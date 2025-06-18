In this video, I dive into a fascinating theory called the four humors. This was an early explanation for why people get sick long before we had the germ theory or the theory of virology. Yes, these are all still theories, not absolute facts.

Whenever I talk about theories of illness and disease, someone always brings up a personal example. They’ll say, “Well, Peggy, my spouse or child got sick—and then the rest of the family did too.” And that, for many people, seems to validate the theory of virology.

Let’s quickly recap what that theory says:

In a nutshell, virology claims that basically invisible, non-living particles—called viruses—can somehow sneak past your body’s defenses, hijack your cells, and make you sick. These particles don’t breathe, eat, or reproduce on their own. They don’t live or die in the traditional sense. And yet, we’re told they can infect you, replicate inside your body, and spread from one person to another—even if the carrier has no symptoms.

That was a huge part of the messaging we heard in 2020. You know…that people could transmit illness without being sick themselves. They’re ASYMPTOMATIC, of course!

Now, I know that some of you have experienced cases where one family member gets sick and then it seems to spread. But for every story like that, I can share another where someone—like me—lived in the same household with a sick partner and never got sick at all. So how is it that the person I am spending the most amount of time with can be sick and I’m not?

Friends, if there is an outlier, it means the theory isn’t holding water and there are other factors involved.

That’s where today’s topic about the theory of the four humors comes in.

This ancient perspective on health and illness takes a completely different approach. It says that illness isn’t about a rogue particle invading your body. It’s about balance—or more precisely, imbalance—in your whole lifestyle, your emotions, your spirit, and your environment.

This idea that illness stems from imbalance has been around for thousands of years. Ancient Greek and Roman physicians believed that when people got sick, something was off not just in the body, but in the mind and soul too.

And this ancient view of health is very similar to other traditional systems around the world.

For example:

In Ayurvedic medicine (from India), your health is based on your dosha or constitution, and the balance of five elements: earth, water, fire, air, and ether.

In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), they talk about balancing your Qi or life energy and the five elements.

It’s fascinating to see how these ancient systems from different cultures reflect similar principles of viewing the body as a whole, with illness as a sign of imbalance across physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects.



The 4 Humors system, popularized by Hippocrates, categorized people’s health and personalities into four main types, each tied to a specific bodily fluid, element, organ, and even a season and planet. You can see them listed in this chart below:

These classifications helped guide how illnesses were treated. The idea wasn’t just to treat the symptom, but to rebalance the person based on their humor type. If you were too “hot and dry,” you might be advised to eat cooling foods or rest during a different season.

And interestingly, this framework aligns in many ways with Ayurveda and TCM, both of which also focus on balance and constitution.

The most important way the ancients believed we could balance our humors was through diet and lifestyle (gee, sounds like we’re coming full circle again.)

There was a lot of focus on food and drink to heal people. Just like Hippocrates said, “Let food be thy medicine.” The four humors didn’t just affect your physical health; they also explained your personality and temperament. If you were “hot,” you might be quick to anger. If you were “cold,” maybe you came off as distant. “Dry” people could be bitter. Even how you looked was tied to what was going on inside your body, your environment, and your constitution.

Seasons played a big part too. Summer’s hot and dry, winter’s cold and moist, and those shifts were believed to trigger different imbalances in people.

But the point is: they were looking at the big picture of the whole person.

The idea that someone else could make you sick was not part of this ancient theory at all. It was about you. Your constitution, your emotions, what you were eating, your lifestyle. That makes perfect sense to me.

There was also the miasma theory, which held that bad or polluted air was to blame for illness. Think contaminated water and toxic environments. People didn’t “catch” something from each other; instead, everyone in the same toxic environment might get sick.

Some people are more prone to coughs, others to aches and pains, and it's all based on their unique constitution. This view is consistent with Ayurveda, traditional Chinese medicine, and the Four Humors model from ancient Europe. Your “divine design,” as I like to say.

In the video above, I took a fun Four Humors quiz which you can take as well:

Take the 4 Humors Quiz

Whether the quiz is accurate or not, the larger takeaway matters more: we are all unique. Our bodies respond differently to the world around us, and true health comes from aligning our physical, emotional, and spiritual selves.

I want to leave you with my 10 personal ways to stay healthy which are things I prioritize in my own life:

Sleep: Quality, uninterrupted sleep is the foundation for everything. Stress Reduction: It goes hand-in-hand with sleep and affects all areas of health. Enjoy Your Life: Find joy, whether through pets, hobbies, or laughter. Exercise: Find things you love. I love walking, swimming, surfing, or water aerobics. Eat Well: Not restrictive diets, but eating nourishing foods without stuffing yourself and eating whatever it is without guilt. Fresh Air: Spend time outdoors to ground yourself. Sunshine: Natural sunlight helps the body and mind as well as your circadian rhythm. Social Connection: Isolation is destructive; we’re made for community. Spiritual Connection: Prayer, faith, listening to God is so important for the spiritual aspect to wellness. Purpose and Passion: I live to serve the Lord, help others, and shine light on truth. What is your purpose and passion?

I truly believe that if we focus on these core areas, we can live more vibrant, joyful, and resilient lives. True wellness doesn’t come from a cooties cocktail. It comes from living in harmony with your body, nature, and your Creator.

Read Next: