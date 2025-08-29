As we wrap up the week, I wanted to share something a little different—something more uplifting and faith-focused.

I’m joined by my friend and fellow Healthy American, Pastor Kemble of Capac Bible Church. I asked him this important question: Why do people put their faith in government instead of in God? Together, we want to encourage those who are living in fear—people who feel weighed down every day with dread, who are surrendering their joy and peace to the enemy.

Now, I know many of you come here for headlines, political updates, or discussions on religious exemptions. This is a bit of a departure from that usual content—but I hope you’ll enjoy this Bible study conversation with Pastor Kemble as much as I enjoyed interviewing him.

Be sure to watch even just the first few minutes to hear some of Pastor Kemble’s recollections of the early days of the cooties hogwash.

Pastor Kemble draws from 1 Samuel 8 to show how Israel, though blessed to have God as their King, demanded an earthly ruler instead. Despite Samuel’s warnings that a king would take their children, seize their land, and burden them with oppression, the people insisted—and God allowed it, telling them that one day they would regret their choice.

Pastor Kemble explains that this same pattern repeats today. People reject God’s rule and place their hope in human leaders, only to be disappointed by corruption, control, and tyranny. He contrasts government’s track record—marked by failure and oppression—with God’s record of faithfulness and truth. His reminder is clear: our hope and trust must never rest in men, but in the Lord alone.

Check out Pastor Kemble's Youtube channel and subscribe for good old-fashioned preaching: https://www.youtube.com/capacbiblechurch You can reach him for prayer, or to offer your financial support: Pastor Kemble, PO Box 154, Capac, MI 48014 (Please note that this church is not a 501c3, and this not subject to government restrictions.)

