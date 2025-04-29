The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
15h

If one's hope and prayer is to know and love God, Jesus, Nothing can go wrong, because this short life is only a test, the next one is the pay-off! Don't forget, "Death is the wages of Sin,"

I.e., Satan's pay-off!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lindsay Moore's avatar
Lindsay Moore
15h

How did you get cash from the machine if electricity was down?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Peggy Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture