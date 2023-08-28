When the FBI came on the scene in Lahaina to aid in the recovery and relief efforts, I was suspicious. How does the FBI fit into the equation? The FBI claims that their presence is needed to aid in DNA collection. However, many news outlets have reported that what is left of human remains is mostly ashes.

In 2005 there was something called the President’s DNA Initiative which has a lot of information about DNA collection for the field of forensics. It goes on to mention that DNA testing might not be able to identify your loved one if there is no usable DNA in the recovered remains. The chart below illustrates the degree of usefulness of various DNA sources.

Yes, it is possible there are some bones or teeth left on the scene where DNA could be extracted, but there are two types of DNA, nuclear and mitochondrial. This document from the Department of Justice included the following information about those two DNA types:

“However, mitochondrial DNA typically is not as powerful for making identifications as nuclear DNA. This means that in some instances two unrelated people may have similar mitochondrial DNA. Nuclear DNA can be easily damaged by extreme heat and other conditions and therefore is not always available to be used for an identification.”

I just showed you that there is absolutely no usable DNA in ash which is likely all that would be remaining from one of the deadliest fires in history. Additionally, there is a type of DNA that comes from the mother called mitochondrial DNA, and it is possible that more than one individual has similar DNA, so even if DNA was extracted from the remains, it is possible that these matches are unclear. And most importantly, it’s reported by the Department of Justice that the most useful DNA, nuclear DNA, is easily damaged by extreme heat and other conditions making it impossible to collect a DNA sample.

What I have concluded based on my research is that it is highly unlikely that a verifiable DNA match could be found and so it puts the question in mind why would the FBI be collecting DNA? And why do they want it from every family member?

You may say “Peggy, there you go again… it’s at least worth the try.”

Go ahead and offer your DNA to the FBI if you want to, but know that DNA is highly sought after by the biotechnology and medical industries in addition to being utilized for these forensic investigations.

“DNA testing can also be used to identify pathogens, identify biological remains in archaeological digs, trace disease outbreaks, and study human migration patterns. In the medical field, DNA is used in diagnostics, new vaccine development, and cancer therapy. CRISPR (Clustered, Regularly-Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) allows scientists to edit genomes, far better than older techniques for gene splicing and editing. The CRISPR technique has enormous potential application, including altering the germline of humans, animals and other organisms, and modifying the genes of food crops” Source.

Yes, your DNA can be used to DEVELOP VACCINES — and also for gene editing biotechnology.

CRISPR caught my attention when I was looking into synthetic biology and I quickly “connected the clots” between its role in diagnostics and the cooties testing.

Feng Zheng is one of the individuals credited with advancing the fields of optogenetics and CRISPR technologies. His lab has also developed SHERLOCK (Specific High sensitivity Enzymatic Reporter UnLOCKing), a sensitive diagnostic nucleic acid detection process based on CRISPR that can identify and distinguish strains of "viruses" and played a significant role during the Covid hogwash. Yes, SHERLOCK biosciences developed a new diagnostic test that uses CRISPR technology for detecting COOTIES.

And of course this company, through a collaboration facilitated by the Gates Foundation, partnered with a company called Mologic (sounds eerily close to “moloch”, another name for satan ) in October of 2019 to develop and accelerate the distribution of low-cost, rapid diagnostic tests. What a convenient business venture… just in time for the cooties hogwash.

What if the agenda behind testing is just as nefarious as the vaccines?

These globalist foundations aren’t on the scene just for the sake of doing good. They don't waste millions on testing, waste waster management, and contact tracing technology for nothing.

I know we took a dive deep into the rabbit hole with this one, but it’s interesting that DNA collection is used for more than one purpose. It's also worth noting that the likelihood of successfully collecting DNA from these burn areas and correctly matching it is incredibly low in the event of a catastrophic fire. If the government knows that this DNA search is pointless for their forensic investigations, why are they urging all victims to submit DNA samples? It's apparent that the medical and biotech industries want to harvest DNA for vaccine research and other objectives. You should draw your own conclusions, but I think it's wise to maintain a healthy dose of skepticism, especially because the government always has an ulterior motive up their sleeve.

