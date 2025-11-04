The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nan C's avatar
Nan C
1d

Thank you Peggy. I too have been very cautious about where I donate. I am getting really frustrated with the local animal shelter and their insistence on vaccinating the heck out of every animal that goes there as well as spaying and neutering the kittens and puppies at ridiculously young ages. I talked to the veterinarian at one of the shelters and she understood my point of view put felt like it was imperative the animals had all those procedures before being adopted out in case the person (s) adopting didn't follow through with doing it. 🤦🏽‍♀️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jewell's avatar
Jewell
1d

Curious how one gets around the dog/cat license requirement that usually demands proof of vaccination (usually rabies) same issue with boarding pets. Unfortunately, every pet I have adopted from a shelter was vaccinated and chipped.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peggy Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture