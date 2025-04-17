Look at this beautiful picture of Switzerland with its majestic Alps:

It's such a small country in Europe that it barely shows up on a standard map—you have to zoom in to see it clearly. With just shy of 9 million people, would you associate Switzerland with being one of the world's largest manufacturers of pharmaceutical products?

Yes, Switzerland manufactures vaccines and it dramatically expanded production during the cooties hogwash.

This fact surprised me while researching the trade deficit that Trump is so concerned about. I'll share some actual data with you about why United States imports have exploded in recent years—and ironically, we have Trump's policies to blame for part of this situation.

Remember, the United States is:

The number one exporter in the world of services

The number two exporter in the world of goods

The largest economy globally

The wealthiest country overall

There's nothing fundamentally broken that needs to be fixed with tariffs. There are far better approaches, which I detailed in my video called "Better Than Tariffs."

When discussing international trade, it's important to understand the complete picture. Switzerland needs products from the United States—raw materials and components—to manufacture these vaccines. They import products from us, create these vaccines, and then export the finished product back to the United States. This is the intricate connection of international trade that I've discussed for weeks.

If we want to pinpoint exactly why the United States imports more than it exports, the surprising answer isn't China—it's Switzerland. How much do you think our imports from Switzerland increased over the last few years?

Let's examine the data from OEC (Observatory of Economic Complexity) at oec.world. Looking at the United States trends as of January 2025, we see year-on-year growth in exports. Our export industry is growing, contrary to what Karoline Leavitt, Howard Lutnick, Peter Navarro, and Trump want you to believe. We have a very robust export industry.

Now for the surprising data that Trump, Navarro, and Fox News aren't mentioning: The growth in U.S. imports was largely due to increased imports from Switzerland—up by 465%! This dramatic increase was primarily driven by pharmaceutical products. In comparison, imports from China increased by only 16%.

I share this information to give you a bigger picture of how intricate, delicate, and complex international trade truly is. We have a deficit with Switzerland because they have only 9 million people while we have 340 million. It's simply not possible for Switzerland to import as many products from the United States as we import from them.

The reason our trade deficit increased was primarily because of the number of vaccines and other pharmaceutical products coming into this country from Switzerland. You might say, "Well, that just shows that we need to increase our pharmaceutical manufacturing in the United States." Is that really the direction we want to go in?

I find it puzzling that Trump is bullying China when our trade deficit is primarily with Switzerland.

I mentioned this before, but I’ll ask you again—do you think China's in on the game?

Are Trump and China working together to crash the economy and the dollar? To usher in trackable digital currency? Social credit scoring? Digital Social Security? SNAP cards you can't buy a soda with?

Just asking… just asking…

The OEC website I've referenced is an excellent resource where I get much of my data. You can explore it yourself to see how strong the United States is economically and how many exports we send to countries worldwide.

Leave a comment

Share

Read Next: