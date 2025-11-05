I often get asked: Why are you in Florida? Did you abandon California?

Florida has been treating me really well so far, and I want to give you the full picture of why I decided to move, the pros and cons I weighed, and what I love about Florida.

Click to watch the video below if you want all the details behind my decision to spend time in Florida, and how I’m faring. Content starts around 6:31 after sponsor message:

Why Florida? Well, Why NOT Florida?! 😂

Just about three years ago, I first came to the east coast of Florida. All those suffocation requirements have been lifted from the airlines so I finally was able to fly, for the first time since I get kicked off of Southwest Airlines back in 202 because I wouldn’t cover my face.

So people ask me if I moved to Florida, and why Florida?

We are part time in Florida and part-time in California.… Although we are really extending our time in Florida since we find it to be such a good fit for us.

We are coastal people, and without getting into too much detail as I need to be private about my whereabouts because of some issues with people who didn’t like what I was doing, and I experienced hostility and stalking among them.

The name of my channel is The Healthy American because I have helped people in every state learn about their rights stay aware of what’s going on in their states, and to defend truth and freedom wherever they are.

In fact, in many ways I’m more effective in my work being here in Florida because I don’t need to keep looking over my shoulder, but I can focus more fully on what I’m doing.

Think of people who left Cuba to come to the United States to find freedom. Many left for Florida, and ironically so did I.

Many people have written to me over the years, having left their home state of California, New York, Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts, New Jersey and other oppressive states.

The basic idea is they left… and “moved to America.” I love how they put that. They left in search of a normal life, one that did not drain, strangle and suffocate them like the oppressive regimes of their home state.

You Should Live Where You Want To

Before I get into all the details about why I’m here part-time in Florida, let me state clearly that you should live where you want to/decide to/choose to/can afford to.

Moving is a huge undertaking, and one that should not be made lightly.

There are important concerns to take into consideration regarding family, friends, jobs, income, responsibilities, climate, living expenses, and so much more.

I can’t figure out for the life of me how someone (especially an anonymous person on the internet) could lay claim to telling you where you should live and why.

Yet strangely, that has happened to me.

Some people I have never even met had the audacity to tell me that I abandoned them, or I abandoned California, or that I didn’t care about the oppression and tyranny others were experiencing.

I can’t for the life of me figure out how they reached that conclusion.

I’m More Effective in my Work Defending Freedom

Spending time in Florida has resulted in my increasing my effectiveness in the work I do defending truth and freedom and educating others to do the same.

Instead of looking over my shoulder and worrying about those who threatened (and stalked) me, I can literally breathe freely and live fully committed to my work of researching important freedom issues and publishing this substack, along with producing and broadcasting daily long-form videos on Youtube.

I do all this at my own expense along with the few who kindly and graciously mail me an occasional financial gift to help keep this Healthy American ship afloat. (I am so grateful for those of you here who are paid subscribers, as I could not do this important work without you!! 🙏)

The point is that I have been even more productive and effective while here in Florida.

As far as “abandoning California?”

How exactly did I abandon California when…

I spent tens of thousands of dollars suing the Orange County, CALIFORNIA Board of Supervisors over their unlawful fake Covid emergency;

I helped land one Andrew Do, the former Chairman of the OC Board, in PRISON for stealing tens of millions of dollars and routing them to his family;

I taught small business owners in CALIFORNIA and other states how to keep their businesses open during the shutdowns;

I helped hundreds of thousands of people in CALIFORNIA and other states keep their job without the jab with my hundreds of free educational videos and legal resources;

I helped hundreds of students attend college and nursing school in CALIFORNIA and other states without becoming a human pin cushion;

I helped legal immigrants get their immigration status to live in CALIFORNIA and other states without getting jabbed; and

I encouraged parents to get their children out of public schools in CALIFORNIA and other states.

My focus has always been on educating and empowering people. I can do that anywhere. It doesn’t matter which state I live in. That’s why my channel is called The Healthy American, not The Healthy Californian.

Happy to set the record straight.

What Happened to California

The fake covid crisis was not the start of the problems in California, but it certainly exacerbated them.

As you know, the cooties hogwash as I call it resulted in many people living in fear, believing everything the government told them to do, and calling for even more restrictions, surveillance and control.

Despite the people of California being by-and-large conservative, the corruption of the government became out of control and more and more restrictive, punishing, all-reaching, strangling and literally suffocating.

I mean who would ever have thought the government would tell you to restrict your breathing — and people would go along with it?!

That’s what many, many years of leftist indoctrination will do to you.

Covid was just another straw in the camel’s back…

California was the first state to declare (illegal) fake covid shutdowns and the last state to lift them.

