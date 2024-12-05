Friends,
You’ve probably heard that Biden has pardoned his son.
In my video above, I break it all down: what Hunter did, what Biden did, and what presidential pardons are all about. Ever wondered just how far-reaching a president’s pardon powers are? Can they pardon anyone, at any time, for anything? I also dig into how Biden’s pardon count stacks up against Trump’s first term and other presidents.
Let me know—just give me a ballpark guess—how many pardons do you think presidents typically issue in any given term? I found the numbers absolutely flabbergasting.
We’ll get into those numbers, along with a crash course on presidential pardon power—where it comes from, how it’s meant to work, and whether it’s really just a glorified Get Out of Jail Free card.
So, why does this pardon power even exist in the first place?
The U.S. Constitution gives the president the authority to pardon federal crimes (key word: federal), but it doesn’t extend to state-level offenses.
Every state constitution authorizes the Governor or a Board of Pardons to grant clemency—In some states, governors have full authority to grant clemency independently, while others require recommendations or approval from a clemency board or advisory group. In a few states, clemency decisions are handled entirely by these boards, without any input from the governor. Overall, each state has its own rules for granting clemency.
This pardoning power can include reducing sentences, waiving fines, or even outright forgiveness. Fun fact: A pardon can be declined. People can reject it if they choose.
While there’s an official process involving the Office of the Pardon Attorney, the president can skip over that anyway. You know, back in the day, I would assume this power was probably intended for big-deal offenses like treason or, I don’t know, post-Revolutionary War shenanigans. Safe to say, the framers weren’t envisioning it being used to clean up laptop scandals or money laundering.
Hunter Biden was staring down the barrel of up to 25 years for gun charges and another 17 for tax evasion. Now, let’s be real—he wasn’t going to serve anywhere close to that. But what makes this pardon jaw-dropping is this pardon isn’t just a one-off "get out of jail free" card—it’s a ten-year blanket cover, sweeping up any potential federal crimes Hunter might have committed from 2014 all the way to December 2024. Yep, that neatly includes his stint on the board of Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company, while Daddy Biden was VP and deeply involved in U.S. policy on Ukraine. Nepotism, anyone?
Check out this BBC article, What Did Hunter Biden Do, and What Is a Presidential Pardon? It’s packed with details—and includes this chart showing the pardon counts for presidents since 1945:
This move raises a truckload of questions about accountability and the ethics of pardoning family members. If this doesn’t scream “rules for thee but not for me,” I don’t know what does.
The presidential pardon has been controversial for centuries. Remember Ford pardoning Nixon? Or Clinton’s eleventh-hour pardons for his donors? It’s a tradition of questionable optics, to say the least. But Biden may have just raised the bar—or lowered it, depending on how you look at it.
Now, I don’t know about you, but this whole thing makes me rethink the purpose of pardons altogether.
Biden's pardon of Hunter's crimes, those he committed or may have committed since 2014, is a way of covering up the payola and money laundering of the Biden family. As bad as that is, it pales in comparison to the crimes the Biden administration committed against America: encouraging a foreign invasion and then spending billions to accommodate the invaders, stifling energy production and wasting trillions on "green" projects (which was mostly money that went into Democrat donors' hands), weakening our military by turning it into a "woke" social experiment, pouring billions into unwinnable, foreign wars to keep the military/industrial complex happy, expanding the already bloated bureaucracy by thousands, and using the DOJ, FBI, and other government entities to attack Republicans. This is just a short list. If America falls, it will be because people like Biden drove it into the ground.
hola peggy. i laughed with you at this craziness. so crazy that if this were a fiction it would be dismissed as unbelievable fantasy, to paraphrase edward de vere, better known as shakespeare.
you may find this interesting twist to the biden story: i've heard 'reported' that one of the motivations that 'inspired' biden toward (un)pardonable lying was the threat of hunter's tell all book put joe into a nasty crosshairs threat: so, hunter used a stick more powerful than the gun/sword to encourage his father to abandon all moral posturing and look too sweep a (likely) racketeering crime spree lasting many years beginning in 2014. oddly enough the dailywire's brett cooper, who talks *super fast* really does a good dive into that and a bit more around the biden-open-the-lying-flood-gate.
The Hypocrisy of Joe Biden Pardoning His Son https://youtu.be/ZM2029aQCy0
all the best with what is changing. everything changes! with peace, respect, love and exuberant joy.
🙏❤️🧘♂️☯️🧘♂️❤️🙏