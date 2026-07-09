The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Jewell's avatar
Jewell
7h

I get ticks on me all the time. Was outdoors gardening a couple days ago and pulled of 8. Tip the sticky sheets for wrapping trees for bugs will remove and trap those not embedded. According to a tick researcher the best essential oil to repel ticks on cats and dogs is turmeric. His formula was 50 drops of Turmeric essential oil, 7 tablespoons of witch hazel with aloe vera, and 2 tablespoons of liquid coconut oil - put in a small spray bottle and spray on the fur of the pets.

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1 reply by Peggy Hall
Jewell's avatar
Jewell
8h

note the name Galactose-α-1,3-galactose - is just nomenclature describing the molecule. You maybe correct on the vaccine issue.

I would love to know how many of these folks had a documented tick bite.

"Galactose-α-1,3-galactose is found in most mammalian cell membranes. It is not found in catarrhines, including humans, who have lost the glycoprotein alpha-1,3-galactosyltransferase (GGTA1) gene.[1][2]

Anti-alpha gal immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies are some of the most common in humans. Regular stimulation from gut flora, typically initiated within the first six months of life, leads to an exceptionally high titre of around 1% of all circulating IgG.[3]

Human reaction to alpha gal has beneficial uses as a vaccine adjuvant and for enhancing wound healing.[4][5]" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Galactose-%CE%B1-1,3-galactose

"The αGal HyperAcute(®) Technology exploits a robust zoonotic blockade to enhance potency of antiviral vaccines. Naturally acquired immunity against the common αGal epitope [galactose-alpha(1,3)-galactose-beta(1,4)N-acetylglucosamine-R (Gal-α(1,3)-Gal-β(1,4)-GlcNAc-R)] is facilitated by the loss of a key enzyme in the epitope's biosynthetic pathway. As human cells are devoid of this epitope, chronic stimulus from gut flora leads to high levels of circulating anti-αGal antibodies and the development of a robust immune pathway. As the αGal epitope is immediately recognized as foreign, the naturally acquired αGal immune pathway in humans serves as a strong barrier to zoonotic infection. The αGal HyperAcute(®) Technology takes advantage of this natural process to facilitate the rapid presentation of modified antigens to antigen-presenting cells, leading to a strong immune response. The evolutionary immunity to αGal ensures that the presence of αGal epitopes on antigens will lead to a robust immune response involving cross-activation of T(H)1 immunity, characterized by cytokine secretion and increased phagocytic activity, and T(H)2 immunity characterized by high antibody titres. αGal epitopes can be applied to antiviral vaccines by biological, enzymatic or chemical means. Several detection methods that directly and indirectly verify αGal addition are discussed. Enhanced immunogenicity (humoral and cellular) of αGal-modified vaccines is shown for several antiviral vaccine candidates. αGal modification of antiviral vaccine components leads to enhanced immunogenicity. The existing body of literature describing the utility of αGal epitopes as a safe and robust immunostimulatory and -modulatory agent in humans supports the basis for applying the αGal HyperAcute(®) Technology to the improvement of antiviral vaccines, both new and currently approved." https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19486321/

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