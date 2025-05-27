The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Medical Truth Podcast
3h

Stupid people win stupid prizes!! I owned a medical practice for 24 years and got out in 2020!! I realized shortly before and after COVID that the industry is a corrupted and fraudulent industry run by a bunch of greedy monsters!!

Truthseeker
2h

I agree

Somewhere, along the way… the government began to use emergencies as an excuse to control all of us… and take our freedoms… and it worked so well- It’s just continued … and now it’s all on steroids.

I saw this graffiti sprayed on a building once -

‘Enjoy your false security’ …

People falsely believe the government works for them- to keep them safe.

It’s All a mirage … a total lie.

