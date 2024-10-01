Friends,

Voting has always sparked debate… some people see it as a civic duty, while others aren’t so sure—wondering if it even makes a difference.

Is it worth it? Does my vote actually count? These are questions I hear all the time. And yes, I get why people think the system is rigged. But here’s the thing—whether you’re into it or not, I believe people are overlooking the importance of local elections. The national races grab all the headlines, but it’s your local mayor, school board, or city council that can actually bring real change where you live.

Whether it’s a new ordinance, local taxes, or even educational policies, these decisions shape your community more than anything coming out of Washington. So even if you're on the fence about voting nationally, focusing on the local level is what I am speaking about and the main reason why I brought you these two videos linked below:

In the video above, I interviewed a friend and longtime Healthy American, Dran Reese, to talk about her work and the Biblical Voter Guide. Dran talks about how it came together, what it covers, and why it’s so important. It’s a resource for those who are interested in voting in a way that aligns with their faith and values.

For more information visit:

Biblicalvoter.com

Salt and Light Council

I’m not here to tell you who to vote for—or even if you should vote at all. That’s something only you can decide after thoughtful consideration. But what I will say is that we often underestimate the power of local elections. Being both local and vocal can create a lot more change than we realize.

