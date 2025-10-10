Before we dive in, a quick note to the naysayers who somehow stumble across this post:

Here at The Healthy American, we stand for truth. And separating truth from deception (or what I call reading between the lies) requires critical thinking.

Critical thinking requires asking questions and not accepting the mainstream narrative, which is generally put into place to propagandize you, usually by manipulating your emotions so you are easier to control.

But there will always be the gullible among us who could never imagine that there are bad guys out there.

The gullible and the naysayers would prefer to “trust the plan” and “watch the show” believing that big government, big banks, big pharma and big tech are somehow there to help you. You know, for the common good.

A stumbling block for some people is grappling with the question: “But Why Would They Do This?” I gave several answers and explanations in my video here where I answer that very concern.

Remember, you or I do not have to prove something wasn’t done. You can’t prove a negative. We don’t have to prove WHY “they” did it or did not do it. The media, law enforcement and/or government is putting forth the narrative so the burden of proof is on them.

But it is up to us to notice, assess and evaluate what we are being shown and told and determine if it passes the smell test. Otherwise, we remain emotional, gullible and easily controllable.

I’ve got TWO New Videos for You:

Why Would Charlie Do This?

The question that pops up (for some people) is:

Why would Charlie Kirk pretend to be a conservative Christian just to deceive people?

Well, if that is the premise (and we’ll look at some evidence to support that view in a moment) the answer for me is clear, and it is this:

Conservative Christians are among the least likely to easily accept additional government tyranny and oppression.

Conservatives don’t want to give up their guns; they don’t want to be tracked and surveilled; they don’t want to have their speech censored; and they don’t want to be forced into a digital prison.

It is far harder to force someone into accepting these tyrannical measures than to trick them into accepting them.

In the aftermath of this orchestrated Kirk event, there have already been calls by conservative Christians to take guns away from trans and veterans; to institute drone surveillance and tracking your movements via QR codes; pushing for government-backed mental health screenings, and more.

And those who normally would be vehemently against such policies and unconstitutional measures now will accept them willingly — all in the name of Charlie Kirk, their hero, martyr and savior.

Even pastors are saying that “Charlie Kirk sacrificed himself for you.”

(I forgot to warn you to get your vomit bucket handy.)

DECEIVERS Gonna DECEIVE

The first premise to establish is that there are indeed people who are liars, cheaters and swindlers. People who present themselves one way but are secretly pushing another agenda.

Think back to a time when you were lied to, cheated, betrayed. Perhaps it was by a stranger, or more likely it was someone you know or knew.

The point is that “deceivers gonna deceive.”

Here are some possibilities: A person like Charlie Kirk could start out authentic, sincere and genuine and then be corrupted along the way.

Evil lurks where it can have the biggest impact. There may be public officials who start out wanting to do good for society, and then they are corrupted by power, money, ego and influence and they turn into public serpents.

Another possibility is that a person like Charlie could have had a hidden agenda all along, but played along to present a certain persona to the public to gain their trust in order to inflict and impose their intended agenda all along.

In other words, some people pretend to be someone they weren’t, all under the guise of pushing through what they really wanted. (Bob Kennedy, for example.)

Another possibility is that some people are born into families that are corrupt, evil, two-faced deceivers. From the get-go they are groomed into playing a role, and they know no different life, so for them lying, cheating and deceiving is “normal.”

In the case of Charlie Kirk, each of these three scenarios are possible. And I would argue that figuring out which is accurate is less important that analyzing the aftermath of this incident, which has all the hallmarks of being staged.

A scenario that I don’t think is likely is that Charlie was shot and killed by a sniper, or that someone in his own organization carried it out or arranged it, or that it was Israel behind it.

In fact, I don’t believe Charlie Kirk was shot at all.

No Bullet, No Blood, No Body, No Burial

The reason why I don’t think Charlie was shot by a sniper is because of the evidence (or lack thereof): no bullet, no blood splatter, no blood trail, no medical report, no burial —and in fact, no body that we could see in the “open casket.”

You can try to justify all those things, but there is no reasoning that makes sense.

It all looks like a grand illusion to me.

Whether it was a hologram, a disappearing door, a squib device or just plain old stage magic, the event looked poorly produced and performed.

And that is part of the bad guys mocking and ridiculing the gullible, sneering and jeering at those they ensnared with their stagecraft (witchcraft?) intentionally designed to hijack your rational mind so that your emotions would take over.

I’ve done several investigative videos that bring evidence to support my position, which you can study in my Charlie Kirk playlist on my youtube channel.

