Yes, I took a break. I stepped away on purpose, for my physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being, which I highly recommend in this age of constant noise.

Of course, the news didn’t wait. While I was offline, Andrew Do finally got his day in court — and five years in prison. Not nearly long enough, but we’ll take it. War broke out again. Protesters filled the streets. And Bob swept the ACIP board clean, replacing it with a new, handpicked pro-vax panel. A lot happened in a short time.

I’ll get to covering some of those topics and more in the days ahead. But first: where I’ve been and why!

