The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
37m

Good advice. Normies are uninterested in information that is contrary to what

they have been spoon fed. They are often incapable of verbalizing why they have

such beliefs. As you mention there is most often no interest.

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Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
1h

"A man/woman convinced against their will is of the same opinion still". It's just how it goes Peggy.👍🇦🇺 Family are the hardest to convince, imo.

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