Warning: This substack and my videos are for critical thinkers. That means people who are willing to question what they’ve been shown on TV and social media.

People who don’t just believe things because the news showed them a story.

People who are willing to gather clues (regardless of how inconsequential they may seem at the time) in order to evaluate, analyze, verify and draw conclusions based on evidence, facts and reality, not emotion.

People who are able to set their emotions aside and look at things rationally and soberly.

People who realize that there are bad actors out there, willing to do whatever it takes for power, ego, money, fame, control, superiority, future gains, family ties and to promote a New World (dis)Order. I covered that here previously in my video: “Why Would They Do That?”

Let’s not forget there are those who willingly serve evil.

They may say they worship God, wear crosses and even pray in public — but we have to ask which “God” do they worship? Well, their fruit bears the evidence.

That’s why I call them public serpents.

Their main tools include: confusion, chaos, deception and division.

So when we, as critical thinkers, observe, identify, analyze and evaluate the CLUES that are discovered or presented (realizing even some clues can be red herrings, planted to throw us off track and distract us from the truth) — it is of paramount importance that we do so with a rational, calm and neutral view.

Discovering, weighing and evaluating the clues takes time. There may be some clues that can be discarded, and some that have value.

But don’t discard the clues right off the bat without analyzing and evaluating them.

If you are unable or unwilling to do those things, then this substack and my Healthy American videos are not for you.

In other words, if you dismiss what I’m about to share you — without taking the time to consider the possibility that some of these anomalies are important clues — and your only comeback consists of comments like:

You’re ridiculous!

Not everything is a conspiracy!

You’re too cynical!

You’re reading too much into this…

Then this is definitely not the place for you.

P.S. If you can’t get past your own question of “But Why Would They Do This?” then watch my video here where I answer that very concern.

Remember, you or I do not have to prove something wasn’t done. You can’t prove a negative. We don’t have to prove WHY “they” did it or did not do it. But we do have to notice, assess and evaluate what we are being shown and told and determine if it passes the smell test. Otherwise, we remain emotional, gullible and easily controllable.

You don’t want to be manipulated, do you?

My entire Healthy American channel, substack and teachings are focused on helping you read between the lies so you don’t get bamboozled, snookered and hoodwinked by the evil-doers.

That’s why I’ve been speaking out for years about the covid hogwash, the kill shots, the chemtrails and more.

Who wants to live with their head in the sand while the bad guys are plotting to kill, steal and destroy?

Or worse yet, who wants to assist the bad guys by giving in, giving up and giving over your rights and freedoms in the aftermath of manufactured events, orchestrated for the specific purpose of creating fear, confusion, division and chaos so you eagerly and willingly go along with their evil plans of infringing on your rights (Second amendment, anyone?) taking away your right to think and speak freely, treating you like a criminal just for flying (or now showing up on a college campus) and putting society under the tyranny of surveillance — all in the name of “safety?”

That’s why I do what I do.

I can’t stand to see people manipulated and deceived.

Remember, when you analyze any of these events and issues, it is not up to you to figure out “exactly what happened” — but it IS up to you to discard and reject the narratives and propaganda that defy rational explanation.

The media, law enforcement and politicians are putting forth their supposition, so it is up to them to prove what they are saying and showing is true.

And just as if this case were to be heard in a (fair) court of law, the opposing side would be QUESTIONING the evidence, witnesses, timelines, motivations and more to see if there are any “holes in the story.”

And that is exactly what I do here at The Healthy American.

👉 I don’t take things at face value without digging deeper.

👉 I don’t believe something is true just because it was on TV.

👉 I don’t forget that AI can make something look real.

👉 I don’t care if the person is Republican, Democrat, Christian, Jewish or atheist or anywhere in between, I apply the same scrutiny in my assessment and scrutiny.

Otherwise, you can be bamboozled, hoodwinked and duped — all to your detriment.

👉 Finally, I don’t believe in heroes in the sense that there is a knight in shining armor out there to save us. It is up to each person individually to make choices that align with their values, and to choose truth, freedom and liberty at every opportunity.

So if you are a person willing to notice, assess, evaluate and conclude without dismissing those of us who are willing to take the time to consider whether or not the wool is being pulled over our eyes, then you’re in the right place.

I’ve watched a number of Charlie Kirk’s appearances. For the most part, he comes across as calm, confident, cordial and questioning.

