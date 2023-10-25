Think back to some of your earliest jobs…

Perhaps you did babysitting, cut lawns, delivered papers, sold lemonade, worked with your parents…

Remember how fun it was to make money, and make a difference??

Participating, contributing and being productive are, to me, two-way gifts.

One gift is that you are giving to/helping others; and another gift is to yourself as you develop skills, experience and confidence that can be applied to every area of your life.

… and of course, you honor God by sharing your gifts and talents as intended.

No wonder Big Government wants to squelch productivity — we are far too powerful in their eyes when we are independent and self-sufficient.

I was reminded of these things when I broadcast my recent videos below.

I was craving a much-needed break from the horror-filled headlines, so I decided to elevate the conversation with some stories of personal growth in my recent videos, linked for you below.

Many of these stories come from YOU!

The inspiring messages I have for you include a story of a young neighbor whose desire to work and contribute made a lasting impact on my life.

Best of all are your comments!! I enjoyed reading about your early jobs and entrepreneurial spirit.

Remember to join me and the supportive Healthy American community daily at 4pm pacific on my youtube channel here.

Let me know in a comment below what your earliest jobs were, and how they impacted your life.

Going forward, it’s essential (yep, let’s reclaim that word!) to develop gumption, resourcefulness and creativity so we are less vulnerable to being held back by the bad guys.

If you’re in need of positive encouragement along those lines, be sure to watch the videos linked above. I love reading your comments, and having you on board as a Healthy American!

For those who want to learn from my mistakes, you can get my brand-new 3-part course:

(1) A quick checklist of the “10 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Starting my Businesses:”

(2) A companion video with a deep-dive on each of those “10 Things” and

(3) A private, LIVE webinar about “How to Stop Procrastinating on your Dreams.’This runs on Dec 13, but it will be recorded if you can’t make it live.

Sign up today, click here

Share