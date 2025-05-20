Friends, I’m not just here to keep you informed or sharpen your critical thinking—I'm also here to add some positive value to your life.

And in this message, I want to help you navigate the stormy seas of conflict. Whether it’s with a loved one, a friend, a co-worker, a neighbor, or even your boss, conflict shows up in all our relationships.

The process I walk you through has helped me navigate difficult conversations and move from tension to resolution. And it’s all about helping you answer the question: Where do we go from here?

Because that’s really what resolution is all about—moving forward, not staying stuck in the mess of what just happened.

First, Let’s Shift Our Perspective on Conflict

Many of us grow up believing that conflict is a failure. That if we’re arguing or if there's tension, something’s broken.

I used to think that way too.

But over time, I’ve learned that conflict itself isn’t the problem.

It’s not about whether conflict happens (because it will). It’s about how we respond to it.

Don't let the episode of you having a conflict or an argument hold you back from resolution and moving forward. This is what would be called holding a grudge— when you do the opposite. And it's so sad because I know people who have held grudges their entire life, and they have had broken relationships never to be repaired.

Arguments, disagreements, and friction are part of life. We all have different perspectives, energy levels, and emotional states. And guess what? That’s normal. The key is not to let a single blow-up or moment of tension define the whole relationship.

What matters more than the conflict itself is how we resolve it. That’s what determines whether a relationship is damaged or deepened.

But you need both parties to acknowledge and accept this truth so you can move out of that conflict and into the resolution stage.

Here are my tips on how to resolve these conflicts:

Step One: Time Out

When emotions are running high, the very first thing you need to do is take a time out.

Tell the person, “I need a few minutes to myself,” or “Can we take a break and come back to this in a bit?”

You literally need to change your energy.

Change your environment—go outside, take a walk, go to another room. If you're driving, find a safe place to stop.

Step Two: Move Your Body

Once you’ve stepped away, do something active. Go for a walk, take a shower, do the dishes, stretch, jog in place—just get your energy moving. This helps process the adrenaline and emotion so you can think more clearly.

This isn’t about storming off or slamming doors. It’s about changing the energy and giving yourself the space to settle and release your emotions.

Step Three: Gather Your Thoughts

Don’t rush back in. Take some time to jot down your thoughts. Ask yourself:

What do I really want to communicate?

How can I express this with empathy and maturity?

What’s the outcome I actually want?

And while you're at it, consider their point of view. Is there any truth to what they’re saying? Is there a misunderstanding that needs clearing up? So, think about where they are coming from and why they may be angry, hurt, or upset.

This part is tough, especially if you're still feeling defensive. But it’s one of the most powerful steps you can take toward resolution.

Step Four: You Go First

Once you’ve had time to reset and gather your thoughts, don’t wait around hoping the other person will come to you. Be the one to initiate. It’s empowering, and it sets the tone for a mature, forward-thinking conversation.

Now, choose your timing wisely.

Don’t launch into it the moment they walk in the door after work, or when they’re clearly overwhelmed. Let them know what you want to discuss and ask when would be a good time.

Also, consider where you have this conversation. Neutral ground is best. If possible, take a walk—being side-by-side can feel less confrontational than sitting across from each other. If you’re at work, don’t have the conversation in their office. Find a break room, or somewhere you’re both on equal footing.

And keep it short. Set a time limit.

Most people are far more open when they don’t have to dread a conversation that drags on and on.

You might say something like, “When you have about 10 minutes, I’d like to talk about what happened earlier.”

Simple. Kind. Clear.

Step Five: Reflect and Listen

Structure your conversation in a way that gives both of you a chance to speak and be heard. Something like:

One person shares for a couple of minutes

The other reflects back what they heard

Then switch

Use their words, not your interpretation. If they say, “I felt dismissed when you ignored my text,” you might respond with, “You felt dismissed because I didn’t respond to your message.”

It may feel a little awkward at first, but it’s so beneficial. You’ve got the time limit and you’re listening which prevents misunderstandings and shows that you’re not just waiting to defend yourself.

Step Six: Focus on What’s Next

This is the heart of the resolution: where do we go from here?

This isn’t about rehashing every detail of the argument. It’s about figuring out what needs to change moving forward.

If your teen didn’t empty the dishwasher after being asked three times, you’re not there to scold—you’re there to ask, “How can we make sure this doesn’t keep happening?”

Resolution is about action, not accusation. It’s about making things better—not being right.

And here’s one final bonus tip: Celebrate .

Celebrate the fact that you had the courage to acknowledge that conflict is not the end-all, be-all of a relationship. It’s natural. It happens.

People have different points of view. They have different goals, different rhythms, different speeds at which they move through life, and different ways of interacting with the world. Of course there’s going to be conflict.

Don’t let that hold you back. Don’t let it damage or destroy the relationships that matter to you.

Instead, have the courage—and the confidence—to face those conflicts head-on, with the goal of asking, “Where do we go from here?”

Congratulate yourself for showing up, for working through the process, and for being willing to grow.

And let me know how it turns out for you.

Share

Leave a comment