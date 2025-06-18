The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

User's avatar
Jen's avatar
Jen
4h

I just learned about milling one's own flour to keep the germ and bran. Almost a perfect food this way. The seeds store indefinitely. It's sad that most people will not have the opportunity to eat bread, cakes, etc this way. Flour since the 1900's has been de-vitalized. Many diseases since then. Even fortified flour is still subpar and basically lacks any healthy ingredients. I recommend looking into Sue Becker and her bread company in Georgia, USA.

Pirate Studebaker's avatar
Pirate Studebaker
4h

Well....people do make one another sick. Not necessarily by passing viruses from one to another, but there are parasites and bacteria that can be passed, so it isn't impossible for people in close proximity to spread diseases. It happens amongst animals and plants all the time.

Though I agree with most of the ideas behind the humors theory, I don't think it encompasses the entire truth of why we get sick.

Some people are very empathic and can "catch" diseases from those they are close to like family and coworkers. I developed what doctors were at first convinced was genetic cancer because it was identical to the cancer my father had. After miles of tests and biopsies and a two week stay in the hospital, though I had all the physical symptoms of my father's cancer, it was finally diagnosed to the great chagrin of the doctors, as undiagnosable nothingness.

Nothing other than a very deep empathy for my father. I can recount other instances of doing this as well without any conscious choice on my part. My body simply took on other people's illnesses.

I have since learned to identify and control this and my body is fine with it.

I don't agree with Western Medicine's theory of viruses. Which is purely theory taught as fact. Like the theory of evolution which remains unproven to this day yet is presented as fact.

There are motivations for "selling" people on false theories. Primarily money but also for control of others in a myriad of ways.

Thanks for you article. God Bless.

