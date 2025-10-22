This is a message I’ve been meaning to share because here we are, closing in on the end of October, and I’m currently on the east coast of Florida where we haven’t had any hurricanes make landfall yet for the 2025 season.

Last year, I went through my very first hurricane, and I also survived dozens and dozens of tornadoes hitting the area where I live. Thankfully, we were in a strong concrete home, so we stayed safe, but I know people who weren’t so fortunate. Some had their roofs torn off, others lost homes entirely. Even the news anchors were saying that the number of tornadoes hitting in such a short period was “highly unusual.”

Here’s my video from last year, “Milton and Me.”

So this year, I’ve been paying close attention. I wanted to see what the weather would do and how this hurricane season would shape up. And it’s been quiet. Almost suspiciously quiet.

A Healthy American, Mark from Florida, sent me an email making the connection between the relative lack of chemtrails in SE Florida this year — perhaps due to the recent legislation “banning” spraying in the skies — and the weather manipulators’ inability to use the spraying in the skies to create, intensify and steer hurricanes.

So that got me digging into this possible connection.

I came across a headline from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), predicting that the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season would be “above normal.” They said there would be dozens of named storms and multiple hurricanes making landfall. They even put numbers on it: 60 percent above normal, 30 percent near normal, and only 10 percent below.

Well, here we are, almost November, and it’s looking more like 100 percent below normal.

NOAA thought we’d see several major hurricanes this year, and yet we’ve had none. Zero. In fact, that this is the first hurricane season since 2015 with no hurricanes at the peak.

Now, I’m not complaining. I am perfectly happy for calm seas and blue skies. But I do like to ask questions, and this one really has me wondering. Why the sudden change? Let me know in a comment if you are thinking along the same lines that I am.

I’ve done videos before letting you know about project Cirrus, which is the government’s disclosure of their manipulation of hurricanes. So, we know that that happens. I also have an entire playlist of videos on the topic of weather warfare here.

I wanted to look back at the data to see which hurricanes made landfall at the end of the season and I want to share that data with you.

So, there are hurricanes that show up late in the season. By and large, it was very mild. I personally don’t care for these hurricanes being named after people. How would you like it if your name was forever associated with death and destruction?! My heart goes out to all those folks named Helene, Ian, Katrina, Maria etc.

As you know, the government does in fact interfere with hurricanes, and my research led me to this government research project (one of many). You can look this up yourself. It’s called Project Stormfury, and it ran from 1962 to 1983. They experimented with hurricanes by seeding clouds with silver iodide, supposedly to weaken storms. They called it “research,” but I call it interference.

Honestly, does anyone really believe they just stopped doing it after 1983?

Project Stormfury:

Could the phenomenon of fewer hurricanes be linked to the spraying in the skies?

Ever since Florida and Tennessee passed legislation banning spraying in the skies, the weather has been unusually calm. And I have to agree. Where I am in southeast Florida, I’ve noticed far fewer days with those tic-tac-toe grid patterns in the sky. The skies have been clear and bright more often than not.

If those lines were really just condensation from airplanes, we’d see them every day, right? Planes fly every day. But we don’t see them every day. So what gives? I’ve heard every explanation under the sun — atmospheric pressure, temperature changes, jet fuel — and none of them hold water. And if it really came from airplanes, the pilots might need some more time in aviation school because their flight patterns are all over the place.

Here in Florida, the Department of Environmental Protection even set up a page where you can report spraying in the skies. I love that. Accountability, at least at the state level.

Clean Air Florida Website

And in May, Governor DeSantis announced new action to protect Floridians from “chemical and technological interference.” So people are starting to pay attention.

Governor’s Statement:

You’re probably wondering, why would they do that? Let me flip that question back to you for a moment—because I know you’re a critical thinker. You’re here as a Healthy American, which means you know how to read between the lies.

A few things come to mind right away. First, fear. The fear-mongering, the drama, the constant terror. Yes, it gets your heart racing, your cortisol up, and that’s exactly how they want it. When emotions run high, people are much more likely to accept whatever “solution” they’re offered, even if the problem was manipulated, orchestrated, or just plain exaggerated in the first place.

Then there’s the aftermath—the growing dependence on the federal government. Here in Florida, we actually do pretty well on our own. If you’ve seen my videos on Milton, you know what I mean. The governor mobilized resources, trucks were already staged at grocery stores, utilities were ready, fuel reserves were in place, and emergency crews were on alert. That’s how it should be. The state taking care of its own.

Now, some of you might have dealt with FEMA before. I actually stayed in a FEMA camp years ago when I was rescuing animals in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. I couldn’t stand the tent—they were pumping something in there that made it hard to breathe—so I ended up sleeping in my rental car. So yes, I’ve seen FEMA up close, and I’m not a fan of this idea that the federal government should be the first stop for every problem. Why should your tax dollars pay for what happens in another state? Each state collects its own taxes and should manage its own recovery.

And then of course the insurance. The flood of claims, the higher rates, the companies packing up and leaving. California’s a perfect example. The state runs the earthquake and fire insurance programs, so there’s no competition—you just pay whatever they decide.

And beyond the logistics, think about the emotional devastation. The people who’ve lost homes, jobs, loved ones, communities. The ones forced into government housing, watching everything familiar slip away. That kind of devastation breeds dependence and dependence is power for those who like control.

So yes, the aftermath of these storms serve a purpose for some. They weaken morale, they centralize control, and they push us closer to the systems that they want to “save” us.

We’ve seen it all before: California’s fires, floods where there shouldn’t be floods, hurricanes that make bizarre U-turns. But right now, I’m grateful it’s been a relatively calm season. I checked the latest update from the National Hurricane Center just yesterday, October 21st, and it’s smooth sailing out there. One tiny disturbance, nothing major.

So I look at this quiet season, and I breathe a sigh of relief. Maybe it’s divine mercy. Or maybe it’s connected to the spraying in the skies and government shutdowns. Whatever the reason, I’ll take it.

