What is Alpha Gal and How to Treat It?
Is it (really) from ticks -- or a convenient cover-up to hide the real cause, from vaccines?
Friends, my video for you today is about the strange and “new” condition called Alpha-Gal syndrome.
No, it’s not just for gals, the name "alpha-gal" is a chemical abbreviation for galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose, which (we are told) is the exact carbohydrate molecule that triggers the allergic reaction.
We are told it was “discovered” in the early 2000s, and it is transmitted by the Lone-Start tick, and results in an allergic reaction to meat, and in some cases dairy.
Hmmm… you know me: I don’t buy what the media is selling.
In other words, how do we know that Alpha-Gal is actually a thing… and not just a convenient cover story invented to explain away the side effects from jabs?
In my video, I put forth (and also debunk) a few plausible theories, such as:
Alpha-Gal is a bioweapon created in a lab and injected into ticks in order to make people sick
These ticks are being released in massive quantities in order to make people sick
Granny Gates is behind all of this
The real reason is to get people to stop eating meat
Fake meat is getting approved by the FDA and that’s why they want people to avoid real meat
Watch my video to get all my analysis and why I believe the REAL reason for this story of alpha-gal hogging the headlines is to offer a convenient cover story for the strange and ever-growing side effects from jabs (not only covid, but all of them).
After all, the alpha-gal symptoms of being highly allergic to meat is consistent with to many other conditions such as allergies, fibromyalgia, Lyme disease and other conditions that are very likely triggered by vaccines.
Putting forth the idea that ticks are injected with a lab-made bioweapon is fear mongering in my opinion, and it serves to push the narrative of viruses and other pathogens (that have never been proven to exist).
Do people genuinely have symptoms and allergies? Absolutely yes.
The cause is not proven.
And if the topic is grabbing the headlines, you can be 100% guaranteed that the media wants it that way.
And that’s why I remain, truly yours, Peggy the Skeptic.
I get ticks on me all the time. Was outdoors gardening a couple days ago and pulled of 8. Tip the sticky sheets for wrapping trees for bugs will remove and trap those not embedded. According to a tick researcher the best essential oil to repel ticks on cats and dogs is turmeric. His formula was 50 drops of Turmeric essential oil, 7 tablespoons of witch hazel with aloe vera, and 2 tablespoons of liquid coconut oil - put in a small spray bottle and spray on the fur of the pets.
note the name Galactose-α-1,3-galactose - is just nomenclature describing the molecule. You maybe correct on the vaccine issue.
I would love to know how many of these folks had a documented tick bite.
"Galactose-α-1,3-galactose is found in most mammalian cell membranes. It is not found in catarrhines, including humans, who have lost the glycoprotein alpha-1,3-galactosyltransferase (GGTA1) gene.[1][2]
Anti-alpha gal immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies are some of the most common in humans. Regular stimulation from gut flora, typically initiated within the first six months of life, leads to an exceptionally high titre of around 1% of all circulating IgG.[3]
Human reaction to alpha gal has beneficial uses as a vaccine adjuvant and for enhancing wound healing.[4][5]" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Galactose-%CE%B1-1,3-galactose
"The αGal HyperAcute(®) Technology exploits a robust zoonotic blockade to enhance potency of antiviral vaccines. Naturally acquired immunity against the common αGal epitope [galactose-alpha(1,3)-galactose-beta(1,4)N-acetylglucosamine-R (Gal-α(1,3)-Gal-β(1,4)-GlcNAc-R)] is facilitated by the loss of a key enzyme in the epitope's biosynthetic pathway. As human cells are devoid of this epitope, chronic stimulus from gut flora leads to high levels of circulating anti-αGal antibodies and the development of a robust immune pathway. As the αGal epitope is immediately recognized as foreign, the naturally acquired αGal immune pathway in humans serves as a strong barrier to zoonotic infection. The αGal HyperAcute(®) Technology takes advantage of this natural process to facilitate the rapid presentation of modified antigens to antigen-presenting cells, leading to a strong immune response. The evolutionary immunity to αGal ensures that the presence of αGal epitopes on antigens will lead to a robust immune response involving cross-activation of T(H)1 immunity, characterized by cytokine secretion and increased phagocytic activity, and T(H)2 immunity characterized by high antibody titres. αGal epitopes can be applied to antiviral vaccines by biological, enzymatic or chemical means. Several detection methods that directly and indirectly verify αGal addition are discussed. Enhanced immunogenicity (humoral and cellular) of αGal-modified vaccines is shown for several antiviral vaccine candidates. αGal modification of antiviral vaccine components leads to enhanced immunogenicity. The existing body of literature describing the utility of αGal epitopes as a safe and robust immunostimulatory and -modulatory agent in humans supports the basis for applying the αGal HyperAcute(®) Technology to the improvement of antiviral vaccines, both new and currently approved." https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19486321/