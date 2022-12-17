I just received an email from a Healthy American who works near the site where Orange County has just approved the construction for a new "health campus." This Healthy American conducted their own investigation of the area, and decided to share several photographs of what was discovered.

Before we get into the breaking news, let's recap:

About the campus

According to the staff report, the new campus will feature:

Public health lab with a “Biosafety Lab component” (25,000 square feet)

“Communicable Disease Control Services” (22,000 square feet)

An “Emergency Management Center” (12,000 square feet)

“Agency Operations Center” (9,000 square feet)

Security fences and 240 parking spaces

The cost of this new “public health campus” project is estimated to be around $80 million, with construction set to begin in summer 2023. It will be located at the former El Toro military base in Irvine, just a 20-minute walk from the Irvine train station.

Here’s the email I received:

“Hello Peggy, I have intel/info from yesterday on the property in Irvine you wrote about. Since I work in the area I drove there to verify and see if indeed it existed and what I might find? There is currently 8 very large tractor trailers parked in front on a dirt lot wet & saturated from recent rains. Many areas in the great park are in various stages of development. The trailers all have a blue emergency medical type logo with the usual snake on them - it read “Orange County Emergency Medical Services” Inside was a County truck with emergency lights (it was dark inside) but many pallets of boxes. Outside it appears behind a secure fence are generators, pallets of different boxes, and what appeared to be stacked cots. On the outside boxes I researched the labels and found them to be containing N95 masks made by Kimberly Clark 210ea. The inside boxes were too far away to read but the size and shape appear to be different. Wondering if test kits, cyringes, etc? Who knows???”

The following photos were attached in the email:

