Did Karoline Leavitt say there would be “some shots fired tonight?”

Oh wait, that was at the White House correspondent’s dinner!

Forgive me — I can’t keep all the fake shooting events straight!

Come on, man!

(Remember a few days ago when I just did a video and substack for you called “How I Spot the Psy-Ops” ? Well it looks like the scriptwriters of these fake, phony, manufactured events are following my checklist and sticking to it! 🤣)

Note: I intentionally waited a few days to bring you this coverage.

Looking at footage and (lack of ) evidence a few days after these events can give you a more rational, unemotional perspective.

Remember: the media thrives on driving fear, terror and panic. The intentional confusion and fake chaos is to condition you to think these things are normal.

No blood? No bullet? No bodies?

That’s their norm. They do it on purpose. Intentionally. So people don’t expect to see blood, bullets or bodies when they are told there have been “dozens of shots fires” and resulting casualties.

I’m here to help you not fall for it.

Now, we are going to do a deep, deep, dive, bringing in examples from other psy-ops as well.

Have you got your scuba gear on?

Let’s go!

Ya gotta admit, these scriptwriters do have a sense of humor.

You’ve heard of “Good, Better, Best?”

Well we’ve got:

(Renee) GOOD

(Alex) PRETTI

(Nasire or Nesire) BEST!

See my substack on a “Pretti Good” Psy-Op for a refresher

‘Cause he’s the BEST!

Before we dive in to all the “tells” of this latest psy-op, watch this short clip and tell me “Do You See What I See?” 🎵

In other words, what is the smoking gun that shows this whole stinkin’ operation is fake?

All you have to do is analyze this footage —

Who takes time to remove their microphone before taking cover? And also looking into the camera one more time to make sure they “got the shot” 🤦‍♀️🤣

Get ‘Yer Psy-Op Checklist Handy!

Weird names

I’ve pointed this out again and again. These fake, phony, manufactured events use fake, phony manufactured names.

Here are just a few from recent months:



Alex Pretti

Renee Good

Thomas Crooks

Nasire Best

But no name of the “bystander” who was shot — and no mention of the “local hospital” that he was taken to, nor of the “doctor” who treated him.

How can you verify the information? You can’t.

Different spellings

WEIRD IMAGES

Wait a minute — where is the FOOTAGE FROM THE SECURITY CAMERAS???

This is supposed to be the Secret Service Checkpoint (about a five minute walk from the White House) — and there are no security cameras?

(But there are cameras all over Walmart, and in line at the TJ Maxx checkout — but certainly NOT at the Secret Service checkpoint 🤦‍♀️🤣)

The “shooter” didn’t “open fire on the White House” — he shot at the Secret Service agents.

Even the media can’t get its own story straight!

Where was this taken?

Who provided it to the media?

Why does it look like AI?

Why are there no “normal” photos?

Why nothing on the internet or social media?

Suspect Usually Dies

Super convenient that these suspects normally don’t survive. And the ones that do will be making the rounds on the “Movie of the WeeK’ (Luigi Mangione) to keep viewers riveted and news ratings high.

Immediate Info about the Suspect

Where did they get the pictures of the suspect? Where is the attribution?

How did they know his age so quickly? Did he have his “REAL ID” on him?!

Where did they get so much background info in such little time? In less than a day? Almost as if they already had this, un… I dunno… pre-scripted?! 😆

Why is there no info about the bystander who was “shot”?

Weird footage (who took these images? Why do they look staged?)

What exactly is this scene below? Is that the suspect? Where is the blood? Where is the body? Where are the “20-30 bullets”?? Why are we never shown the bodies or blood or bullets?

Why are there so many people in that scene? What are they doing? Whose in charge? It all looks staged and fake…”Made for primetime TV” LOL

Camera footage blurry, shaky, erratic

“An eye witness captured the sounds of rapid-fire gunshots” (around 20 sec mark of video)

ASK: Who is this eye-witness? How did the media get this footage? Why is there no name given to the witness? How can this footage be verified?

ASK: Why would he run toward the sounds and zoom in? Why not take cover? Why are the other people walking by casually, looking unfazed?

Why is the cameraman still filming instead of running?

Erratic footage of the other camera angle — WHY?

PROOF THIS WAS STAGED!

You only need one “smoking gun” to take down this whole house of card fakery.

And I found it. You can watch it here.

Look carefully. The cameraman anticipates the move of the reporter to crouch under the table.

And then he follows her with the camera as she crouches under the table.

This shows me it was rehearsed and anticipated.

If anything, the cameraman would be lagging behind the reporter’s movements slightly.

This guy below makes sure his tie is in on straight before running out in to the open instead of taking cover. 🤣

His expression of concern also comes before the shots are actually “fired” 🤦‍♀️

The spellcaster (wearing Masonic orange) below has a fake look of fear. AND her cameraman “anticipated” her moving by panning the camera ever so slightly before she headed under the desk. And then he continued to film her under the desk. Scripted, rehearsed, fake, so unnatural.

But his next one has to get the Robbie Parker Award for the WORST acting. She sure like being on front of the camera, that’s all I can say 🤣

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION!!

She spends what seems like eternity saying “What is that?”

Then she moves IN THE DIRECTION OF THE SHOTS 🤣🤦‍♀️

Come on, maannn! Who moves TOWARD danger?!

