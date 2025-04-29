"Why ME? Why THIS? Why NOW?"
I get it. Here are more empowering questions to ask, that help you deal with the hardships without adding additional suffering.
Friends, in addition to the current events that I cover, along with resources and remedies to defend truth and freedom, I also like to share encouraging messages to help you keep your head above the waves in the stormy seas of life.
Typically, on Fridays over at my Healthy American Youtube channel, I take a break from the hard news coverage and endeavor to bring you practical tips, inspiration and encouragement for daily living.
Below is a summary of what I aired last Friday, along with a link to the video. This content is best watched rather than read, so you can get the most out of it.
My hope and prayer is that this is a practical, encouraging video to help you navigate the stormy seas and find smoother sailing ahead. ~ Peggy
If one's hope and prayer is to know and love God, Jesus, Nothing can go wrong, because this short life is only a test, the next one is the pay-off! Don't forget, "Death is the wages of Sin,"
I.e., Satan's pay-off!
How did you get cash from the machine if electricity was down?