In fact, Orange County, CA still has a covid emergency in place because the public serpents (yes, that’s what I coined them) are too obstinate and ignorant to hold a proper vote (as required by law) to terminate it.

I don’t want to say they are stupid — so I’ll just say they are, uh… stoopid.

In the aftermath of these illegal emergencies in California, the economy plummeted. Small business owners struggled. Unemployment shot up.

The good news is many parents pulled their children out of public schools —and never sent them back.

Close to one million students left the California public schools.

I can only guess how many families not only left the public schools, but left California all together.

Hubby and I stuck it out until 2023.

The election of 2022 really was the deciding point. We were reaching the breaking point with California. Yes, the skies were bombarded relentlessly, the taxes were oppressive, the crime and homelessness were getting worse… but we could have hobbled along even with those negative aspects.

What really did it was when “the voters” (yeah, right) voted to put baby-killing in the California constitution.

Yep — read it for yourself:

Yup, right up there after “All people and by nature FREE… and have INALIENABLE RIGHTS…. including LIFE” comes the next section saying basically that “All people EXCEPT developing babies” have rights.

Then Newscum had the audacity to run billboards in life-preserving states like Texas, South Carolina, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Dakota to promote California as a sanctuary for abortions.

This despicable creature even used Bible verses to promote the killing of the most innocent and vulnerable. See, below, how apparently Jesus Christ himself wants you to murder your developing baby, because apparently the verse “Love your neighbor as yourself” does not extend to loving your baby.

As for me and my husband, that was the line in the sand.

After much prayer, discernment, and soul-searching, we agreed we could not morally or financially support or live in such a state.

So, in late 2022, after all of the ridiculous restrictions on flying were lifted (if you’re new, I had never flown on a plane while the mask requirements were in place), we finally had the chance to check out Florida.

Southeast Florida landed on our radar, and that is where we decided to explore.

What I Love About Florida

Hardly a day goes by that hubby and I don’t talk about how much we like it here.

No place is perfect; there are trade-offs to be had.

For us, the biggest issue is that life here in Florida feels normal.

We had forgotten what “normal” felt like, having lived under oppression, hostility and tyranny for so many years in California.

What follows is my perspective. You may see things differently. You may live in Florida and disagree with my experience. You may live in California (or elsewhere) and declare that you would never live in Florida.

I declared that very same thing many years ago when visiting relatives on the West Coast of Florida.

I literally said, “Why would anyone live in Florida — when they could live in California?!” 😂

Now I chuckle at those words because my experience on the East Coast of Florida has been so very pleasant.

For starters, I love the blue SKIES.

Yes, there is spraying in Florida, but nowhere near the frequency or intensity that I experienced in Southern California.

I would have to say that is probably the number one difference that I appreciate the most.

This is a picture I took in my neighborhood. Plenty of days like that here in South East Florida. This alone for me was worth coming to Florida.

Now look at this, from Orange County. The day started with blue skies, then the relentless spraying turned the skies a silvery/gray, and they still spray on top of that!

So oppressive. And depressing.

Next, I love the WEATHER.

I’m a coastal person by nature, so give me a warm sunny beach over a chilly snowy mountain any day of the week.

I’m like an orchid and I thrive in the humidity.

And it’s not that humid at all, at least for me. I’m in a coastal area, so I can only speak from my own experience.

Just like coastal California is more mild that the mountains of Big Bear or heat of the California central valley, coastal Florida is less humid and more mild than inland areas like Orlando.

I have never experienced a day that I would call oppressive in terms of the weather.

In fact, I’m so acclimated that I often wear long pants and long sleeves because I feel chilly some summer evenings! 😂

I love the RAIN.

Southern California is not only a topographical desert but suffers from the manufactured droughts (so the government can jack up the water prices while simultaneously rationing water, promoting fake grass and ripping out gorgeous landscaping in favor of concrete and rocks).

Seems like the only times the weather manufacturers create rain is after the un-natural fires (which are left to burn without any fire fighters) so people’s homes can be washed away in the inevitable floods.

Aside from that, it seems like the land is intentionally baked so the government can declare a drought and turn off the water supply to farmers (and residents) creating more fear, trauma and shortages.

Those are times I literally feel like I am dying from thirst when I’m in Southern California.

My skin, hair, nails, eyes, nose and throat are so dry.

But here in SE Florida?

It rains regularly.

You can pretty much set your clock by the summer afternoon rainstorms. Yes, we get lighting and thunder as well, which charges the air with an energy that I rarely experienced in California.

The frequent rains and coastal trade winds also likely account for the clearer skies, even when they are sprayed.

Everything is so LUSH and TROPICAL.

Because of the frequent rain and the climate, which is described as sub-tropical, everything is so lush and green.