Then she slowly sort of saunters off, no rush there ma’am! Just flying bullets! LOL

This one below get the Duper’s Delight award! Jeepers, I’m more shaken up after a near miss in the grocery store parking lot with a shopping cart! 😂

Unnatural Responses

Who moves toward danger instead of away from it?

How did “all” the reporters get told to run toward the White House?

Why would they run out into the open, not knowing the threat?

Unnatural responses and emotions and facial expressions were rampant.

Duper’s Delight expressions by all.

Looks rehearsed, fake.

Come on, Man! 🤣🤦‍♀️

Numbers, Signs & Symbols

Look for 6, 9 or variations.



33 is also a common calling card to signal that these are staged events.

33 corresponds to many meanings for the occult, most significantly “33 degrees” in Freemasonry, the occult secret society that most policemen and politicians are members



For example “23” is 2x3 = 6.

39 inverted is “666” (evil loves to invert)

9:30 becomes “666”

ASK: How does the media know these exact times? How coincidental is it that these same numbers pop up again and again in these incidents?

PROMOTING AGENDAS

Fear, confusion, terror

On Lockdown “for about 40 minutes” in 2 min mark of CNN video

Mental health angle

Gun control angle

Applaud Secret Service Response

Automatically obey and applaud “lockdown”

Increased surveillance

Make people think twice about criticizing Trump

Build-a-Ballroom

The Sad Thing Is…

These fake, phony staged events always follow the same script, so the audience is conditioned to believe this is normal.

In other words, people believe that it’s normal and acceptable for gov’t agents to shoot and kill people.

It’s normal and expected that the gunman will be killed.

It’s normal and expected that there will be shaky footage with no attribution.

It’s normal and expected for witnesses to NOT have “normal” emotional reactions and facial expressions in response to trauma.

It’s normal and expected that there will be no evidence — no bullets, no blood, no victims)

It’s normal and expected that there will be tons of info about the suspect but not even a name of the victims or witnesses.

THAT’S WHY THEY ARE SO SLOPPY.

They do it on purpose to mock and ridicule the gullible.

Is there anything I can do about it personally?

Well, I have no power to stop the scriptwriters and producers from churning out these ridiculous productions.

But, I can continue to expose their evil ways.

And that’s exactly why I break down and expose these events, and will continue to do so.

I can’t stand for people to have the wool pulled over their eyes.

As for me? I’d rather be cynical than gullible.

I’d rather collect the clues (even if some seem outlandish and irrelevant) than to just accept what the media is dishing out.

I will not fall prey to the media manipulation of my mind and emotions.

Hw to Spot the Psy-Ops: ask questions—lots of ‘em.

That’s your golden ticket to knowledge and figuring out where the holes in the story are. As viewers, we don’t have to prove a thing. I don’t have to prove that I think it was faked or that they hired an actor. Nope. I’m not alleging anything. The onus is on them to prove their side. They say it happened? Cool, then they better bring the proof. Simple.

My Top Tips to Watch the NEWS

Number one: Ask as many questions as you can. Don’t stop. Start with who, what, where, when, why, how… lots of why’s and how’s.

Number two: Look at different sources. Not that these sources are going to reveal the truth, mind you. This tip is to help you note where the stories don’t match up, where they make no sense, where confusion reigns. They’ll tell you there’s one shooter, then it’s two, then, surprise—three. But wait, they’ll forget all about that and move on to the next distraction.

Number three: Watch the same video a few times. Yes, I said a few. Maybe even slow it down. Watch the facial expressions, pay attention to the lighting and background. What’s the vibe? Are they interviewing people on-site or in a studio? Who knows! Watch closely. These news producers are masters of telling a story the way they want you to hear it. If it’s aired, they want you to see it—and feel something. Usually fear. Fear messes with your brain, and when you’re confused, it’s easy to be manipulated. Look for clues, signs, and motives. What’s really going on? Sometimes, these “events” are designed with symbols, colors, and numbers that only insiders recognize. I’ve done whole breakdowns on how colors pop up during fake events. Look for the patterns.

Sound off: Try watching the video coverage on mute. You might catch things you missed before. Ever notice the lighting is off or they’re reading from a script? You might catch a smile trying to sneak out when it shouldn’t. That’s called duper’s delight, and it’s a dead giveaway.

Video off: Alternatively, turn off the video and just listen. Audio and video are packaged together for a reason—there’s something to uncover in how they sound versus what you see. Like, maybe someone says they’re outside but there’s no wind or background noise. Keep an ear out for these inconsistencies.

Another tip: Watch the information much later. Give it a week or so for the emotional shock to wear off. After the panic has passed, some things will pop out that you missed. Suddenly, you’ll think, “How did I fall for that?”

Think about the bigger picture: Who benefits? Who’s getting what out of this? Not the people in the spotlight—the puppet masters behind it all. It’s not always obvious, but the more you dig, the clearer it becomes.

Finally, some people will never see it. And you know what? That’s okay. You can’t wake everyone up. The world is full of people stuck in “the Matrix.” Don’t waste your energy trying to save them. Focus on those who get it. If someone says, “I got duped,” that’s a sign of growth. It means they’re learning and growing, which is a win in my book.

How about you?

Let me know in a comment below what I might have missed.

Share

Leave a comment