grainy, poor resolution, out of focus, sparse and few to find?

WHY in the footage of the “earth spinning” is it spinning so slowly? We are told the earth is spinning over 1000 miles per hour. Sure doesn’t look like it! WHY do the astro-nots land in the ocean instead of land? (Science tells us it’s because it’s too expensive. Heck the entire NASA operation is too expensive and a colossal waste laundering of money.) And why have the astro-nots land right near a popular vacation destination/resort? 😆

Oh, I have so many more questions (that I raised in my NASA videos here, here, here here and here).

But I want to hear yours.

Leave a comment and let me know your “why’s”.

And I‘ll leave off with a giant BECAUSE.

But first a couple of little ones:

Billions of dollars are diverted to “space agencies” and those that support them: Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman, Boeing, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Musks’ corrupt SpaceX, etc. Kind of like stealing your hard-earned money and then giving it to these companies to squander on “outer space” projects, when that money would be better used for the issues and ills that plague us here on earth.

People are distracted and entertained with these fantasies, leading to more people watching mainstream media — which means more money from the advertisers.

The giant reason:

To keep up the fake story that the earth is not the center of God’s universe; that we are just tiny specks, insignificant, random and inconsequential; that life itself is random and worthless, and you have no power.

Just think about it: that allows the evil ones to exert more power and prowess over us, as we are too weak and meaningless to have any significance, purpose or power.

Going further, life itself is worth so little, so why not abort, mutilate and euthanize other human beings.

You see how it all fits their evil agenda?

You disagree?

Would love to hear your defense of the billions spent on this charade that mocks, deceives and belittles those falling for it.

NOTE: If this is the first time you are actually thinking about this more deeply, congratulations.

I can‘t stand to see people bamboozled, duped and hoodwinked — even if it makes my views unpopular.

Remember: your belief in the spinning world and the sun as the center of God’s universe is just that: a belief. There are no facts to support it.

As far as my belief that we are on a non-spinning plane in the center of God’s creation?

Take it up with the Creator of the Universe.

(Hint, His name is not the Big Bang.)

All righty, let’s hear what you have to say!

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