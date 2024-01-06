WHY FLORIDA GOVT OFFICIAL are RESIGNING in DROVES
With a cascade of resignations, Florida cities are scrambling to fill critical vacancies
Friends, this intriguing news story grabbed my attention, particularly given my stance on what I humorously term "public serpents" — a phrase I coined to describe persons in government service who serve evil rather than we the people.
However, not all public servants are public serpents — and this post isn't about casting a broad judgment on the entire p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Healthy American, Peggy Hall to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.