Do I know if Charlie is alive or dead? No… but either is possible. Who knows what happened to him after his “security team” jumped into action like it was a well-rehearsed plan, dragging him off to a private vehicle because there was not ambulance on the scene, as strange as that is.

In a true emergency, it would take a moment for people to realize what just happened.

There would have been FIRST AID RENDERED AT THE SCENE, not a bunch a guys dragging off an injured man without FIRST ASSESSING THE INJURY.

Come on, man! 😂 You know that looked staged once you look at it carefully.

Dragging off an injured person could cause more trauma and injury. It was totally ludicrous.

Just about as absurd as the security team NOT drawing weapons to protect Charlie or anyone else from further shots or additional shooters. Anyone who has been through emergency training knows you would have TAKEN COVER not run out into the open not knowing what and where the threat was.

The whole thing was a show, and a very poorly performed one at that.

In my previous videos, I exposed the location of the event as a hot-bed of CIA activity. I was the first to broadcast that fact that Utah Valley University offers the largest national security program in the country, and the CIA has all sorts of secret programs and secret agents crawling around Orem, UT and its environs.

Basically, the whole thing stinks.

Was Charlie “In On It?”

It is a possibility. Remember, when people believe in an agenda, they will do whatever it takes to carry it out. Perhaps Charlie really was pro-gun control. Maybe he thought the government should have more power over people. What better way to catapult these policies into being that to pretend you were killed so that your followers would go along with these measures that normally they would have been against.

Perhaps Charlie started out innocently enough (though there is very little known about his family, and the only photo offered seems woefully photo-shopped) and then was co-opted by the government, spies or others?

Just a normal family photo y’all — the only one I could find. Pay no attention to the fuzzy outlines of the clothing. Is that Charlie? Hardly looks like him. And the mom? Hmmm…

Perhaps this Charlie character was fabricated from the get-go. He was certainly not that well-known until this event occurred. Maybe it was time for “Charlie” to play another role, or to retire, or to show back up, plastic surgery-enhanced, or maybe safely and happily living in another country.

A more far-fetched theory (or is it?) was that “Charlie” was already appearing in a mask, and that is why his features appeared quite unusual, I guess is the word some have used. In other words, a relatively large skull and unusually close-set features.

“We could create a twin (with masks) if we needed that” — Says CIA Chief of Disguise:

Charlie a Part of the Club?

Out of all the photos that could be used, this is the one chosen for his book cover: I circled the Masonic gestures for you in red:

Notice the PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING of the box he’s sitting on: One book says “FREEDOM” (upside down — evil loves to invert) and then “Freedom Seeds?” You gotta be kidding me! 🤦‍♀️

NOTE: The Upside-down FREEDOM also signals “33” with the upside E’s. 33 Is significant as it’s the highest level in Freemasonry, the “33rd” Degree.

And in Charlie’s poster, the “A” and “K” creating the “as above, so below” mantra of those worshipping evil, along with the lightning bolt, associated with Lucifer. NOTE: the “33” also indicated in the middle of the lightning bolt.

Let’s not forget the new and improved Turning Point logo, resembling the Ouroboros:

The Ouroboros is a snake or dragon eating its own tail. This symbol signifies death and rebirth and is important in Egyptian worship of the underworld and Greek magic traditions. Just sayin’!

So yeah, no, I don’t believe Charlie was assassinated by a lone gunman named Tyler (see my previous substacks about the name); nor do I believe Israel thought Charlie was a threat and so “took him out.”

If that’s the case, how do you explain no bullet, no blood, no bloody trail, no burial and all of the other oddities and anomalies?

The conclusion I draw, based on evidence (or lack thereof) is that this was yet another psychological operation designed to deceive, traumatize, terrorize and thus control the emotionally-affected populace so that the powers-that-shouldn’t-be could inflict and impose their intended and long-planned agenda.

Or as they say: Order out of chaos.

So how do you stand against it?

Observe, don’t absorb. Don’t give way to your emotions. See these charades for what they are. Be empowered knowing you can read between the lies. Guard your heart and your head. Don’t give in , give up or give over your rights and freedoms. Share this information with others who have the intelligence to understand it. And live your life, fully and freely. Don’t let the bad guys steal your peace. Find strength and peace in your faith, family, friends and freedom. And I will do the same.

Friends, thank you for being on board as Healthy Americans. Your support helps me persevere in this work. You can make a one-time or monthly donation here if you appreciate the time and effort I put into these posts and broadcasts.🙏 ~ Peggy

Share

Leave a comment