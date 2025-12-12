The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed's avatar
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
3m

Nice. But there is no Hep B disease. Fabricated to sell the vaccine. As with all the other diseases and vaccines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shelli's avatar
Shelli
5m

Thank you Peggy! ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peggy Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture