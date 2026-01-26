Click below to watch my latest broadcast, this time covering what some say is the troubling announcement of Trump’s “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum held last week in Davos, Switzerland.

Nothing like hob-nobbing with a bunch of New World Dis-Order expansionists, who take delirious delight in controlling (and reducing) the world’s population:

I never thought I’d be agreeing with Elon Musk. But I have to say, his comment at this week’s World Economy Forum in Davos, Switzerland made me nod my head in agreement.

When asked about Trump’s announcement of the UN-approved “Board of Peace,” to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza (into a 15-minute SMART city, no doubt) Musk said, “Is this the Board of p-i-e-c-e? A little piece of Greenland… a little piece of Venezuela…” And both he and the audience laughed.

Musk made sure to signal with his New World Dis-Order hand gestures.

This comment makes me think that Musk is there as the court jester to get people like me agreeing with him. Sort of a plot design to get us to say, “Yeah, Trump wants to get all these pieces to create his own Kingdom,” along the lines of the Club of Rome’s 1974 plan to create 10 economic and political regions instead of having individual, independent nations. (See following image)

Musk’s comment gives voice to what some of us are suspecting: that Trump is not going to stop at Gaza or Greenland, but he’s going to keep going piece-by-piece to conquer and control sovereign countries that do not want to be taken over by the world’s superpower. Who can blame them?

As you can see in the Club of Rome’s plan for the 10 Kingdoms, the United States would be lumped in with Canada and Greenland in Region 1, whereas the other places Trump has his eye on including Venezuela, Cuba, Panama and Mexico would be in Region 6.

By the way, who came up with that weird numbering system? Why is Region 5 next to Region 2, and why is Region 7 underneath Region 2? So reading left to right, looks like the regions are 1, 2, 5, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 8, 9, 4, 4. 😆🤦‍♀️

Maybe that’s why the Club of Rome is a pretty-much now-defunct organization that started in the late 60’s and is trying to stay relevant through initiatives such as its “2025 Earth-Humanity Reconciliation” project. Sounds like a bunch of New World Dis-Order gobbledygook to me.

Anyhoo, it’s clear that Trump wants to be not only the man of the hour, but apparently the Prince-of-Peace. (Yes, I know that name has already been taken, which is why this whole Board-of-Peace is so troubling to me.)

Let’s take a look at the White House press release:

Today, in an historic ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, President Donald J. Trump formally ratified the Charter of the Board of Peace — establishing it as an official international organization. President Trump, who is serving as the Board’s Chairman, was joined by Founding Members representing countries around the world who have committed to building a secure and prosperous future for Gaza that delivers lasting peace, stability, and opportunity for its people. It’s another pivotal step forward in realizing President Trump’s vision of transforming Gaza from a region plagued by conflict and despair into one defined by opportunity, hope, and vitality. The Board of Peace stands ready to mobilize global resources, enforce accountability, and guide the implementation of the next critical phases of demilitarization, governance reform, and large-scale rebuilding.

Key points of the Board of Peace:

Trump is the self-appointed Chairman

The UN approved of this board, with is resolution Resolution 2803, as a temporary peacekeeping mission and to aid with the rebuilding of Gaza

Only 19 of 62 invited countries have signed on to the charter; notably absent is the involvement of European nations

Canada notably did not join, and instead announced a desire to improve relations with China. Is that another theatrical ploy?

Critics have said that is is basically "a top-down project to assert Trump's control over global affairs"

Trump himself has boasted that this board could replace the United Nations

Now don’t get me wrong: the United Nations is an outdated, unnecessary organization that inches the world closer to a One World Government.

But I am not in favor of replacing it with a Trump-run group that looks poised to grant favors to his cronies, including real estate mogul Steve Witkoff (Trump’s current Special Envoy to the Middle East) and to his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

In fact, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had a similar idea about a year ago when he gave a talk at Harvard. He said, "I think we need to just finish the job," adding that he didn’t really know where the people would go but believed they should "clear it out and finish the job."

Here is Kushner being greeted with a Masonic handshake by the very unpopular Netanyahu:

Here, Kushner with his Masonic hidden hand, and the strange bent-thumb gesture:

In other words, to “Bomb Back Better” and get a clean slate for his development plans, as shown here:

Hmm… are you telling me that the genocided displaced Gazans are going to move into those fancy oceanfront sky-rises??

Here, Witkoff and Kushner unveil their plans.

“There will be amazing investment opportunities”~ Jared Kushner

I’ll be keeping my eye on this, and I’m sure you will as well.



Leave a comment

Share