In fact, his “Prove Me Wrong” events where he takes questions from audience members and event attendees are quite compelling.

The videos show that he usually waits for the debater to finish their statement. He hardly ever interrupts. He often sets the microphone down while the debater is speaking. And he asks very targeted questions that often stump the questioner.

Yes, the conversations do get heated, and Charlie has taken some flak for his views on hot-button topics like abortion, gender issues, immigration and more.

There are a number of people I know who followed Charlie, liked the work he did and saw him as a die-hard Trump supporter, and thus beyond reproach.

But they probably didn’t know that much about Charlie other than through his podcasts, videos and speaking events.

Charlie fans in particular, I believe, would benefit from digging deeper and not just accept the narrative as presented in the media.

I’ve got an entire Charlie Kirk video playlist and am writing substack articles to help people “read between the lies” when it comes to the Charlie Kirk incident or any other events sensationalized in the mainstream media.

Many people are reeling from what they were shown on the news, and comments online show that people are devastated at losing this young man who we are told was such a powerful conservative influencer for college students through his organization, Turning Point USA.

I first heard of Turning Point during the covid hogwash, as the events I attended and spoke at drew a number of conservatives. People were eager to connect with like-minded “truthers” and the Turning Point organization sometimes had flyers passed out at these events.

It wasn’t until the incident on September 10 at Charlie’s event in Utah that I started to do my deep digging to make sure I wasn’t being bamboozled, duped and hoodwinked by the same media that bamboozled, duped and hoodwinked people with covid, chemtrails and the kill shots.

We can trust what we see on TV, right?

I’ve got more videos coming up for you in a day or two with a deep dive into the Charlie Kirk incident. I’ve been doing a lot of deep digging, and we’re going to look at:

👉 Charlie’s background (including the apparent lack of any living family members or relatives); the strange fib on Wikipedia that Charlie’s dad was an architect whose firm built Trump Towers (I’ll show you why that’s not true); Charlie’s full name (Charlie James Kirk) giving “Captain James Kirk” vibes from Star Trek… not to mention “Charlie” has a military connotation, and is also a slang for cocaine…

👉 His astonishing rise to prominence (including starting his non-profit at the age of 17, which now brings in tens of millions of dollars each year)

👉 His relatively “under-the-radar” marriage to Erika (including the lack of attendees at the wedding ceremony)

👉 Erika’s strange behavior before and after the incident, including speaking publicly within 48 hours, and showing footage of her at the coffin, which many said was creepy to have it filmed and shared on social media (not to mention what many are calling mannequin hands)

👉 Erika’s strange posts on Instagram, including her own vials of blood, many pictures of her “G” ring (worn on the middle finger, as many Freemasons do) and many photos of shoes (to be explained in an upcoming broadcast); not to mention her strange fixation on flashing the “okay” (666) sign, also to be explained in an upcoming video.)

Masonic logo, with the “G” symbolizing (their) God and Geometry. Freemasons consider God as the “Architect of the Universe” hence the many symbols representing building. Keep that in mind when you see images or references to brick walls, ladders, candles, compass, square, and others things related to this secret brotherhood, which many consider to be behind the New World (dis)Order.

Erika has a weird shoe fetish, given her many photos on Instagram showing shoes. Listen to my video coverage about the strange connection to Wilson logo as well.

See the “all-seeing eye” on the child’s shoe? That is another significant symbol of Freemasonry. Why would a purported Christian flash so many obvious Masonic sings and symbols? (A deeper breakdown will be in my upcoming video focusing on Erkia Kirk Oddities and Anomalies.)

She says there was not a lot of public coverage on her wedding because she is very guarded about her private life — but she shows a video of her placing her own blood vials into a plastic bag? Am I the only one who finds that creepy and bizarre ??

Much more to share on the strange posts from Erika Kirk will be revealed in an upcoming video, including the downright WEIRD video she had someone take of her at the open casket as she runs her long white fingernails down the suit (we are told that’s Charlie in the casket, though it looks strange) — showcasing her Masonic gold rings and long fingernails giving off a witchcraft vibe (look into it).

Why don’t we see Charlie’s face?

I’m not saying people don’t pay their respect at the casket.

I am saying that’s it’s odd to have someone filming you and then you post it to Instagram… especially for someone who says she’s so private about her personal life that she didn’t even have bridesmaids or groomsmen at her wedding Nothing wrong with a small intimate wedding — but sayings she’s “private” and then showing these intimate details is jarring to say the least.

I will also be digging into:

👉 Charlie’s creation of the multi-million dollar Turning Point USA, at the tender age of 17, with the help of the mysterious older Bill Montgomery (described only as a Tea Party Activist). See the 666 sign? More and more people are starting to see that these are intentional gestures to signal their allegiance to their insider status.

It’s reported that Bill died of “covid” in 2020 at the age of 80.

👉 Turning Point and Charlie’s strange connection to Scientology, Mormons, Freemasonry and the CIA (didja know the CIA holds recruiting events on that very campus? And that the University itself offers several certificates and a degree in “National Security Studies?” Perfect place to recruit a bunch of spooks to carry off an operation like this, wouldn’t you say?)

Do you see what I see? Look carefully at one gesture in particular. From a Turning Point promotional Instagram post:

👉 The shooting incident in Utah, including the large crowd (he normally draws far fewer people); his wearing a white t-shirt (he favors dark clothing); the lack of clear video footage (especially from attendees); the anomalies of the shot, the jumping ring, the air puffing up in his t-shirt… and NO BULLET RECOVERED.

Most video footage of Charlie is pretty clear, with his camera crew taking high-definition footage to upload to Charlie’s social media… so why at this event do we only see grainy footage of the incident?

Also, video footage of the alleged shooter on a rooftop is released — but authorities never say where it came from, who filmed it, how it was verified as credible, why it took so long to release it, etc. How do we know it was not AI? Why is the footage of such poor quality when we are shown images of purported planets far, far away, yet video footage looks like this?

👉 The strange smiling and smirking witnesses (where did they come from? why did they appear to be trying to recite memorized talking points? Why inserting obvious agenda issues like gun laws, increased surveillance and free speech?) How could the deaf witnesses say they got a phone call, they answered it and were told what happened? Why was the first witness called TYLER McGettigan, which sounds like “Get-a-Gun?” Why plant the name TYLER so early in the story? By the way, Tyler is a significant name to Freemasons, symbolizing Tiler, which is the name of the officer who guards the door of a Masonic lodge.

👉 The strange things about the alleged shooter, also named TYLER, and how he kinda resembles another “known assassin” — and all the oddities that just don’t add up.

…And… it’s “66” by a nose!

Remember this guy?

👉 The fact that this took place in Utah, which as large, strong and deep CIA connections; the history of Mormons started by Freemasons; the new flag of Utah having a prominent beehive as its central image (beehives a known freemason symbol); the strange connection of the “Ukranian stabber” having a bee tattooed on his neck, and then another neck injury the following day; Robbie Parker being from Orem, UT where the event took place; and Utah housing the first "Intelligence Community Comprehensive National Cyber-Security Initiative,” code-named BUMBLEHIVE.

👉 And of course, the inevitable AFTERMATH, with Charlie Kirk statues, Go Fund Me’s, vigils, new laws taking away more of your freedoms, more illegal gun grabs, punishing you for questioning the narrative, more division, more distraction…and conservatives going along with it for “peace and safety.”

T Thessalonians 5:3

“For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them.”

- Erika Kirk Anomalies

- Tyler Robinson Anomalies

- Smiling Witness Compilation

- Strange Connection between Ukranian “Stabbing” and Charlie Kirk “Shooting”

- Charlie Kirk Event: Things That Don’t Add Up

- Charlie Kirk Freemasonry/Occult Signs and Symbols : Coincidence or Evidence?

- Holograms and AI: Reality or Fantasy?

- CIA Connections to Charlie Kirk Event

- Turning Point USA Deep Dive

I can’t cover every single aspect in every single video I make, so I’m focusing on different issues in different videos. Watch my Charlie Kirk playlist on my youtube channel here, and search “Charlie Kirk” for the videos I’ve already done.

Finally, it’s not insensitive to question what we’re shown in the media, no matter who the story is about. Some Healthy Americans are fans of Charlie Kirk’s work and I would think that they would be first in line to want to find out the truth of what’s going on.

This is about critical thinking, no matter the person, event or subject matter.

That’s why we need to set aside the intense emotions for a moment to examine and assess clues, evidence and witness statements to see if they match up with common sense and reality.

Now, let’s dig in, shall we?!

