Have you ever been stuck on one of those phone trees? You know the ones:

"Press 1 for billing, press 2 for technical support, press 3 to be slowly driven insane."

It’s so frustrating when all you want to do is just speak with a human being to get a quick answer or fix a simple issue, but you’re trapped (the USPS is the WORST offender). I’m sure you can relate to spamming the “0” button over and over in desperation hoping your SOS signal reaches a human representative.

On the topic of automated AI phone trees, an email came in from Cary, a Healthy American based in Malibu, who recently wrote to Medicare after being bombarded by a recorded message promoting a free covid jab.

Here’s what he wrote:

I am writing to formally express my concern regarding the recorded message heard when calling Medicare/Medi-Cal at 310-258-7400, which promotes a free Covid-19 vaccine for individuals and families without any disclosure of potential severe/deadly side effects. This omission may constitute a violation of federal and state laws requiring full disclosure of medical risks, including but not limited to: -Informed Consent Doctrine (42 CFR 482.13(b)(2)) -FDA Regulations on Drug and Vaccine Advertising (21 CFR 202.1) -California Business and Professions Code § 17500 (False Advertising) The failure. to provide a balanced disclosure could mislead vulnerable populations, including seniors and low-income individuals, into making medical decisions without being fully informed of potential risks. Transparency and truth in medical communication are fundamental to ethical healthcare. Requested Action: -Immediate correction of the recorded message to include clear risk disclosure -Investigation into potential violations of informed consent laws -Official response from your office outlining corrective actions I urge your office to take this matter seriously and initiate an immediate review. I look forward to your prompt response on how this issue will be addressed.

How do ya like them apples, Medicare?

I’ve got to say, this action by Cary made my day. He just heard this recording advertising free cooties cocktails to the vulnerable while on the Medicare phone tree and it rubbed him the wrong way so he did something about it.

Reminds me of those lovely announcements at CVS that say, “Roll up your sleeves! Line up and become a human pin-cushion for free!”

And Medicare’s response? A bureaucratic shrug.

“We need more information to conduct an investigation.”

Cary basically responded to them to let them know it’s not about him, it’s about them and their legally-quesiotnable phone message.

His message was crystal clear and so well-written that I told Cary I had to share this excellent example of taking action with my Healthy American community.

Your Medical Rights

This is a perfect segue into a quick overview of your medical rights and why it’s important to know them.

I have done so many videos about the patient’s bill of rights and they are all available on my medical rights playlist here.

So let’s break down the laws Cary referenced in his letter:

The Patients Bill of Rights This one’s simple: You have the right to participate in your own medical plan of care. That includes: -Being informed of your health status -Being involved in treatment decisions -And most importantly, refusing treatment you don’t want

Say you break your leg and the hospital wants to give you a cast… but they also want to toss in a morphine drip and a flu shot while they’re at it. You can say no thanks to the extras. They can’t deny you the cast just because you didn’t want the jab or morphine.

Medical products and interventions—including injections—are treatments, and you always have the right to refuse.

FDA Regulations on Drug Ads I like that Cary pointed out when Medicare’s phone message says, “Get your free shot today!” it’s a type of advertisement. And under FDA rules, any drug-related ad must include a true statement about side effects, contraindications, and effectiveness. California’s False Advertising Law The law is very clear: It’s unlawful to make any untrue or misleading statements especially by omitting key information that might make someone think twice.

And by the way, there are more laws out there—at both the state and federal level—that protect your right to say “NO” to any unwanted medical interventions. I’ve got a whole playlist on this on my channel here.

This next email I want to share came from Kelly, a Healthy American in Washington state. She used to work for Kaiser—yes, that Kaiser—and had this to say:

“Dear Peggy, I found you when I was facing forced jabs at Kaiser. Through your message I was successful in getting my exemption honored. This was so valuable to dispel fear and gave me true empowerment and a closer connection with my creator. At the time, my son was 6-months old and I was the main source of finances, and we were in the middle of getting our dream homestead. Thanks to you, we stayed on that path—and we’re now living our dream. Your’e a true blessing to our world and I wish you continued success. Forever grateful. -Kelly”

I am so grateful to this Healthy American for standing up to Kaiser. Kaiser has been one of the worst offenders when it comes to coercion and discrimination, both toward employees and patients. Many were intimidated, pushed, and downright bullied. But she stood strong and did not capitulate.

Speaking of Kaiser, let’s talk about their intentionally confusing chart.

Ignore the RSV list they conveniently place in between the flu and covid lists. Let’s just focus on comparing the flu and covid, shall we?

What a coinkydink… they are identical oops, I mean… exactly different. You know, because one is called the “flu” and one is called “covid.”

Remember the good ol’ days when getting the flu or the measles was basically a childhood rite of passage? You’d miss school, hang out in your pajamas, and your parents might call the doctor to swing by for a house call—probably with a lollipop and zero panic.

Nowadays you’d be swabbed, masked, tracked, quarantined, and possibly airlifted to a government tent. Ah, progress—and this is AFTER all the vaccines.

Remind me again—if the shot works, what are the vaccinated so worried about??

Add that to the list of questions that will never be answered.

