Well, whenever something grabs the headlines and the media won’t let it go, that is a tip-off to me that the story is INTENTIONALLY being promoted.

Being promoted for propaganda.

Propaganda (I see it as pro-PAGAN-da) can be defined as: “Information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote a particular cause, doctrine, or point of view.” (Webster’s)

Remember, that is the main reason the mainstream media-merry-go-round exists: to promote a certain perspective and narrative to further a specific agenda.

A narrative is the storyline. The way the media spins a topic. The narrative it how the story is framed, so you will see it and interpret it in the way the media wants you to.

The number one rule of the media’s narrative is that YOU SHOULD NEVER QUESTION WHAT YOU ARE BEING SHOWN and TOLD.

When you question something, people will call you insensitive, a conspiracy theorist, cynical.

I would rather be cynical than gullible.

The powers-that-shouldn’t-be get away with what they do precisely because there are so many gullible people that don’t want to be bothered with thinking, or questioning.

And that is precisely why I do the exact opposite.

I question EVERYTHING.

If a story is being relentlessly promoted in the mainstream media, my default is that the story is manufactured and manipulated.

In other words, I don’t believe what the media is reporting.

And I don’t have to prove that the story is false, phony and fraudulent.

Or at the very least, manipulated and manufactured.

It’s the exact opposite: the media is reporting the story, so it is up to the media to provide the details. Clear, logical information.

Yet they never do that.

The media does the exact opposite.

The media preys upon those who are unable to use critical thinking skills and instead let their emotions hi-jack their thinking.

To that end, the media floods us with:

fear-mongering

emotionally-driven narratives

red herrings

confusing, conflicting information

story lines that we’ve seen over and over again (they need new scriptwriters)

unbelievable witnesses and victims (meaning you can’t believe them)

obvious calling cards and “tells” that mock and ridicule the masses

talking points to drive the agenda-of-the-day (gun control, increased surveillance, restriction of rights, digital IDs, increased police state, squelching free speech, blaming immigrants— especially muslims, etc.)

Why I Expose the Psyops

You might be like me: someone who likes to solve mysteries. I naturally have an inquisitive mind. I‘m curious. I see connections between things that others might miss. My friends and family say that I’m always “ahead of the curve.” I’ll point out things early on that others might not notice. I collect clues and evidence that others overlook or disregard.

I do this work of exposing the psyops for a few reasons:

I do this because I can’t stand having the wool pulled over my eyes. And I can’t stand seeing others profoundly distressed at the news stories that are obviously fake. And I can’t stand the bad guys getting away with furthering their evil agenda because so many people go along with what they are shown on the media.

I’m a teacher at heart, always have been.

So I see my work of exposing psyops as a public service to help people develop critical thinking skills that empower them to dig deeper and not be bamboozled, duped and hoodwinked by these manufactured, orchestrated events that are designed for one main reason: to take away your freedom.

Oh, and one more thing: these events are often inflicted at emotionally-important times, like right before Thanksgiving (Fake DC national guard shooting); leading up the Christmas and Jewish holidays (Brown and Bondi shootings; and Sandy Hook), etc.

They also lisk to resue the same names — Pam Bondi — BONID BEach.

You can be sure that whatever the puppet masters are up to, it is also to DISTRACT YOU from what is going on elsewhere.

The media WANTS US FOCUSED on the stories they promote so that we don’t see that the digital prison walls are going up around us, and to get us to BUY INTO whatever new restrictions that will be imposed following the latest media-manufactured-mayhem.

I want to put your mind at ease.

My goal is to help you see that there are NOT random, crazed gunmen running around shooting at random people for no reason.

You don’t need to live in fear.

The media and government love to terrorize people with the threat of danger and violence.

Terrorized, fearful people are much easier to manipulate and they are much more willing to accept (and beg for) tyranny and oppression if they are promised peace and safety.

Are there actual criminals and actual crimes and actual shootings? Yes, yes and yes. Crimes do happen. There are bad guys out there. We all know of real crimes that have occurred to people we know… even ourselves. I am not minimizing that fact. But those crimes rarely make it into the headlines, and they are rarely sensationalized.

It’s the fake, phony and fraudulent manufactured “mass” events that I”m talking about here. With the same old tired storylines and same old fake, bad actors and same old smiling witnesses and same old oppressive agenda.

What I Look For

In addition to applying my How to Spot a Psyop checklist here that helps me look for inconsistencies and clues, I do deep dives on the following:

Government officials: Governors, mayors, police chief, public serpents. Those controlling the information. How long have they been in power? Have they been involved in any scandals? Any connection to the CIA— Like Senator Slotkin in the fake Mormon shooting. Have they been involved in other psyops — like Maui Police Cheat was on the scene of the fake Vegas event. What are the agendas of these individuals? Like HI Governor Green pushes for 15-minute smart cities and global warming and just happened to be in charge when Lahaina was torched.

Connection to other groups: Strong Cities Network, World Economic Forum, United Nations, Gun Control lobbies such as Every Town for Gun Control, etc. The usual suspects often crop up. I research and find these connections with nearly every “mass event.”

Plans on the Books in Advance: Lahaina, for example, already had plans for a major transportation corridor going right through the center of town. I look at city council meetings, city planning such as Vision 2040 in nearly every city. Los Angeles had on the books its plans for 2028 Olympics and also “smart building codes” for cities, and now conveniently can push those agendas through without much resistance.

(Illegal) Gun Control Laws: I research the history of gun control, especially for the mass bang-bang events, which obviously are staged to persuade people to accept beg for taking away gun rights. Keep your eyes out for more “mass stabbing” events, because they gov’t wants to take away your knives, too.

Flock Cameras and Increased Surveillance: I also look into plans for increased surveillance. More and more people will be willing to accept living in a prison society because they falsely believe it will be safe and secure. As for me? I choose freedom over security Every. Single. Time.

Active Shooter Drills: A lot of the time, there just happened to be an “Active shooter drill” going on right before the event, especially in the fake school shootings. The footage looks like emergency practice situation. Remember in the fake mormon meeting house shooting? The active shooter drill company happened to be in the same small town, the same small town with the CIA-Senator Slotkin, who just happened to be bankrolled by the “Every Town for Gun Control” lobby, Can’t make this cr@p up, ya know?! 😂

Witnesses and Victims Showing Up in Other Psyops: This category deserves its very own video. You would not believe how many of these crisis actors (yes, it’s a thing, you can look it up) show up again and again in other staged events. Remember how I mentioned Maui Police Cheat was on the scene of the fake Vegas event? Well, the “victims” and “witnesses” often play other roles — or even show up as the main character — in event after event. This happened with Sandy Hook, The Boston Marathon, Lae Vegas, Parkland, Thousand Oaks, Santa Barbara, Brown and others. Again, the puppet masters love to mock and ridicule the public by intentionally doing this.

When I’m researching these things, I’ll start to see connections, which lead me to more clues and more digging.

Do I have all the answers?

No, and I don’t need to.

Remember, in a court of law (do those things even exist anymore?!) a reasonable doubt is enough to throw the case out.

And in these fake, phony and fraudulent staged, sensationalized, manufactured events, there are TONS of clues that lead to TONS of reasonable doubts.

I’m much more interested in asking questions that can’t be answered than in not asking questions at all.

And I have a feeling you’re the same.

What have I missed here? Let me know in a comment below how you do your research and please share any additional tips with our Healthy American audience.

