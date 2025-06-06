Thank you to everyone who wrote in with tips, links and stories about GREAT dentists.

Please note these are your referrals, not mine. I have not vetted these websites, links or providers individually. You should do your own due diligence — but this is a great place to start!

Dentists on Youtube:

This compilation came in yesterday from a long-time Healthy American and nurse, Stephanie Johnson:

Hi Peggy, Thank you, thank you, thank you! Your recent videos on dental care are spot on and totally up my alley. I’ve had a passion for holistic dentistry for years and recently created a continuing education course for nurses called The Nursing Touch: Improving Oral Health Assessments for Total Patient Care. Uncanny timing! Also, I hope it’s okay… wink wink… I pulled together a few top-tier biological dental resources I thought might interest you. This path has been personal for me since 2011, when I was first introduced to Dr. Hal Huggins at a David Wolfe conference in Irvine. Game-changer. I could write pages—but I’ll keep it short for now and am happy to hop on a call if you’d ever like to go deeper. I really appreciate the work you’re doing to bring attention to this topic—it’s so needed. Thanks again, and feel free to reach out if you’d ever like to chat! Warmly,

Stephanie Johnstone, BSN, RN

www.joyfulsprouts.com/courses

Top Biological & Holistic Dental Resources

Huggins Applied Healing

Dr. Hal Huggins Legacy Site (Pioneer of Biological Dentistry)

Blodgett Dental Care – Portland, OR

Dr. Kelly J. Blodgett, DMD, NMD, IBDM

Nunnally, Freeman & Owens – Marble Falls, TX

Dr. Stuart Nunnally, DDS, MS

American BioDental Center – Tijuana, Mexico

Stephanie writes: I’ve personally received care here—highly professional team, convenient shuttle service from the border, and a fantastic experience overall. People travel from across the world for care.

Center for Biological Dentistry – Tijuana, Mexico

Dr. Ezequiel N. Lagos, DDS

Dr. Huggins personally recommended Dr. Lagos as his top-performing dentist of his protocol.

Makeover Dental Biological Dentistry – Temecula, CA

Dr. Ruby Ann Dollins, DMD, NMD, IBDM, FIND

https://www.makeoverdental.com/about/our-doctor/

Recommended by a colleague—she's well-versed in Dr. Huggins' protocol.

Nadine Artemis of Living Libations

https://livinglibations.com/collections/oral-care

Holistic Dental Care: The Complete Guide to Healthy Teeth and Gums, by Nadine Artemis, & Victor Zeines D.D.S (https://amzn.to/43tLGXx) is excellent. Her work led me to Dr. Huggins, and she continues to be a powerful voice in holistic oral health.

Let’s Keep Learning!

Be sure to watch my latest video Where Are All the Good Dentists? for even more tips and resources!

Thank you for being on board as a Healthy American, and I’ll see my paid subscribers and donors in our private live webinar this Saturday, 4 pm pacific/7 pm eastern, with special guest Pastor Kenneth Kemble. Whether or not you are a person of faith, you will be encouraged by Pastor Kemble’s infectious enthusiasm and practical ways to persevere in the face of hardships.

