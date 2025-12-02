I hear from so many people in the medical profession who feel like they’ve become human pin cushions, forced to accept numerous vaccinations. While many were able to dodge the COVID bullet with my help, they’re now looking to opt-out of the flu shot as well.

The exemption process is simple and straightforward, although not necessarily easy. Many of you may be working for criminals who don’t care about the law or maybe HR is just ignorant of the law. Whatever the case, I’m here to share about how to go about this and all the pitfalls to avoid.

I break it all down for you in this video here:

Declining the flu shot should be as simple as saying, “I decline,” and asking where to sign. After all, they hired you as an employee, trusting you to be honest. So, why wouldn’t they trust your objection to becoming a human pin cushion?

One of my clients was told to sign a statement acknowledging a series of “facts” purportedly from the CDC. They’re asked to agree that influenza is a “serious disease” and that it results in thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations annually. It’s baffling that they demand this acknowledgment as a prerequisite for an exemption.

The form continues to suggest that even mild or nonexistent symptoms can pose serious risks to others, implying that you could be a “silent assassin” and that you are responsible for everyone else’s health.

The form also states that individuals infected with influenza can shed the virus for 24 hours before showing symptoms. Are you supposed to check that box and agree? So what do you do??

Here’s a suggestion: if you encounter any form that states, “I acknowledge that I am aware of the following facts,” scratch it out and write, “I acknowledge that I am aware of the following statements made by the CDC.”

I’ve also had clients receive irrelevant surveys with their exemption forms that included questions like:

What’s your age? Have you seen a primary care physician in the last year? Are you pregnant? Are you feeling moderately or severely ill today? Have you taken any medications in the last 24 hours? Have you ever had a life threatening allergic reaction to the shot? Or a reaction to latex, formaldehyde, or eggs? Are you currently on aspirin therapy? Do you have difficulty breathing? Do you have any chronic illnesses?

If these products are “safe” then why are they asking whether or not you are currently sick or have any chronic illnesses? The conclusion i’m drawing from the survey is that the product is not safe because of all the contraindications. Just sayin…

I’ve also seen employer forms with the following statements and the option to check yes or no:

-I’m concerned about the side effects and/or safety.

-I do not believe in the shots for religious or philosophical reasons.

-I believe the flu shot gives the person the flu.

-I don’t believe the shot prevents the flu.

-I have a fear of injections. I don’t like needles.

I always remind people to answer honestly—maybe you are concerned about the side effects BUT it’s not the reason for your declination. If you are declining solely based on your religious (ethical or moral) beliefs then that is the focus. Always bring the conversation back to that.

And just because a form gives you a simple “yes/no” box doesn’t mean you’re trapped inside it. You can always write in a response or add clarification. What is important is that you respond. I’ve seen people refuse to fill out the forms at all, and they end up rejected on a technicality. Don’t let that happen to you.

It’s also important not to trap yourself in a box by claiming you object because of fetal cells or specific ingredients. Trust me—if you go down that road, they’ll come back with a version that doesn’t contain that ingredient “just for you,” and then you’re stuck. Keep the focus on your beliefs, not a single ingredient they can try to work around.

There are so many more—honestly outrageous—questions employers have asked that I can’t cover them all in one video. But if you’re feeling overwhelmed, the Healthy American website has resources on religious exemptions plus details on how I can help you one-on-one. We’ve supported clients from major companies—Google, Facebook, and even pharma companies like Pfizer and AstraZeneca—who simply needed someone in their corner while they stood up for their rights. We know all the red flags, employer traps, and pitfalls to avoid.

It’s important to remember that you don’t need to belong to any specific religion to file a religious exemption; it can be based on your own sincerely held beliefs, which may stem from your ethics or morals. We’ve even assisted atheists in obtaining exemptions. If you’re a person of faith, this can be a great opportunity to share that with your employer and witness to other employees.