Friends, my video for you today is about the strange and “new” condition called Alpha-Gal syndrome.

No, it’s not just for gals, the name "alpha-gal" is a chemical abbreviation for galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose, which (we are told) is the exact carbohydrate molecule that triggers the allergic reaction.

We are told it was “discovered” in the early 2000s, and it is transmitted by the Lone-Start tick, and results in an allergic reaction to meat, and in some cases dairy.

Hmmm… you know me: I don’t buy what the media is selling.

In other words, how do we know that Alpha-Gal is actually a thing… and not just a convenient cover story invented to explain away the side effects from jabs?

In my video, I put forth (and also debunk) a few plausible theories, such as:

Alpha-Gal is a bioweapon created in a lab and injected into ticks in order to make people sick

These ticks are being released in massive quantities in order to make people sick

Granny Gates is behind all of this

The real reason is to get people to stop eating meat

Fake meat is getting approved by the FDA and that’s why they want people to avoid real meat

Watch my video to get all my analysis and why I believe the REAL reason for this story of alpha-gal hogging the headlines is to offer a convenient cover story for the strange and ever-growing side effects from jabs (not only covid, but all of them).

After all, the alpha-gal symptoms of being highly allergic to meat is consistent with to many other conditions such as allergies, fibromyalgia, Lyme disease and other conditions that are very likely triggered by vaccines.

Putting forth the idea that ticks are injected with a lab-made bioweapon is fear mongering in my opinion, and it serves to push the narrative of viruses and other pathogens (that have never been proven to exist).

Do people genuinely have symptoms and allergies? Absolutely yes.

The cause is not proven.

And if the topic is grabbing the headlines, you can be 100% guaranteed that the media wants it that way.

And that’s why I remain, truly yours, Peggy the Skeptic.

Share

Leave a comment