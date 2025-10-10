The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Kirin's avatar
Mark Kirin
2hEdited

There are far too many symbolic COHENcidences throughout all of your excellent analyses to render Kirk as an innocent pawn. He and Erika were "all in" because this has been planned for well over a decade - even down to them being "married" in Jerusalem. I don't know about you, but I know zero American Believers who get married in Jerusalem. It's just another "tell."

Additionally, an 18 year old doesn't start his own multi-million dollar charity without an. amazing level of funding. I know - but you say, Zuckerberg! He's a genius and created this multibillion dollar company called Facebook... Uhhhh, sorry folks - Zuck is about as clever as a hockey puck. He's a CIA propaganda asset, specifically trained for his role. Who said the CIA wasn't allowed to spy on Americans, yet Americans create billions of posts daily - with all kinds of personal details. Genius, huh?

Back to the "Kirks." Their symbolic displays are consistent with Three-Letter agency psyops, sanctioned of course with the Synagogue's complicity. Know this - all the sinister forces work together (CIA, NSA, MI6, MOSSAD, FBI, Freemasonry, etc) and always pipe up to the Synagogue. They stumble over each other to show the symbolism, because they are required to demonstrate their allegiance through various symbols.

When you recognize their scripts, tropes and obvious miscues, the symbols are confirmation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wheaton's avatar
Wheaton
2h

Absolutely correct Peggy 💯 thank you for taking the time and effort to explain this. It is so clear to me that this Charlie incident was fake, but I know most people can’t fathom that and they think I’m crazy when I try to tell them. I am so grateful for finding you and speaking this truth that makes me feel so alone. We are with you Peggy! We are small in number but we are fortunate to be able to see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peggy Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture