Friends, I know that exposing evil and defending truth and freedom can take its toll.

Many of you have told me that you grow weary of the relentless attack on your freedom, and of standing up against those who belittle and berate you for not complying with what the the government wants you to do.

I totally get it.

In this video, I explain how and why I created The Healthy American, and “Why I Do What I Do.”

This one is best watched rather than read about, so when you can set aside half an hour (or less if you watch on faster playback speed) please enjoy this heartfelt message of why I spend nearly every waking hour serving you (and serving God) in pursuit of defending truth and freedom. I could not do this without you. ~ Peggy

Share

Leave a comment