Unlike California where things can look so dry and dusty and barren, the landscape in SE Florida by and large is like a picture-perfect postcard.

Palms trees everywhere. Tropical plants and flowers are abundant — many specific just to Florida.

Plants grow VERY VERY FAST here. Seems like I’m always pruning. I’m talking plants grow several feet EACH YEAR. It’s astounding, and wonderful.

Growth, life, abundance — that about sums it up.

The Cost of LIVING is Reasonable

The cost of living in Florida is much less than in Southern California. Electricity rates in San Diego County are three times what they are in Florida, water is much less expensive here, and property taxes aren’t too bad, and insurance isn’t too bad.

There is no state income tax in Florida, which is like getting an immediate raise in income right off the bat since the state is not picking your pocket every tax year.

But aside from the cost of living the quality of living is so much better here.

The QUALITY of Living is High

Unlike many places in California where crime, graffiti and homelessness are rampant, where I am in SE Florida feels very safe, clean and relaxed.

As a coastal person, I love being able to visit the clean beaches with WARM WATER year-round, which is a huge plus for both me and my husband, as we love to spend time in the ocean.

The people we’ve met in Florida are by-and-large are very friendly. We’ve met people from all different states, primarily “up North” as they refer to it: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania. It seems like a lot of people move to Florida intentionally, so they’re very positive — not like in California where there complaining about the government is a common past-time.

Ironically, I’m not personally involved government issues or political issues here in Florida (except for what I do online) so the friends and neighbors I’ve met have no idea what I really do. I am more effective without personal distractions from my demanding work creating online content.

Thus, so far I have not joined any patriot groups or attended any rallies, etc. That may change in the future, but my online work consumes so much of my time and energy, and I’ve learned to keep healthy boundaries, as I’ve sadly had some strange and dangerous encounters with people who either didn’t like what I was doing, or like it so much they wanted to follow my every move (unsettling to say the least, and distracting from my work at hand).

To sum it up, my husband and I feel that Florida is flourishing. Whereas California seemed to strangle, suffocate, restrict and oppress at nearly every turn, Florida “is for you.” That has been our experience.

Of course, Florida isn’t perfect. Insurance can be pricey, property taxes vary, there are tropical storms, floods and the occasional hurricane and tornadoes, and culturally, I do miss California’s Mexican influence and cuisine (though I’ve found a few gems here!). But overall, the benefits far outweigh the minor drawbacks.

What’s So Great about CALIFORNIA?

Of course, there are plenty of things that California has going for it. Click to watch my video here where I focus on the good stuff, and encourage you to do the same, regardless of where you are living.

Content starts around 5:20 minute mark, after the sponsor message:

California is unbelievably beautiful (when the skies are not being poisoned), and the diversity in the state is breathtaking. You’ve got the entire coastline from San Diego to Eureka, with some of the worlds’ most gorgeous beaches from La Jolla to Laguna Beach, to Malibu, Santa Barbara, Monterey and beyond.

California’s climate is so livable, especially along the coast in Southern California, which is best described as a Mediterranean climate, sunny (when not sprayed) and comfortable, with freezing temps mainly relegated to the mountain and desert areas.

California produces three-quarters of the country’s agriculture and is the nation’s top producer in dairy products (sorry, Wisconsin), almonds, grapes, cattle, wine… and so much more.

Farmer’s markets in California are incredible with the various local fruits, veggies, handmade items and more. I have literally filled my suitcase with farmer’s market produce to take back with me when I go back to Florida! 😂

California leads the way in innovation , with all the well-known tech giants based in the Bay area.

California is the WORLD’S 4th largest economy (you read that right) with a GDP of about $4 trillion dollars.

And so many fun, unusual and creative developments and trends start in California and then slowly make their way to other states. (Yes, I ‘m sure some of those trends we could do without! 🤣)

Where I am in Florida, for example, juice and smoothie bars and raw food restaurants are starting to crop up, whereas they are commonplace in California.

Hummus platters are all the rage on menus here, whereas in California, that trend has pretty much come and gone (unless you’re talking about authentic Lebanese restaurants).

And speaking of restaurants, California pretty much rivals New York City when it comes to all the different cuisines available, again, with many innovations that are birthed in California before making it out to other states.

(A friend who moved to Oklahoma posted on Facebook, “Where can I get good sushi?” and everyone answered, “In California!” 😆)

I would never begrudge anyone who decides to stay in California.

And, as a native Californian through and through, I continue to fight for my state and its future.

I will never give up on the possibility that California can clean house of those who seek its destruction.

Perhaps I’m more optimistic than some, but I’m also determined to never give in, give up or give over my dedication to freedom.

How about you?

I would love to hear from you: Did you leave your state? Which one? Why? How did it go? Any regrets? Let me know in a comment below.

